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Last Updated on April 13, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

The AI Layer: More Human, or More Extractive?

On a long-enough timeline, every growth-minded restaurant brand seems to discover the same “big idea”: what we really need is a loyalty program. Very nice article by Jason Aten and Inc.

Excerpt

I suppose, on a long-enough time scale, every business comes to the conclusion that the thing it needs most is a customer loyalty program. On the one hand, it makes sense. If you incentivize customers to come back more often, they’ll presumably spend more money.

On the other hand, if the thing that keeps bringing customers back is some kind of gamified system of points and free stuff, is that really loyalty? At a minimum, it’s worth asking whether it’s actually good for business. For example, Shake Shack didn’t start as a business. It started as a hot dog cart. Earlier this month, Shake Shack announced Project Catalyst, a sweeping technology initiative designed to support the company’s ambition to grow from roughly 670 locations to 1,500. The plan has four parts, including rolling out various new technologies.

On paper, it makes sense. If you can incentivize guests to come back more often, they’ll presumably spend more money. That’s the pitch behind Shake Shack’s new Project Catalyst initiative—an overhaul of its tech stack, AI capabilities, and, for the first time, a formal loyalty platform to support its march from roughly 670 locations toward 1,500.

But step back from the press release and a more uncomfortable question appears: when a brand that was built on genuine affection finally feels the need to gamify return visits, what does that say about the state of its loyalty?

The Hot Dog Cart That Didn’t Need Points

Shake Shack didn’t start as a concept designed for lifetime value optimization. It started as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in 2001—essentially a side project from Danny Meyer, who was already a heavyweight in New York’s fine dining scene. The cart kept coming back because people kept lining up. The idea that eventually became Shake Shack was deceptively simple: treat a burger stand with the same hospitality instincts you’d apply to a four-star dining room.

The beef came from the same suppliers as Union Square Cafe. The early recipes were developed in serious restaurant kitchens, not corporate R&D labs. Most importantly, Meyer’s philosophy—what he calls “Enlightened Hospitality”—meant hiring people for their instinct to care about guests, not just their ability to execute tasks. The line around the block was the scoreboard; no punch cards required.

For two decades, that’s the origin story Shake Shack traded on. People connected with the brand because the food was genuinely good and the experience felt like someone actually cared. You didn’t leave thinking, “I just unlocked 200 ShackPoints.” You left thinking, “Those people were into what they were doing.”

Project Catalyst: Data, AI, and the New Definition of Loyalty

Fast forward to 2026. Project Catalyst is Shake Shack’s answer to the question “How do we become a 1,500-unit company?” The initiative has four main pillars: modernizing POS and kitchen systems, improving data and analytics, embedding an “intelligent operating layer” powered by AI, and launching the company’s first loyalty platform.

Read through the coverage and you see familiar language. The upgraded tech stack will “speed throughput” and “improve order accuracy,” especially as kiosks and digital channels become the largest ordering modes. The AI tools promise real-time insights, alerts, and recommendations to help managers run “great restaurants.” The loyalty program will unify in-store and digital behavior, increase visit frequency, and boost lifetime spend through personalized communications and offers.

None of that is unusual. McDonald’s, Chipotle, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, and essentially every scaled player already see loyalty programs and AI-enhanced analytics as table stakes. For brands that never started with real emotional loyalty, a points-based program is often a rational trade: give away some discounts, get detailed behavioral data in return.

The friction here is that Shake Shack isn’t one of those brands—or at least, it didn’t used to be.

Loyalty as Affection vs. Loyalty as a Lever

Most loyalty programs don’t actually trade in loyalty. They trade in behavior. The real asset is not the repeat visit; it’s the data exhaust that comes with it: who a guest is, what they order, how often they visit, when they lapse, which nudge gets them to come back.

From the company’s perspective, the guest moves from being the subject of the story (“We served someone well”) to the object of a system (“We drove frequency in a high-value segment”). You can see this in the language around Project Catalyst: phrases like “drive frequency,” “reach new guests,” and “long-term guest value” are front and center. The guest becomes something to be optimized.

That’s not inherently sinister. It’s simply the logic of scaled, data-driven retail. But it’s hard to reconcile with the philosophy that built Shake Shack in the first place—the belief that you don’t need to manufacture loyalty if you earn it through better ingredients, better hiring, and better culture.

When a brand that has historically relied on true affection introduces a classic loyalty program, it’s often a signal of strategic insecurity. In effect, leadership is saying: “We’re no longer confident that ‘great food plus great hospitality’ is enough to support the growth targets. We need structural mechanisms to control behavior.”

The AI Layer: More Human, or More Extractive?

Then there’s the AI piece. Shake Shack describes an “intelligent operating layer for every Shack,” designed to surface proactive insights, alerts, and recommendations. The goal: better decisions, faster, at the store level.

Kiosks and AI don’t have to kill hospitality—but only if you design them with hospitality, not just yield, as a primary requirement.

Strip away the current buzzwords and you mostly hear “a more powerful dashboard.” It’s analytics plus alerting, wrapped in the vocabulary of the moment. That doesn’t mean it’s useless—better information can absolutely improve staffing, prep, and guest flow. The more interesting question is what this AI is optimized for.

In a best-case scenario, it could actually support Meyer’s vision: freeing operators from low-level firefighting so they can spend more time on the floor, connecting with guests and coaching teams. In a more likely scenario, it becomes one more system that pushes managers to squeeze labor, upsell harder, and increase throughput—metrics that rarely correlate with the kind of hospitality that made people line up in Madison Square Park.

Again, the tools themselves are neutral. It’s the priorities they encode that matter.

Can Hospitality Scale Like Data?

The underlying tension in Project Catalyst is a classic scaling paradox: hospitality doesn’t scale as cleanly as data. Data compounds. AI systems get better with more volume. A unified loyalty profile becomes more valuable as more behavior is captured.

Hospitality, by contrast, is labor- and culture-intensive. It’s fragile. It depends on hiring people who “already like smiling,” as Meyer once put it, and giving them the space and support to do the right thing for guests, even when no KPI demands it.

Shake Shack’s early success proved that you could take four-star instincts and apply them to a burger stand. Project Catalyst is an attempt to prove you can take that same brand and turn it into a highly instrumented, AI-optimized, 1,500-unit system.

The risk isn’t that the loyalty program won’t “work.” Viewed narrowly—in terms of app adoption, offer redemption, and incremental revenue—it almost certainly will. The risk is that it changes why people come back, and eventually what kind of company Shake Shack is.

If you have to gamify your brand to keep guests returning, you’ve already answered the question about whether you still believe your original promise.

The lines in Madison Square Park didn’t form because of double points on ShackBurgers. They formed because someone decided a hot dog cart deserved the same care as a four-star restaurant. The biggest test for Project Catalyst isn’t whether it can knit together POS, AI, and loyalty into a unified platform. It’s whether, in the rush to scale what’s measurable, Shake Shack can avoid quietly sacrificing the part that never fit neatly in a dashboard.

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