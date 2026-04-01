Interactive Digital Software – Sitekiosk

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Last Updated on April 1, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

SiteKiosk Online 1.9 is a feature and platform update focused on identity integration (Keycloak), accessibility hardware, power/device control, and a more modern, stable technical base.

Key new capabilities

Identity & security Keycloak is now supported as an identity provider for both cloud and on‑prem deployments, extending SSO and user management integration options (setup requires consultation).

Accessibility & input hardware Adds support for the ANKER EAA‑Pad as an accessibility device, broadening supported accessible usage scenarios on kiosks. See EAA Checklist for Accessible Kiosk Design

Power and device management Supports Nexmosphere NEO for power management, enabling more advanced use cases where display power supply and device control are relevant (e.g., turning peripherals on/off).



Editor fixes Fixes issues in the project editor when handling .webp and .gif images, improving reliability for asset-heavy layouts.

Runtime stack refresh Updates the client platform to Electron 40.5.0 with Chromium 144.0.7559.177, giving a more current browser engine for stability, security, and compatibility in continuous operation. [144 is a January 2026 stable and extended‑stable branch (now also LTC/LTS in some ChromeOS channels).

General stability Includes additional unspecified bug fixes and optimizations across the platform.



Practical implications

Better fit into enterprise IAM stacks (via Keycloak) in both cloud and on‑prem kiosk/signage environments.

Stronger accessibility story at the hardware level (EAA‑Pad) on top of the earlier accessibility features introduced in 1.7–1.8.

Improved options for interactive retail or DOOH scenarios where power control and sensor-driven experiences via Nexmosphere gear matter.

Reduced risk from an aging embedded Chromium and fewer editor hiccups with modern image formats.

Definitions

Keycloak is an open‑source identity and access management (IAM) platform used to handle authentication, single sign‑on, and authorization for applications and APIs. Core idea Runs as a central identity provider (IdP) that apps trust for login, logout, and token issuance instead of each app managing its own accounts. What it provides Single sign‑on and single logout across multiple web, mobile, and backend apps using OpenID Connect and SAML. User management, roles, and groups, including integration with LDAP/Active Directory or external IdPs (Google, Azure AD, etc.). Identity brokering and federation so you can plug multiple identity sources into one consistent login experience. In kiosk/digital signage terms, it’s the central SSO service your players, CMS, and admin portals can delegate login to, instead of each system rolling its own auth.



SiteKiosk Online 1.9 is here

What makes a software release truly valuable?

Not just more features, but fewer barriers, better integration, and more control in real world deployments.

With this release, we are taking another step in that direction.

It introduces new capabilities in three key areas: identity management, accessibility, and device integration. With Keycloak support for cloud and on premise environments, ANKER EAA Pad® support, and Nexmosphere NEO integration, the platform becomes even more flexible for modern kiosk and digital signage deployments.

Version 1.9 also includes:

🔸 New option to end sessions when headphones are unplugged

🔸 Fixes for occasional .webp and .gif image issues in the editor

🔸 An update to Electron 40.5.0 with Chromium 144.0.7559.177

🔸 Various bug fixes and overall optimizations

For organizations running kiosk, self service, and digital signage environments, these improvements help make deployments more accessible, more connected, and easier to manage within existing IT infrastructures.

Read the full release details here:

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