Last Updated on April 28, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

AI plays a key role in convenience services post-COVID rebound

“Fresh Food, No Kitchen Required” was how Aramark Refreshments greeted visitors at Imagination Way, the entry point at the NAMA 2026 trade show in Los Angeles last week. That theme carried itself throughout the Los Angeles Convention Center as attendees discovered the myriad ways unattended retail technology enables time-pressed consumers to enjoy high quality, made-to-order food and beverages, minus the friction traditionally associated with convenience dining.

Last week’s NAMA convention amplified the progress on display at last year’s Las Vegas convention, thanks to the continuing evolution of self service technology and the consumer’s growing acceptance of it.

Today’s consumers can shop and pay for products on their mobile phones, even in environments with the most minimal shopping support infrastructure.

Technology, meanwhile, continues to redefine all aspects of unattended retail – equipment capability, customer engagement, payments, food preparation, logistics, warehousing, merchandising, security, loss prevention and more.

AI was once again pervasive on the show floor, fine tuning both the customer buying and vendor operating experiences. Benefits included digital payment (card, mobile and scan), centralized data management (improved efficiency), remote monitoring (improved service) and data analytics (improved consumer insights).

Micro markets were once again dominant, as they are currently the biggest growth driver in convenient services, as noted in the recently released NAMA 2024–25 State of Convenience Services Census. But where last year’s show featured several solutions designed to address customer theft – the leading micro market challenge – last week’s show presented a preponderance of smart coolers, an innovation that circumvents the theft issue while delivering the micro market’s ease of multi-item shopping and more flexible product merchandising.

Equipment manufacturers clearly recognize the growth potential smart coolers offer, evidenced by the NAMA Census finding that 41% of convenience service operators already operate smart coolers.

No doubt, AI and related technologies are playing a big role in the convenience service industry’s post-COVID rebound, a 14.8% compound annual growth rate that surpasses the 8.9% for the overall foodservice industry.

While technology continues to create growth potential, the extent to which the industry is able to scale these opportunities remains an open question. The adoption of smart coolers marks the most promising development, based on NAMA’s finding. The future of smart stores, robotic restaurants, robotic coffee stores and biometric identity are less certain at the present time.

Following are nine takeaways from the show:

9 Takeaways

AI continues to drive automated retail innovation, with both edge AI and AI cloud technology playing important roles. Several show exhibitors, including Grabot, Aeritek and Moneta Market, demonstrated a hybrid edge and cloud AI architecture: edge AI on the machine and cloud AI for analytic and training. Edge AI leverages the combination of edge computing and AI to perform machine learning tasks directly on interconnected edge devices. It also ensures the machine will function when Internet connectivity fails, which is particularly important for time sensitive functions like age verification and customer ordering. Cloud AI, for its part, better supports centralized reporting across multiple machines and more effectively scales functions such as remote monitoring and dashboards. Specialized connectivity services are emerging as an important factor in unattended retail. As cloud technology supports more operating and customer engagement functions, reliable connectivity becomes more critical. Show exhibitors such as OptConnect, Vendon, WTI Wireless and Crane Convenience are providing a layer of reliability for self-service machines to function properly, particularly those that rely on remote machine monitoring. Smart coolers are poised to deliver significant growth. While micro markets continue to drive the greatest growth for convenience services, smart coolers bring the key benefits of micro markets – the ease of multi-item purchases and more flexible product merchandising – to locations that are not large enough to support a full micro market. Smart coolers, categorized as “vending machines,” are poised to restore vending as the key driver in convenience services. Smart stores continue to expand, but have yet to scale significantly . AI and robotic technology are supporting smart store innovation, serving shoppers faster and addressing the labor shortage for traditional retail. AI computing, robotic technology and smart shelf technology have made automated stores more customer-friendly and economical. This year, 365 Retail Markets, Cantaloupe, SRX-Vending, Unistop Technology and Ceres showcased smart stores at NAMA. The question remains whether these offerings are able to scale, given the high investment required, the need for customer education and consumer privacy concerns. Amazon, which introduced its Just Walk Out Technology in 2018, has scaled back the technology. The company removed it from its Amazon Fresh grocery stores in 2024 and closed its Amazon Go stores in 2026, citing a lack of “ truly distinctive customer experience” with the economic model needed for large-scale expansion . Automated stores can be traced to the Keedoozle store of the 1930s that relied on mechanical keys . Robotic restaurants continue to innovate, but have also yet to scale. AI and robotic technology are supporting robotic restaurants, serving freshly heated meals faster and addressing the labor shortage for traditional foodservice. Automated Retail Technology’s Just Baked machine, the Crave Robotics machine, the Prime Pick machine (displayed by Aramark Refreshments), Cantaloupe’s Hot Hold machine, the Foodture system, Pizza Forno and Kiosk Operators (Chick-fil-A, California Pizza Kitchen and White Castle branded machines) exhibited robotic restaurants that offer sit-down restaurant quality meals in a matter of minutes. The question remains whether these concepts can scale, given the financial investment, service and real estate required. Automated restaurants can be traced to the Horn & Hardart Automat in the early 1900s that used coin-operated lockers to serve freshly prepared food. (The Automat was able to scale in several U.S. cities, but fell victim to the manual fast food revolution of the 1960s.) Robotic coffee stores continue to innovate, but have also yet to scale. Self-enclosed coffee stores that contain robotic brewers and allow customers to order and pay for coffee on touchscreens and mobile apps continue to emerge, featuring state-of-the-art automated brewing, serving the growing population of specialty coffee enthusiasts faster and more economically than traditional coffee shops. Elite Robots and Ceres showcased robotic coffee stores, including machines that offer expansive hot beverage menus and serve customized coffee recipes. Such stores have increased along with advances in brewing technology and the popularity of specialty coffee. While robotic coffee stores can deliver the coffee house experience in smaller footprints with less overhead than brick-and-mortar stores, the growth is not likely to come from the convenience services channel. Convenience services operators find coffee vending machines and office coffee service brewers – which have also improved technologically – more economical ways to offer coffee. The specialty coffee industry is more likely to scale robotic coffee stores. Biometric identification continues to offer growth opportunities for unattended retail, but it will be evolutionary and not revolutionary. Manufacturers of unattended retail equipment have offered facial recognition for several years, making on-site check-in and payment faster and easier. By linking a user’s biometric data to a payment account, facial recognition can enable instant verification and payment authorization, removing the need for card or mobile payment. Such benefits boost speed of service, lessen staff intervention and reduce customer abandonment. Innovative Technology’s age estimation tool integrates into self-service devices. AI Tended Bar uses facial recognition for age verification, identity checks and linking customer payments to bar tabs. Some restaurants such as Steak ‘n Shake and Caliburger use facial recognition on self-order kiosks to recognize repeat customers and process payments. The most successful large-scale use for facial recognition to date, however, has been for airport check-in. (Besides facial recognition, voice and fingerprint recognition have also found use in unattended retail.) While biometric ID can simplify the customer experience and deliver useful data insights, customer privacy remains a concern. In 2024, a class action suit was filed against Steak ‘n Shake claiming it illegally collected biometric information on its kiosks, according to biometricupdate.com. The expansion in unattended retail will be evolutionary, not revolutionary. Self-operated, location based unattended retail is poised for continued growth, presenting a membership opportunity for NAMA . During COVID, retailers, restaurants and other organizations used vending machines to continue to serve consumers when they closed their doors or reduced operating hours. Many such organizations maintained these unattended systems even after employees returned to work following COVID. This marked a growth in what has historically been known as “self-operated” vending, where the location, not a route based operator, owns and oftentimes operates the machine. The “self-op” market now represents a growth opportunity for both equipment manufacturers and for established route operators who oftentimes sell and service the machines to these “self-op” locations. Locations using vending machines to control the dispensing of industrial and safety supplies as opposed to food and refreshments are largely “self-op” locations. As businesses and organizations recognize the value of vending machines as on-site sales and/or controlled access dispensing systems, the established vending industry can help develop operational models for supporting this industry segment. The industry has made significant progress combating location commissions , a form of revenue sharing, thanks to improved customer education and technology, but the problem persists, especially for new operators and from client locations new to convenience services. For veteran vending operators, one of the most significant benefits technology has delivered has been a more professional image for the convenience services industry. In earlier years, the industry commoditized itself by paying commissions on sales to locations; many operators used revenue sharing as a selling tool, some going as far as advertising commissions in their Yellow Pages listings. In recent years, electronic machines, cashless payment, micro markets and higher quality products helped educate clients about the value of convenience services as an employee benefit rather than a source of revenue. Operators interviewed at last week’s show agreed the industry has largely moved beyond this revenue sharing stage. The problem continues, however, for operators new to the business and from clients new to convenience services. One operator said when confronting a request for revenue sharing, he offers two price structures: higher prices if a commission is paid. The decision maker usually then recognizes his or her employees or customers will end up paying the commission.

