TIG Intelligence: Executive Briefs & Buyer Mapping Reports Now Available

Last Updated on February 24, 2026 by Staff Writer
Premium research assets for operators, vendors, and investors in self-service, kiosks, automation, and retail technology.
For the past several years, TIG – The Industry Group has published open analysis on self-service technology, cash automation, AI at the edge, regulatory developments, and retail systems infrastructure.
What became clear in 2025 is this:
The industry does not just need commentary.
It needs structured intelligence.
Retailers are navigating:
Rising card swipe fees
Cash acceptance regulation
Cash automation ROI decisions
AI investment uncertainty
Increasing operational margin pressure
At the same time, vendors need clarity on:
Where buyer interest is concentrating
Which segments are engaging
Enterprise vs SMB modernization signals
Payment preference economics
To address that need, we are launching the first set of TIG Executive Intelligence Assets.
Section 1 – Retail Payment Economics 2026
Retail Payment Economics 2026
Cash vs Cashless Margin Analysis & Automation ROI
This executive brief consolidates a three-part analytical series examining:
True incremental cash management costs
Internal vs external cost perspectives
The “mom-and-pop” economic model
Smart safe and recycler deployment impact
Self-checkout cash automation math
Provisional credit and working capital effects
Updated 2026 cost modeling vs card swipe fees
The conclusion may challenge prevailing assumptions.
For certain store formats, automated cash acceptance may cost significantly less than card transactions.
This product includes:
Full analytical report
Executive summary edition
Structured cost comparison tables
-
Optional advisory session with Bassam (strategy consultation)
View Product on Gumroad
Section 2 – NRA 2025 Buyer Mapping & Demand Signal Report
NRA 2025 Buyer Mapping Intelligence
This asset converts verified pre-show engagement data into structured buyer intelligence.
Based on nearly 5,000 engaged contacts from the NRA 2025 campaign universe, this report provides:
Aggregated domain concentration analysis
Enterprise vs SMB engagement proxy segmentation
Organizational clustering patterns
Demand signal interpretation
Strategic vendor positioning insights
No personal data is redistributed.
All analysis is aggregated and compliance-safe.
This report is designed for:
Self-service vendors
POS providers
Cash automation manufacturers
AI solution providers
Investors tracking restaurant modernization
👉 View Product on Gumroad
Section 3 – Intelligence Bundle
TIG Retail Intelligence Bundle
For organizations evaluating both:
Payment economics strategy
Market demand positioning
We offer a bundled package that includes:
Retail Payment Economics 2026
NRA 2025 Buyer Mapping Intelligence
Executive interpretation notes
Advisory consultation option
This bundle is intended for executive teams and strategy leads.
👉 View Bundle on Gumroad
Pricing
To reinforce participation value, pricing is tiered:
|Tier
|Pricing Level
|Gold Members
|Preferred Rate
|Silver Members
|Discounted Rate
|Bronze / Associate
|Member Rate
|Public / Non-Members
|Standard Rate
Membership status materially reduces acquisition cost.
If your organization regularly evaluates automation, AI, or payment infrastructure strategy, membership may be economically justified.
Pricing Table
Retail Payment Economics 2026
NRA 2025 Buyer Mapping Intelligence
TIG Retail Intelligence Bundle
|Access Tier
|Investment
|Public / Non-Member
|$799
|Bronze / Associate Member
|$499
|Silver Member
|$299
|Gold Member
|$99
- Founding Release – 2026 Edition
- Initial pricing applies to the 2026 edition only.
TIG is not becoming a paywall site.
Open editorial coverage continues. These intelligence assets are structured research products developed for executive-level decision making.
Additional releases are planned in:
-
AI deployment economics
-
Self-checkout shrink modeling
-
Accessibility compliance exposure
-
International regulatory impact
For inquiries, advisory sessions, or institutional licensing, contact us directly.
Notes
- TIG Executive Intelligence assets are licensed for professional use by operators, vendors, investors, and advisory teams in the self-service and automation ecosystem.
- TIG operates as a membership-supported intelligence platform.
The current pricing applies to the 2026 founding release of TIG Executive Intelligence. Future editions may expand in scope, modeling depth, and bundled services.
Enterprise redistribution, resale, or public republication is prohibited without written authorization.
For institutional licensing or multi-division access, contact TIG directly.
-
An optional strategy session with Bassam is available for executive-level discussion of:
Store format economics
Cash automation deployment
Margin impact modeling
Payment mix optimization
Session access may be bundled or added depending on membership tier.
- TIG is not a paywalled news site. Open editorial coverage continues.