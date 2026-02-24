TIG Intelligence: Executive Briefs & Buyer Mapping Reports Now Available

Last Updated on February 24, 2026 by Staff Writer

Premium research assets for operators, vendors, and investors in self-service, kiosks, automation, and retail technology.

For the past several years, TIG – The Industry Group has published open analysis on self-service technology, cash automation, AI at the edge, regulatory developments, and retail systems infrastructure.

What became clear in 2025 is this:

The industry does not just need commentary.

It needs structured intelligence.

Retailers are navigating:

Rising card swipe fees

Cash acceptance regulation

Cash automation ROI decisions

AI investment uncertainty

Increasing operational margin pressure

At the same time, vendors need clarity on:

Where buyer interest is concentrating

Which segments are engaging

Enterprise vs SMB modernization signals

Payment preference economics

To address that need, we are launching the first set of TIG Executive Intelligence Assets.

Section 1 – Retail Payment Economics 2026

Retail Payment Economics 2026

Cash vs Cashless Margin Analysis & Automation ROI

This executive brief consolidates a three-part analytical series examining:

True incremental cash management costs

Internal vs external cost perspectives

The “mom-and-pop” economic model

Smart safe and recycler deployment impact

Self-checkout cash automation math

Provisional credit and working capital effects

Updated 2026 cost modeling vs card swipe fees

The conclusion may challenge prevailing assumptions.

For certain store formats, automated cash acceptance may cost significantly less than card transactions.

This product includes:

Full analytical report

Executive summary edition

Structured cost comparison tables

Optional advisory session with Bassam (strategy consultation)

Section 2 – NRA 2025 Buyer Mapping & Demand Signal Report

NRA 2025 Buyer Mapping Intelligence

This asset converts verified pre-show engagement data into structured buyer intelligence.

Based on nearly 5,000 engaged contacts from the NRA 2025 campaign universe, this report provides:

Aggregated domain concentration analysis

Enterprise vs SMB engagement proxy segmentation

Organizational clustering patterns

Demand signal interpretation

Strategic vendor positioning insights

No personal data is redistributed.

All analysis is aggregated and compliance-safe.

This report is designed for:

Self-service vendors

POS providers

Cash automation manufacturers

AI solution providers

Investors tracking restaurant modernization

Section 3 – Intelligence Bundle

TIG Retail Intelligence Bundle

For organizations evaluating both:

Payment economics strategy

Market demand positioning

We offer a bundled package that includes:

Retail Payment Economics 2026

NRA 2025 Buyer Mapping Intelligence

Executive interpretation notes

Advisory consultation option

This bundle is intended for executive teams and strategy leads.

Pricing

To reinforce participation value, pricing is tiered:

Tier Pricing Level Gold Members Preferred Rate Silver Members Discounted Rate Bronze / Associate Member Rate Public / Non-Members Standard Rate

Membership status materially reduces acquisition cost.

If your organization regularly evaluates automation, AI, or payment infrastructure strategy, membership may be economically justified.

Pricing Table

Retail Payment Economics 2026

NRA 2025 Buyer Mapping Intelligence

TIG Retail Intelligence Bundle

Access Tier Investment Public / Non-Member $799 Bronze / Associate Member $499 Silver Member $299 Gold Member $99

Founding Release – 2026 Edition

Initial pricing applies to the 2026 edition only.

TIG is not becoming a paywall site.

Open editorial coverage continues. These intelligence assets are structured research products developed for executive-level decision making.

Additional releases are planned in:

AI deployment economics

Self-checkout shrink modeling

Accessibility compliance exposure

International regulatory impact

For inquiries, advisory sessions, or institutional licensing, contact us directly.

Notes

TIG Executive Intelligence assets are licensed for professional use by operators, vendors, investors, and advisory teams in the self-service and automation ecosystem.

TIG operates as a membership-supported intelligence platform.

The current pricing applies to the 2026 founding release of TIG Executive Intelligence. Future editions may expand in scope, modeling depth, and bundled services.

Enterprise redistribution, resale, or public republication is prohibited without written authorization.

For institutional licensing or multi-division access, contact TIG directly.

Advisory sessions are scheduled on a limited monthly basis.

For the Retail Payment Economics 2026 Brief: An optional strategy session with Bassam is available for executive-level discussion of: Store format economics Cash automation deployment Margin impact modeling Payment mix optimization Session access may be bundled or added depending on membership tier.

TIG is not a paywalled news site. Open editorial coverage continues.