Following are highlights from the trade show floor in alphabetical order.

365 Retail Markets

365 Retail Markets, a provider of unattended retail technology and a micro market pioneer, introduced a new payment feature to its modular Vision Smart Stores, Vision Link, which consolidates multi-door transactions for a connected, convenient shopping experience.

VisionLink adds customizable smart store combinations built from base units like the company’s PicoCooler Vision, PicoAmbient Vision and PicoFreezer Vision. Customers can shop from each door of the modular smart store seamlessly with only one preauthorization and receipt for the transaction.

When a customer presents their payment method, VisionLink’s backend “banks” the initial authorization, applying it across the entire array of linked units. Customers can move between coolers, freezers and ambient cabinets in the same market and only see one transaction charge as they complete their shopping. Without multiple preauthorization charges from each door opened, shoppers can move seamlessly between multiple doors.

VisionLink also allows multiple patrons to shop from different doors simultaneously. Each customer completes a single preauthorization when they first present their payment method.

To unlock additional doors, they simply re-present the same payment method for secure item-tracking. As customers shop simultaneously, the system accurately assigns items to the correct shopper’s cart while the system bundles every selection into one transaction for each shopper.

Jeff Veres discusses unattended retail technology at the 365 Retail Markets exhibit.

Actineon Inc.

Actineon Inc., a manufacturer of industrial computers and edge AI platforms, highlighted its computer processors for micro markets, kiosks and vending machines.

The company’s Whisper 13C features a small form factor designed for digital signage and IoT computing, supporting up to four display outputs.

The Silent 13C offers a solid state and fanless operation, supporting up to three display outputs.

The all-in-one Panel PC offers an industrial PC and touchscreen display combination.

The company’s engineering services include design and prototyping, assembly and manufacturing, system integration and testing, and global sourcing.

Davidson Hom displays a prototype processor at the Actineon exhibit.

Aeritek Global Holdings

Aeritek Global Holdings introduced its upgraded A-Pop smart cooler powered by Vision AI, offering computer vision accuracy (supported by three cameras) that eliminates the need for self checkout.

The upgraded version integrates with all major VMS systems and has replaced its plastic doors with aluminum doors.

The A-Pop smart cooler can be managed using edge AI or cloud based AI, depending on operator preference.

Benefits include zero shrinkage, multi-door transaction bundling, full VMS integration and versatile payment options, including credit cards, debit cards, student cards and Apple Pay.

The coolers are available in both refrigerated and ambient versions. The refrigerated versions are NSF approved, while both are PCI and ADA compliant.

Brent Parkinson and Ignacio Chada introduce the upgraded A-Pop machine at the Aeritek Global exhibit.

Amusement Source International

Amusement Source International, a manufacturer of amusement games and a first-time NAMA exhibitor, showed a UV printing machine that allows a user to print an image on a card. The user can scan a QR code to find a design to print.

UV printing uses ultraviolet light to instantly cure ink on surfaces, drying the ink fast so that it is scratch resistant. The ink contains no volatile organic compounds.

The company also demonstrated a phone case printer.

Jacky Yeh and Derrick McCurdy show the UV printing machine at the Amusement Source International exhibit.

Aramark Refreshments

Aramark Refreshments presented three distinct break experiences at the Imagination Way section of the trade show, each built to support different schedules, spaces, and needs.

“Always On, Always Stocked” presented teams that move fast.

“Fresh Food, No Kitchen Required” showed possibilities for spaces that never had access before. These included the Prime Pick machine serving freshly heated meals in five minutes.

“Where Breaks Become Destinations” demonstrated ideas for environments designed around connection and culture.

The three experiences can stand alone or work together.

Sampson Sale presents the “Fresh Food, No Kitchen Required” experience at the Aramark Refreshments exhibit.

Automated Retail Technologies

Automated Retail Technologies, a manufacturer of hot food kiosks, highlighted its White Castle Crave & Go branded Just Baked machines offering White Castle Sliders.

ART’s Just Baked platform kiosk integrates ordering, inventory intelligence and quick heating to deliver hot food in under two minutes. Customers order at the kiosk or through the Just Baked app, then scan a code at the machine and grab the meal once it is heated from the front order door.

Just Baked machines are deployed in a broad range of high-traffic environments, including colleges, healthcare systems, corporate campuses and transportation hubs.

White Castle and ART will further collaborate on menu expansion for automated retail environments.

