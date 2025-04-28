IAAPA 2025

IAAPA Kiosk Update – 2025
In 2025 we will once again be at IAAPA. We are members of IAAPA.
Here is our booth — Association of Kiosk Manufacturers — Viewing Booth:4634 – 10 x 20 – North/South Building – Level 1
Supporters
- Pyramid Computer with kiosks, digital signage and embedded computing
- RedyRef with smart fridge food vending kiosk
- Sitekiosk with interactive digital signage software
More Resources
IAAPA 2024 Ticketing Kiosks
Booth 5727 — Show floor is Nov 19-22 — Orlando Florida. Here is main IAAPA website. In 2024 for our IAAPA kiosk show we will have four member companies featured. Here is registration link and highly recommended to download the app for your phone. This year, the show information will be more robust on the phones in the app than on the usual exhibitor portal desktop page.
Free invites. We can give you free invite code. Email [email protected] — you can also visit kioskindustry.org where we have the code listed.
- Pyramid Computer — will be showing a couple of self-order and ticketing examples. Pyramid Computer was recently named THE kiosk provider for Six Flags
- TPGi Screen Readers & ADA Consulting/Testing
- AcquireDigital Wayfinding Software will be on display on a RedyRef kiosk
- REDYREF Kiosks – Cash-to-Card will be shown. Cash to Card – Data Sheet
- Other Members, you can see at the show in the digital signage pavilion!
- Meet with BocaSystems who will be attending. See brand new article on RFID wristbands!
For more info, free pass or to set up a meeting:
- send email to craig at [email protected] or you can text me at 720-324-1837
- More member emails below
Pyramid Show Panel – [email protected]
TPGi Show Panel – [email protected]
RedyRef Show Panel — [email protected]