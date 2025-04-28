IAAPA 2025

IAAPA Kiosk Update – 2025

In 2025 we will once again be at IAAPA. We are members of IAAPA.

Here is our booth — Association of Kiosk Manufacturers — Viewing Booth:4634 – 10 x 20 – North/South Building – Level 1

Supporters

Pyramid Computer with kiosks, digital signage and embedded computing

RedyRef with smart fridge food vending kiosk

Sitekiosk with interactive digital signage software

More Resources

IAAPA 2024 Ticketing Kiosks

Booth 5727 — Show floor is Nov 19-22 — Orlando Florida. Here is main IAAPA website. In 2024 for our IAAPA kiosk show we will have four member companies featured. Here is registration link and highly recommended to download the app for your phone. This year, the show information will be more robust on the phones in the app than on the usual exhibitor portal desktop page.

Free invites. We can give you free invite code. Email [email protected] — you can also visit kioskindustry.org where we have the code listed.

For more info, free pass or to set up a meeting:

send email to craig at [email protected] or you can text me at 720-324-1837

More member emails below

Pyramid Show Panel – [email protected]

TPGi Show Panel – [email protected]

RedyRef Show Panel — [email protected]

AcquireDigital Show Panel — [email protected]