David Stiehler introduces attendees to the White Castle Crave and Go machine at the Automated Retail Technologies exhibit.

Azkoyen USA

Azkoyen USA, a brewer machine manufacturer, highlighted its NEQS machine.

The machine’s programming system customizes prices and recipes. It also enables automatic detection of the user’s cup that enables the machine to promote the use of the cup rather than a disposable cup. The machine also promotes use of reusable glasses and bottles.

The company also provided information about its Mia Easymilk technology that offers the convenience of freeze-dried milk that reduces the logistical challenges associated with fresh milk. Operators and roasters experience fewer milk deliveries, which translates into cost savings and less time spent on managing milk supplies.

Tim Antonissen highlights the NEQS machine at the Askoyen USA exhibit.

Camlock Systems

Camlock Systems, a provider of access control technology, introduced its Series 700 and 750 locking solutions. The Series 700 is a locking solution for space sensitive applications that interface with existing mechanical looking systems, ensuring integration in confined spaces. The solution offers auto relock on door closing with built-in sensors; the bolt only engages when the door closes.

The versatile mounting enables mounting with monitoring capabilities, providing actuation for pushing, pulling and blocking mechanisms.

The adaptable locking bar can be adopted to existing locking mechanisms without the need for tooling.

Zac Simmonds shows the Series 700 and 750 locking solutions at the Camlock Systems exhibit.

Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe Inc., a provider of software and hardware solutions for unattended retail, introduced several products for vending and micro markets.

The Coke & Go Cooler offers a “buy & go” solution allowing the customer to present payment, grab the item and walk away. Powered by dynamic vision and AI technology, consumer cards are charged for items removed. The cooler integrates with Cantaloupe’s payment and VMS platforms.

The company’s new Hot Hold machine serves hot soups, sandwiches and meals in high-traffic spaces. The back-loading design keeps the customer side clean and stocked. The unit also features food-grade stainless steel for daily operator use and maintains up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit.

New features for the company’s Seed management software include truck location tracking that shows where trucks are in real time on a visual map and what stops are covered, and dynamic par uses sales data to calculate optimal par for each location.

Seed Copilot offers AI-powered natural language that lets the operator type in questions and instantly see insights and trends pulled from the company’s Spotlight data.

Seed Navigator offers a routing feature that automatically creates the most efficient route drivers should take each day.

The tool blends into the Seed Pro scheduling.

Automate subsidies pricing for micro markets in Seed. This functionality allows operators to generate reporting and invoices for charges agreed to by customers. Benefits include:

Recurring charges eliminate the need to manually manage plans.

Ensures data accuracy – no more combining data from multiple Excel spreadsheets.

Automates invoice management.

The Cantaloupe Play solution for game room card systems supports play card and credit/debit transactions and can link up to 50 card readers to a single kiosk for fewer fees. The solution is powered by its Cantaloupe Play kiosk and Engage Lite card readers.

The company once again demonstrated its Smart Aisle, a retail store that uses AI, 3D cameras and weighted-shelf technology to operate without an attendant.

Shoppers present a payment method to enter the store, then take items from the shelves, prompting the system to enter the purchases into a virtual shopping cart. Shoppers verify their shopping cart before leaving the store, prompting the system to charge their payment account.

Terry Hovis introduces the Cantaloupe Play kiosk.

Castles Technology

Castles Technology, a manufacturer of payment solutions for unattended spaces, introduced Android enabled payment devices.

The S1U2-M2B and the IU2-M2D offer a 2.8-inch screen display and are designed for banknote validator integration, while the S1U2-M3F features a 3.5-inch display.

The company also displayed its still-to-be-released S2PRO-TLwhich comes in 8- and 11-inch options. The solution eliminates hardware clutter by integrating swipe, dip and tap capabilities into a single device.

Castles Technology has also converted operability to card present for all of its new devices, requiring minimal investment or change in existing hardware. The company has built coin pulse technology into its new Android devices.

The coin pulse sends electronic pulses to the existing coin mechanism, mimicking the pulses created when a customer inserts coins, tokens or bills. With pulse application, the mechanism can be adjusted to accommodate any currency amount and translate it into delivering the desired product or service. The mechanism includes circuitry to monitor door and temperature settings.

Cristi Stein introduces Android supported payment devices at the Castles Technology exhibit.

Ceres

Ceres. provider of a robotic coffee store, introduced its CeresGo AI powered vending machine enabling seamless grab-and-go retail.

Both systems are self-contained and plug-and-play, requiring no plumbing, drainage or waterline connections, allowing for flexible deployment across locations. Powered by an intelligent operating platform, Ceres enables real-time monitoring, inventory management, and data analytics to optimize performance and ensure operational efficiency.

Cathy Cai and Michael Zhao introduce the AI powered vending machines at the Ceres exhibit.

Crane Convenience

Crane Convenience, a division of CPI and part of Crane NXT Co., introduced its AT&T connectivity for vending machines equipped with integrated cashless technology. The enhancement allows operators to choose the network provider that best supports their business needs to ensure reliable connectivity and maximum uptime.

Operators now have the option to select AT&T as an additional communications provider. Crane Convenience designed the solution with the ability to switch SIMs, providing versatility when relocating machines and choosing a different network. All new Crane machines ship with this capability while eligible existing machines can be upgraded with an upgrade kit.

Chris Waite introduces AT & T connectivity at the Crane Convenience exhibit.

Crave Robotics Inc.

Crave Robotics Inc., showed its Hot Food Vending Kiosk, offering ready-to-eat, precooked frozen meals. The machine features 140 individual slots and serves hot food in three minutes or less.

The ordering touchscreen on the front meets the ADA requirement of being 48 inches from the floor. The touchscreen can also display marketing material and interactive games while the customer waits to be served.

The kiosk is stocked and serviced by Crave employees or certified service partners. Staff at partner locations can assist with product replenishment.

Equipment repairs are handled by Crave service technicians or third-party technicians.

Menu items include entrees, breakfast, dessert and snack products from third party providers. The company also offers its own “Gourmet Now” branded chef crafted meals such as teriyaki chicken rice box and gyudon beef rice box.

Paul Chen presents the Crave Robotics hot food machine.

Custom Vending

Custom Vending, a custom vending machine manufacturer, introduced its vending machine that accepts bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments.

Powered by RiverArk, a payment platform that accepts cryptocurrency, the Custom Vending OMNI series vending machines now accept cryptocurrency using the Bitcoin Lightning network, a payment protocol that operates on top of the Bitcoin blockchain.

The Bitcoin Lightning network is designed to enable fast, economical and secure off-chain transactions and allows merchants and vending operators to begin accepting cryptocurrency without changing their existing operations.

