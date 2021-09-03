Voter registration kiosks coming to local universities

By | September 3, 2021
0 Comment

Voter Registration Kiosk News

New voting kiosks for the university.

voter-registration-kiosk

Click for full size — voter-registration-kiosk

Excerpt:

By Erin Davis
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:45 PM MDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – It’s a race where the only running involved is too the polls. But before lining up, voters must register. And that’s exactly the purpose of the new voter registration kiosks unveiled by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and Montgomery County Probate Judge JC Love.

“This project was born out of a problem we experienced during last November’s election,” said Love. “There was a large number of college students that showed up to the polls excited on Election Day…and when they went to check and discovered that they weren’t on the voter rolls.”

According to Merrill, it’s not the number of college student registering to vote that’s a problem. It’s the way they’re registering. He pointed out that many young people registered to vote through social media platforms and they weren’t actually registered.

“If you use a third-party group they may take that information and use it for another purpose independent of the purpose that was intended, which is to become a register voter or to change their registered voter information,” Merrill said.

The kiosks will be on the campuses for Auburn University at Montgomery, Faulkner University, Troy University at Montgomery, Huntington College, Trenholm State and Alabama State University. With one machine accessible on each campus, some of the universities are including voter registration education into their curriculums.

Read the full article on New voting kiosks

Voter Registration Kiosk
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for most Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 25 years in the kiosk industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.