IAAPA 2025

By | April 28, 2025
0 Comment
IAAPA trade show Screenshot of IAAPA Expo webpage with event dates: Education November 17–20, 2025, Show Floor November 18–21, 2025 in Orlando, FL. Includes stats: 170+ education events and 1,100+ show floor exhibitors.

IAAPA Kiosk Update – 2025

In 2025 we will once again be at IAAPA. We are members of IAAPA.

Here is our booth — Association of Kiosk Manufacturers — Viewing Booth:4634 – 10 x 20 – North/South Building – Level 1

Supporters

  • Pyramid Computer with kiosks, digital signage and embedded computing
  • RedyRef with smart fridge food vending kiosk
  • Sitekiosk with interactive digital signage software

More Resources

 

 

iaapa kiosk

IAAPA 2024 Ticketing Kiosks

Booth 5727 — Show floor is Nov 19-22 — Orlando Florida. Here is main IAAPA website.  In 2024 for our IAAPA kiosk show we will have four member companies featured.  Here is registration link and highly recommended to download the app for your phone. This year, the show information will be more robust on the phones in the app than on the usual exhibitor portal desktop page.

Free invites. We can give you free invite code. Email [email protected] — you can also visit kioskindustry.org where we have the code listed.

For more info, free pass or to set up a meeting:

  • send email to craig at [email protected] or you can text me at 720-324-1837
  • More member emails below

Pyramid Show Panel – [email protected]

TPGi Show Panel – [email protected]

RedyRef Show Panel  — [email protected]

 

AcquireDigital Show Panel — [email protected]

 

Postsr: 14
iaapa kiosk
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner -- With over 40 years in the industry and technology, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major early career kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others. Craig helped start kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global

Related Posts