Custom Vending guides OMNI machine operators through the process of accepting cryptocurrency payments.

Transactions made in crypto are processed immediately and automatically converted into USD or a selected digital asset, giving the operator the speed and flexibility of crypto payments without exposure to price volatility.

RiverArk helps vending operators lower payment processing costs compared to traditional card-based systems. While standard payment processors often charge 5% to 6% per transaction, blockchain-based payments can reduce fees to less than 3%.

RiverArk also eliminates chargeback risk by using blockchain-based payments, which are final and cannot be reversed once completed. Unlike traditional card transactions that can be disputed weeks later, each transaction is securely recorded on the blockchain, creating a transparent and tamper-proof record. This protects vending operators from fraud, reduces administrative headaches and ensures completed sales remain completed.

Customers who have a cryptocurrency wallet can scan a QR code to pay with their wallet.

Amanda Woodward introduces the OMNI vending machine that allows cryptocurrency payments at the Custom Vending exhibit.

Dejavoo

Dejavoo, a payments technology provider in both the attended and unattended spaces and a first-time NAMA exhibitor, presented its Dejavoo Flex for unattended environments.

Whether integrating with a third party vending management system or using Dejavoo’s platform, the Dejavoo Flex will communicate with an existing stack. Features include:

Native MDB/DEX support

APIs and Webhooks support

Android-powered devices

SPIn integration ready

TMS – a proprietary communication protocol

In addition to payment terminals and software, the company provides gateway services and is processor agnostic.

Eyal Barzilay presents payment terminals at the Dejavoo exhibit.

DeJong Duke

DeJong Duke, a brewer machine manufacturer, introduced its Lina and Rosa machines along with a prototype of its upcoming Nio Next machine.

The Lina, to be available in the summer, features a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen with components made from recycled materials and a choice of pearl beige or silver accents. The design features a soft silhouette with vertical lines symbolizing the bean-to-cup journey.

The Rosa machine allows users to open a tab next to the machine’s plant-based leather label to read sustainability information. The operator can customize the interface to add information about coffee beans, their origin and flavor profile, and can rearrange Rosa’s icons and product images.

The Nio Next machine will offer an optional fresh milk solution, offering creamy milk foam. The unit will also have an interactive poll function to engage users with fun polls and instant feedback.

The company offers remote maintenance with its ConnectMe two-way communication tool. Operators can gain insight and consumption trends and schedule maintenance.

Karen Borucki and Rafael Rosario introduce interactive coffee brewers at the DeJong Duke exhibit.

Elite Robots

Elite Robots described its RoboBarista robotic brewer which uses motion control algorithms and drag-and-teach functionality to achieve repeatable positioning accuracy from 0.02mm to 0.05mm, enabling 100% replication of a master barista’s action details.

Whether executing precise dose control or intricate latte art techniques, the robot replicates movements with millimeter accuracy. With a single-arm payload capacity of 3kg and dual-arm collaborative operation, it handles the entire workflow — from grinding beans and extraction to milk frothing — achieving a maximum hourly output of 60 cups. This ensures consistent master-level flavor while enabling scaling up and high-efficiency production.

The robot also features plug-and-play installation, compatible with an integrated coffee machine and refrigerator for immediate deployment without complex modifications.The back-end data enables order management, daily sales reporting, remote control and assistance functions. Managers obtain real-time visibility into equipment status and inventory levels.

Henry Yu demonstrates the RoboticBarista at the Elite Robots exhibit.

Farmer’s Fridge

Farmer’s Fridge, a vending machine manufacturer and operator that sells freshly-prepared meals in its branded vending machines, presented its glassfront machine that allows customers to select, order and pay on a touchscreen or an app.

Customers can scroll a menu of more than 20 items on the touchscreen to browse salads, bowls, wraps, breakfast items, snacks, drinks and fan’s top picks. For a deep dive, the user can click the image of a product to view its description, dietary restrictions, nutrition facts and the ingredients. The customer can view the cart and check out by swiping their payment card on the side of the fridge. Customers can also use PayPal and Apple Pay to reserve and pay using the app.

Lindsay Collins presents the Farmer’s Fridge vending machine.

Foodture

Foodture, a provider of an end-to-end food delivery system for convenience dining facilities, introduced a system consisting of a cooler that holds precooked frozen meals and a vending machine that heats and serves the meals.

Foodture creates the recipes for the food and packages it in single-serve boxes that are placed in the companion machine that heats it and places it in a delivery chute for the customer.

The machine that heats and serves the food has a display screen that shows an image of the product being cooked along with the cooking time.

The meals are made in a centralized kitchen using recipes that meet USDA and FDA regulatory requirements. Every meal is sealed, labeled and handled with temperature control from kitchen to delivery.

Ryan Morningstar describes the Foodture food preparation and delivery system.

G&A Robot

G&A Robot, a robotic machine manufacturer, demonstrated a robotic ice cream machine that prepares and serves soft-serve ice cream. The machine features a display screen that shows the order in process.

The ice cream machine is one of a family of robotic self-serve food and beverage machines for restaurants, cafes, convenience stores, schools, hotels and event venues

The machines are NSF certified, according to the company.

Steve Zhang serves ice cream to attendees at the G&A Robot exhibit.

Grabot

Grabot, a manufacturer of AI driven glassfront coolers and a first-time NAMA exhibitor, introduced its 6-shelf cooler, featuring an AI vision system that comes in two models, 21.7 cubic feet and 18.4 cubic feet.

The coolers use both edge AI and cloud-based AI to enable real-time synchronization to the management dashboard for inventory and sales tracking, in addition to analytics on sales trends, popular items and peak hours. A mobile app allows operators to manage the machine remotely.

Features include a heated glass door to prevent fogging, LED light strips to highlight products, a centralized lock to prevent theft and a health lock to ensure food safety.

The machine accepts credit cards but does not yet offer QR code scanning for purchases. Customers can, however, receive a purchase receipt by scanning a QR code.

Hardware certifications include CE, PCI, ETL, 3C and FCC.

Joe Yang shows an AI enabled cooler at the Grabot exhibit.

Habco Manufacturing

Habco Manufacturing presented its Massvend, an AI powered, weight-based platform to deliver secure, accurate, flexible and effortless transactions.

A tamper resistant cabinet secures the door design and an integrated tracking system protects the inventory. The weight based detection system powered by Shekel Scales does not rely on package recognition, enabling accurate identification across any product type, while a full array LED virtual guidance system directs both customers and operators through selection and restocking.

The adjustable shelving allows the operator to configure custom bin sizes and layouts, maximizing packout and maximizing inventory space.

