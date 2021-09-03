M-Enabling Summit Arlington in October

See m-enabling website — The Kiosk Manufacturer Association is an exhibitor and sponsor for the upcoming Summit.

In Brief

Keynote — Sachin Dev Pavithran, Ph.D. Executive Director U.S. Access Board

Sponsors – Google, AT&T, Verizon, Microsoft and many more

Health Protocols — strict

Expected attendees – 250 to 500 high level attendees

KMA has 2 free passes available. Contact [email protected] or call 720-324-1837

Strategies for Inclusive Digital Transformations

The M-Enabling Summit Conference and Showcase is dedicated to promoting digital environments and assistive technologies for senior citizens and users of all abilities. It is an annual meeting place for all who implement digital inclusion strategies or develop assistive solutions and accessible digital contents and services for workplaces, learning environments or consumer markets. With its theme of “Strategies for Inclusive Digital Transformations,” the 2021 M-Enabling Summit will highlight the major shifts in business, government and education driven by the pandemic that will affect anyone involved in inclusion, accessibility, services to Persons with Disabilities or compliance matters. A rich sharing of experience and interactions among advocates, business leaders and technology providers will provide insights on how to best meet the imperative to ensure that Persons with Disabilities have full access to critical digital contents and services.

Since its inception in 2011, the M-Enabling Summit has established itself as the ideal venue for corporate executives, advocates, accessibility professionals, policy makers, care givers and assistive technology experts to explore how to foster and drive digital inclusion. A powerful differentiator in establishing a positive culture and gaining a competitive advantage, digital inclusion is embraced by leading organizations across all sectors of activity. The M-Enabling program is designed to give participants the tools, knowledge, and networking opportunities to explore the latest innovations in enabling and accessible technologies and share good practices among their peers.

Bringing together professionals, corporations, service organizations, and key thought leaders, the M-Enabling Summit is an all-inclusive conference and showcase for professionals featuring innovative technology that benefits more than one-billion Persons with Disabilities worldwide.

As during previous years, the 2021 M-Enabling Summit will feature the annual IAAP Expert Workshop Day on October 6th organized by the International Association of Accessibility Professionals, as well as sessions dedicated to the advancement of the Accessibility Profession.

The M-Enabling Summit is committed to working with the venue, service providers, and vendors to customize a “health safety first” approach throughout all phases of event production and onsite execution. Review our health and safety policies.