Intuitive planograms can be updated directly on the unit or remotely.

Laurence Langell and Chris Strong show the Massvend autonomous retail system at the Habco Manufacturing exhibit.

idw

idw, a provider of commercial refrigeration equipment and point-of-purchase displays, introduced its GFV-400 glassfront vending machine along with its micro market coolers featuring weighted shelves, health timers and cameras.

The GFVf-400 is a front-loading machine with a 3.2-inch color display above the selection panel offering five shelves, 10 rows, 50 selections, a capacity of 400 20-ounce bottles and can fit through a 34-inch doorway. The machine is UL, ADA and Energy Star certified.

Company partners in the unattended retail space include 365 Retail Markets, Hiron AI, AVS and Pepsi Quik Pick.

John Myatt describes micro market coolers and a new glassfront vending machine at the idw exhibit.

Ovenience, a division of CPI and part of Crane NXT Co., a recognized leader in vending solutions, today introduced A

International Currency Technologies

International Currency Technologies (ICT), a manufacturer of currency handling equipment, displayed its TAO series bill acceptor.

The TAO bill acceptor features:

4-way bill acceptance

New generation verification system

Optimized sensors

Anti-stringing efficiency

Bill-jam-free function

Lockable cashbox

Selectable interfaces such as USB and RS222

Automatic sensor calibration

Flash ROM update software

The company also provided information about its A6E/V6E series bill acceptor, offering auto calibrating and four-way bill insertion.

Italo Amaral shows bill acceptors at the International Currency Technologies (ICT) exhibit.

Ingenico

Ingenico, a provider of payment solutions, and Gimme Vending, a provider of vending software, announced a partnership with Gimme Vending to create a new standard for vending and automated retail technology.

Ingenico also showed its next-generation AXIUM payment device family and Ingenico 360, a unified cloud platform designed to deliver consistent, enterprise-grade payment experiences while simplifying large-scale payment operations.

The new portfolio provides a modern foundation that accelerates innovation, streamlines estate management, and supports the rapid rollout of new services worldwide.

The new AXIUM family is built on a common architecture that spans mobile, countertop, multilane, self-service, PIN pad, and SoftPOS form factors. Every AXIUM device shares the same core design principles, is certified to PCI PTS v7, and runs on Android 14, ensuring security and compliance across global deployments.

John Menzel of Ingenico and Kevin Singh of Gimme present the Axium SX Series at the Ingenico exhibit.

Innovative Technology

Innovative Technology, a provider of cash validation and age verification technology, showcased its ICU Life for the automated sale of age-restricted products.

The AI-powered ICU Lite integrates into existing self-service terminals and vending machines to offer automated age estimation in a compact plug-in device.

The technology integrates with any USB camera for an offline age estimation solution with immediate results.

The system does not require any subscription fees and can provide unlimited age checks while maintaining privacy for the user.

The system provides anonymous analytical data to understand the customer and shopper activity.

Jhonny Vides presents the age estimation solution at the Innovative Technology exhibit.

Jofemar

Jofemar, a vending equipment manufacturer, displayed its Vision Range line of vending machines featuring LED lighting and a delivery elevator. Key models include the Vision ESPlus V8, V8 Touch, and EasyCombo, featuring the EasyFlex system for flexible product adjustments and anti-vandalism design.

Features include:

The EasyFlex system allows for channel adjustments to accommodate various product sizes.

An intelligent product elevator retrieves items at waist height.

A tempered glass front with internal LED lighting maximizes product display .

The company also presented its Orion Touch coffee machine featuring an intuitive touchscreen to customize coffee drinks. Features include a pressure valve to maintain constant pressure, an aluminum boiler to prevent corrosion, self cleaning of the mixing circuit and product outlet, customization of coffee recipes, multilingual capability, a screensaver to display images when the machine is not in use, and constant temperature control in the water boiler.

Remy Perez shows the Orion Touch coffee machine at the Jofemar exhibit.

Kiosk Operators

Kiosk Operators, a provider of self-service hardware and software, introduced its California Pizza Kitchen branded hot food machine. Kiosk Operators has taken a lead role in bringing nationally recognized food brands to vending, having made headlines with its Chick-fil-A machine Georgia Tech, following an earlier deployment in Augusta, Georgia.

The California Pizza Kitchen machine is available in both refrigerated and frozen food versions and utilizes a TurboChef, high speed convection oven. The meals can be served in less than two minutes from a frozen state and can prepare two orders simultaneously.

The machine features a full length order touchscreen on the left that displays pizza menu items. The right portion of the machine displays the robotic delivery mechanism that allows the customer to view the process.

The company also presented information about its FastFresh hot food locker system which offers expandable cabinets and features adjustable temperature control per cabinet, an order touchscreen, contactless payment, locking wheel castors and customizable locker configuration.

John Laspia presents the California Pizza Kitchen machine at the Kiosk Operators exhibit.

Micromart

Micromart, provider of an AI-powered self-serve merchandiser and a meal cooker, demonstrated how the two machines can serve as a mini market. The customer purchases a precooked meal from the cooler and cooks it in the attendant induction heater.

The cooler comes with four cameras that track what the customer removes from the shelves, which have fixed digital price tags that enable prices to be changed remotely.

The system also includes voice interaction to guide the customer through the purchase process. Customers pay using payment cards or a mobile phone.

The system uses a combination of edge AI and cloud AI that allows the operator to track sales and inventory in real time. It also supports dynamic pricing, promotions and analytics. It also allows the operator to mix and match ambient, chilled or freezer units to create the best combination for the space.

The refrigeration compressor slides out for easy swapping.

The system has NSF and NAMA certification, and is ADA and PCI compliant.

Connor McPhail introduces the self-serve merchandiser and a meal cooker at the micromarket exhibit.

Monex Group

Monex Group, a provider of financial services and cashless payment technology, presented its payment solutions for the vending sector.

The solutions include an AI powered vending management system that supports planogram optimization and inventory management.

The solutions also support MDB, serial APi and pulse integration and the ability to add sales tax on purchases.

Services include detailed, real-time reporting, account management and next-day deposits.

John Farrugia highlights payment solutions at the Monex Group exhibit.

Native Mojo

Native Mojo, a provider of AI orchestration, cloud technology, kiosk management and access control services, presented its AI enabled Mojo Verify system for know-you-customer and age verification.

Where traditional verification requires teams of manual reviewers. Mojo Verify uses private large language modules to analyze government IDs for authenticity, cross reference multiple data points, generate confidence scores automatically, and flag inconsistencies.

Mojo Verify offers a single platform that offers the following services:

AI assisted KYC: a private large language module that analyzes documents and signals to deliver confidence scores automatically.

Verified document signing: Verify each signer by matching a government ID.

Portable KYC status: Individuals verify once and carry their KYC tier across every participating partner, removing the need for pre-verification.

Ian Starnes and Christian Cairy present the Mojo Verify at the Native Mojo exhibit.

Nayax Ltd.

Nayax Ltd. Co., a payments and loyalty program provider, presented several solutions.

Nayax’s mobile management app, MoMa, introduced an AI intelligence layer to provide operators with access to insights across their business through a conversational assistant, optimization of product placement with planogram suggestions and rapid planogram setup using visual recognition.

The company also demonstrated VendCore Pro, formerly VendSYS, its enterprise-grade VenBeyond MoMa. The management suite and telemetry platform provide operators with visibility and control over their business.

MoMa, VendCore Pro and the company’s vending management system enable warehousing, forecasting and route optimization at scale.

The company also presented information about its Nova Smart Cooler, offering an AI-powered fresh-goods vending solution featuring sensors to track inventory and optimize product availability.

The company’s Nova Kiosk combines payments with catalog management, pricing tools and a touchscreen.

Hanna Davies demonstrates the VendCore Pro at the Nayax Ltd. exhibit.

OptConnect

OptConnect, a provider of managed connectivity services, demonstrated its fuse one 4G LTE Cat 4 router featuring dual-SIM technology with eSIM capability to ensure critical endpoints stay connected.

The router allows for management of up to seven eSIM profiles via the Lattigo platform, and features two Ethernet ports and automatic WAN failover to ensure an uninterrupted connection.

Brian Gill highlights the fuse one 4G LTE Cat 4 router at the OptConnect exhibit.

PayRange

PayRange, provider of a platform for unattended retail, introduced its first line of PayRange branded full-line vending machines following its recent purchase of KioSoft Technologies, a provider of cashless payment and IoT solutions.

The company also demonstrated its end-to-end ecosystem, consisting of connected technology, seamless transactions and management tools.

The company also announced its Blue Card Elite technology that will allow a customer to make purchases from multiple machines from one card reader.

The company’s all-in-one mobile payment and IoT platform uses a “plug-and-play” Bluetooth device to enable instant smartphone payments (app, Apple Pay, Google Pay) while offering operators real-time analytics and remote pricing through a cloud-based platform.

Sean Embree introduces PayRange branded vending machines at the PayRange exhibit.

PAX Technology

PAX Technology, a payment technology provider, presented the IM30V2 and the soon-to-be-released IM30V3 in its IM30 series.

The IM30 series features a high-resolution display for optimal viewing day or night while running Android-based apps to enhance customer interactions.

The readers accept any payment method—EMV, MSR, NFC contactless, QR codes, and NFC-enabled mobile wallets. Features include push-to-talk, picture surveillance and automated customer identification.

A dedicated camera and scanner enables facial recognition as well as QR code and barcode scanning.

The company also showed the IM25 for contactless payments, supporting EMV contactless cards and NFC-enabled mobile wallets. The unit also has a 2-megapixel camera that supports both imaging and scanning, enabling use cases like QR code payments, ticket validation and barcode interactions.

Michael Walters and Yongting Huang show payment equipment at the PAX Technology exhibit.

Pizza Forno

Pizza Forno, a manufacturer and marketer of branded pizza vending machines that it licenses to vending and pizza restaurant operators, demonstrated its outdoor and indoor machines.

The indoor machine features 16-gauge, carbon steel flat paneling walls, LED lights under the front customer order screen, full graphic design on all four sides, and an exterior see-through window to allow customers to see the operation in action.

The outdoor machine has aluminum paneling applied over the corrugated walls, LED strip lighting and full graphic design on all four sides, epoxy anti-rust and humidity chemical protection and a checkered entrance plate.

Interior features include insulated spray foam, heat-resistant electric wiring and electric plugs, ¾-inch plywood subflooring, corrugated waterproof plastic walls and ceiling, an interior motion detect light and vinyl flooring.

Travis Musser and Travis Edmondson display the Pizza Forno indoor and outdoor machines.

ProWatch Solutions

ProWatch Solutions, a provider of micro market security services, displayed AI tools for theft monitoring, addressing the major issue that micro markets have faced. The services leverage integrations with cloud camera products in tandem with a proprietary SaaS platform for back end monitoring and theft identification.

The company’s Automated Retail Management System (ARMS) uses AI driven technology for unattended retail. Features include:

Remote cloud based monitoring

Strealined user interface

Download and email reports

Computer vision technology with AI insights

Actionable alerts

Kirsh and Mark Kronenberg discuss micro market theft prevention at the ProWatch Solutions exhibit.

Qingo

Qingo, a provider of AI vending equipment, demonstrated three merchandisers that offer AI dynamic vision recognition technology, EMV compliant cashless payments with instant settlements and air cooled refrigeration.

The machines feature interactive screens that support coupon loyalty and repeat purchase programs, and accept credit cards, NFC payments, QR code payments, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Hardware features include shelves with height adjustment for flexible product display, rear air cooling, a self-evaporating drip tray to prevent water overflow and improve heat dissipation, a food grade cabinet interior, real-time temperature monitoring to ensure product freshness and remote lighting management.

The Qingo King 509 has a loading capacity of 378 bottles, the Qingo Ace 770 holds 495 bottles and the Qingo Pair 1208 holds 672 bottles.

Lacey Lin presents the Qingo AI vending machines.

Sandstar

Sandstar, a provider of AI enabled vending machines, presented its most recent offering of intelligent glassfront cooler, freezer and ambient kiosks.

The SRK AI Retail Kiosk features four AI cameras that identify and respond to any camera blockage by illuminating the machine’s handle and emitting a sound. The AI driven temperature monitoring and dual sensor locking protect freshness. The unit supports a real-time, editable shopping card and a top-mounted cassette slide-out compressor deck.

The SRK2 AI Retail Kiosk offers double capacity with two doors, each with 7-shelf cabinets.

The EXE2 AI Retail Kiosk includes dual doors for ambient and chilled products, featuring argon filled doors for improved insulation and efficient cooling, as well as an LED lit handle and an integrated touchscreen between the two doors. The kiosk also features real-time theft alerts and first-in/first-out shelving.

The Premium Taste AI Retail Kiosk features a voice assistant to help customers as they shop and is available with either five or six shelves and can be ambient, chilled or frozen.

The VRK Freezer Retail Kiosk can offer frozen, chilled and ambient products. The 60mm foaming keeps internal temperature consistent while the triple pane glass with heated doors and heated frames prevent condensation and freezing. The unit also features an interactive LED light handle, dual sensor health and safety lock, an embedded advertising screen, top-mounted cassette slide-out compressor deck and four cameras for security.

Mike Kiser introduces the most recent AI enabled kiosks at the Sandstar exhibit.

Seaga Manufacturing Inc.

Seaga Manufacturing Inc., a vending machine maker, introduced its low E-Shield door for traditional glassfront machines which it claims is the first true alternative to glass for commercial refrigeration

The polycarbonate machine door is made with the Dalb Low E-Shield which uses polymeric substrates enhanced with Seaga’s proprietary energy control technology. The E-Shield delivers 53% lighter weight, 44% less energy transfer and 84% light transmission compared to glass, according to the company.

Dalb Inc. is a screen printing company serving industrial markets, including vending and foodservice.

Bobby Weatherholtz of Dalb Inc. and Dennis Hammer of Seaga Manufacturing Inc. introduce the Low E-Shield door for traditional glassfront machines at the Seaga Manufacturing Inc. exhibit.

Shengma

Shengma, a manufacturer of smart vending machines and a first-time NAMA exhibitor, introduced its Duo Hybrid AI Vending Machine, part of the company’s AI smart vending machine series that allow users to scan to open and browse product selections of drinks, snacks, personal care items and OTC health care products.

The Duo Hybrid AI machine features dual glassfront compartments of spiral-driven rows, offering 24 facings and can be ambient or refrigerated. The machine can offer Nayax, PAX Technologies or WizarPOS card readers.

The machine is PCI compliant and is available in an ADA compliant model.

Allen Liu introduces the Duo Hybrid AI Vending Machine at the Shengma exhibit.

Shekel Scales

Shekel Scales, a provider of digital weighing technology, highlighted its Innovendi, a fully autonomous vending machine equipped with Shekel’s product aware shelf kits.

The machine allows customers to serve themselves using a simple grab-and-go system. Customers present an ID or credit card to unlock the door, grab the products they want, close the door and pay. Product recognition sensors ensure the correct product was removed from the cooler.

The system uses AI to create “product-aware” scales and real-time shelf monitoring. It tracks item removal by weight signatures.

The system sends real-time inventory management data to the operator, enabling efficient and accurate operations.

Innovendi is available in both cool and dry cabinet configurations. It can be used as part of a smart vending solution, as a micro market addition, or inside of a brick and mortar store.

Rami Bahar explains the Innovendi autonomous retail system at the Shekel Scales exhibit.

Shenzhen Zhilai Imports Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Zhilai Imports Co. Ltd., a manufacturer of both food and non-food vending machines, introduced a vape machine to offer tobacco-free nicotine pouches, featuring a cloud driven management system and a 10-inch wide design.

Customers can pay using bills, coins, Google Pay and Apple Pay.

The closed-front, Android based machine displays four rows with three products each.

Miranda Tong presents the vape vending machine at the Shenzhen Zhilai Imports Co. Ltd. exhibit.

SR-X Vending

SR-X Vending, previously known as Smart Retail-X, a provider of automated retail solutions, presented a turnkey solution for automated retail stores, which includes surveillance management, floor plan designs, anti-vandal protection, technical support and training.

The company presented a machine featuring a dispensing system with a conveyor drawer and a pusher drawer for dispensing bottles and cans.

Features also include a 22-inch monitor, height adjustable shelves, a smart elevator system for product delivery,a speaker, shatterproof double glass, optional LED lighting, armored console locks, temperature control with recording, data management and statistics visualization, and a self-diagnostic trouble shooting system.

Nikos Kokkinakis exhibits an automated store at the SR-X Vending exhibit.

Structural Concepts

Structural Concepts, a manufacturer of refrigerated and heated fresh food and chilled beverage displays and merchandisers for the retail and foodservice channels, introduced its ARM SLIM SD2826IS cooler for frictionless retail, a streamlined version of its ARM XL BD3632IS.

Features include:

Smart AI sensing supported by precision weight sensors and computer vision for transaction accuracy.

Grab-and-go checkout.

Cloud-based real-time analytics supporting inventory management and consumer insights.

Multi-layered theft prevention and secure payment processing

Michele Martinez shows the ARM SLIM SD2826IS cooler at the Structural Concepts exhibit.

Televend

Televend, a provider of hardware and software for machine management and cashless payments, displayed a new kiosk for micro markets that can run marketing information and videos and add taxes to customer purchase invoices.

Televend’s telemetry and operations platform offers payment processing, loyalty rewards, real-time data, dynamic route planning, engineer dispatching, a prekitting app, planogram suggestions, predictive orders and warehouse optimization.

The company’s MacJack consumer app offers mobile payment and loyalty rewards, and can connect to an employee RFID card for payment.

Michael Hutchins displays the new micro market self-serve kiosk at the Televend exhibit.

Tended Bar

Tended Bar displayed its automated beverage dispensing technology to offer customers precision crafted cocktails and custom non-alcoholic drinks at the tap of a button, consistently and at scale.

The company’s recently launched, single-screen order unit allows the self-service dispenser to serve any environment where beverages are offered, including micro markets, restaurants, entertainment venues, transit hubs and mobile trailers.

Features include:

Proprietary mixology automation for cocktails, beer, wine and specialty beverages

Brandable hardware and customizable menus

Secure identity verification, including facial recognition where appropriate

Full data visibility into operations, inventory and guest engagement

Justin Honeysuckle presents the automated beverage dispenser at the Tended Bar exhibit.

Trinity Axis Inc.

Trinity Axis Inc., a hardware and software provider, introduced its Trio Sapphire Kiosk, which it displayed along with the Trio Compact, Trio Diamond, Trio Kiosk, and Trio Revision Kit. The Trio kiosks feature a barcode/QR scanner and built-in payment terminal.

The Trio Sapphire can be floor mounted or wall mounted, featuring a 21.5-inch touchscreen and space for digital advertising.

The Trio Kiosk is for restaurants, featuring instant order updates, order history and menu availability control.

The company also offers a Trio VMS, a business management platform, and a Trio DailyPlus, a cloud mobile app.

The company also introduced its Brand Pilot Program, a free program that lets CPG brands put their product in front of shoppers, hand out samples, and hear back from those shoppers within days. The pilot runs on Trinity Axis’s Trio screens already installed in consumer traffic hubs nationwide, like gyms and offices. Shoppers see the ad, grab a free sample, and answer two or three quick questions before walking away.

Naomi Davidar introduces the Trio Sapphire kiosk at the Trinity Axis Inc. exhibit.

Unistop Tech

Unistop Tech, a provider of AI-powered robotic technology, showed its Mr. AI-Powered Autonomous Retail Solution. The self-contained robotic store holds up to 300 SKUs and more than 2,500 total items.

The system’s robotic arm can scan, pick and dispense products in the delivery chute in less than 12 seconds. Customers place orders on a touchscreen, then view the robotic arm pick and dispense through a window.

The machine includes ambient, chiller and freezer zones, enabling diverse inventory, while the AI intrusion detection supports high security environments.

Features include dynamic pricing, as the AI automatically adjusts pricing based on demand surges, expiry dates and weather.

The AI also identifies product demand level in real time and automatically highlights top velocity items. Using non-identifiable vision analytics, the system can also detect demographics to recommend products and drive sales.

Keith Loy demonstrates the Mr. AI-Powered Autonomous Retail Solution at the Unistop exhibit.

U-Select-It Corp.

U-Select-It Corp., a self-service equipment manufacturer, launched its Spectra line of edge AI-powered smart coolers. The coolers offer AI product detection, real-time cart/checkout and EMV-compliant cashless payments.

AI product detection identifies items as they are removed and builds the cart in real time, while real-time EMV compliant cashless checkout allows customers to grab their products and pay instantly. The coolers use the company’s Greenlite cashless payment technology, supporting credit, debit and mobile payments, remote monitoring, pricing and inventory management.

The Spectra Pro model features a blue colored handle that turns green when the door opens and turns red if there is an issue in the selection process.

The coolers are PCI compliant while all components are ADA compliant.

Ashley Hubler introduces the Spectra smart coolers at the U-Select-It Corp. exhibit.

VE Solutions

VE Solutions, an attended retail equipment provider, introduced the Kooick Smartmarket merchandiser that integrates with smart vending payment and inventory management systems for ambient, refrigerated and frozen units.

Kooick provides an intelligence layer that allows automated inventory management and unattended commerce to scale across products, fleets and locations. The system determines data points that individual applications require, captures and contextualizes diverse data inputs, then uses its FusionAI to unify conclusions from each stream to make a final determination of transactions.

Matthew Friedlander introduces the Kooick Smartmarket merchandiser at the VE Solutions exhibit.

Vend Guys

Vend Guys, a vending hardware and software equipment reseller, highlighted its Monster brick antenna to ensure connectivity for unattended retail applications, including vending machines, ATMs, kiosks and digital signage.

The solution’s customizable cable length and modular components allow for efficient installations while the low-profile design withstands vibration, weather and daily wear.

Developed in partnership with OptConnect, the antenna is configurable with LTE/5G, dual band Wi-Fi and GNSS.

Jeff Ahrens shows a smart cooler equipped with a Monster brick antenna at the Vend Guys exhibit.

Vending Concepts Inc.

Vending Concepts Inc., an equipment reseller, introduced the VRK AI Smart Kiosk, featuring real-time computer vision detection, an integrated advertising screen and seamless plug-and-play operation.

Features include:

FIFO shelves with pushers

Interactive LED light handle

AI camera vision theft control

AI dual sensor health safety lock

Editable real-time shopping cart

Standard video advertising screen

Warranty protection

Chilled or ambient options

Multiple credit card POS options

QR code payment portal

Mark Bentley introduces the VRK AI Smart Kiosk at the Vending Concepts Inc. exhibit.

Vendon

Vendon, a provider of connectivity and telemetry services, introduced its location tracker that uses Wi-Fi connectivity to allow self-service equipment operators to track their equipment.

The equipment tracker is a Wi-Fi connected stick the machine operator places in the machine. The stick, still to be named, allows the operator to keep track of the machine’s location and monitor the machine’s activity in real time.

The company’s Vendon Cloud offers a vending management system that provides real-time visibility and centralized control of self-service equipment. Benefits include real-time sales data and analytics, unified payment management, alerts and preventive maintenance, and route optimization and pre-kitting.

Tereze Konopecka introduces the machine location tracker at the Vendon exhibit.

VendTech International

VendTech International, a provider of hardware and software for unattended retail, introduced its fully connected ecosystem, linking equipment, payment systems, software and support. The ecosystem includes:

Equipment and payment technology: kiosks, card readers, smart coolers, combination vending machines. These include a new glassfront spiral driven machine with pullout trays and a swappable cooling deck.

Micro markets and breakroom services.

Naturals2Go, a healthy vending program that bundles equipment, training, service and support for vending operators that has helped launch more than 3,000 entrepreneurs launch a vending business.

Andrew Perez introduces a glassfront spiral driven machine at the VendTech International exhibit.

Visiolab GmbH

Visiolab GmbH presented its AI powered self-checkout system. The AI software on the iPad recognizes the items based on their appearance without barcodes or scanning. Customers place their orders, confirm and pay within 10 seconds. Once the customer places their items on the tray, the AI camera identifies each item in less than a second. Customers can pay using QR codes and download digital receipts via QR code after checkout. The computer vision camera only records the floor area and does not record images of people.

The solution combines real-time analysis with data visualization and intuitive operation to support user experience and decision making.

It can be operated as a standalone checkout system with the system’s VisionHub, performing the back-of-the-house functions, including sales reports and checkout history. It can also be a POS add-on if there is a pre-existing POS or ERP system.

The kit includes the iPad and mounting components.

The VisioLab station is managed via VisioHub – a web-based dashboard through which operators configure menus, monitor sales, control actions and manage multiple locations via a single login.

Kendel Fiorentino introduces the Visiolab AI powered self-checkout system.

WizarPOS

WizarPOS, a provider of Android POS payment solutions, demonstrated the latest version of its WizarView payment terminals.

The terminals are PCI DSS certified, safeguarding data with secure communication and granular user access control. Administrators can remotely monitor terminal health, configure settings and generate reports through an intuitive dashboard.

Merchants can download and manage apps that extend the functionality of their payment systems.

The WizarPOS App Store offers a dedicated marketplace designed to enhance Android POS systems by providing automatic updates, ensuring that applications are up to date with the latest security patches and features.

WizarView also provides data analytics, enabling businesses to identify trends, optimize operations and make data-driven decisions. WizarView also allows businesses to customize the user interface to match their brand identity.

Kaishen Zhu and David Wang introduce Android POS payment solutions at the WizarPOS exhibit.

XMAI

XMAI, a vending hardware and software manufacturer, displayed a sampling of its AI enabled machines.

The machines have steel frames and double-pane tempered glass, offer stackable merchandising with no shelf restrictions and come equipped with casters for mobility. A mobile tap manages temperature and lighting.

The company’s vending management system supports order management, loyalty programs and access control.

The central management system supports AI insights, automatic payments, inventory control and application programming interface access.

Monica Chang presents AI enabled vending machines at the XMAI exhibit.

Media Gallery

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