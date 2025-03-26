ASUS NUC Media Player – Overview and NUC 15Pro+

ASUS NUC Media Player Overview

Writeup on ASUS NUC which is often used as media player for digital signage and generally as mini-PC. Super reliable computing platform. Big thanks to solution partners Intel (Kathy) and Sitekiosk (Heinz).

The NUC has long been a mainstay of kiosks, vending, digital signage and more. Our computers here are all NUCs and we have a long history with them, all favorable. The only limitations we can see right now is it would be nice to have more HDMI ports. Two is nice but three, or even four, would be nice. We work with ASUS via Intel who is a solution provider for us. Pricing for NUC starts under $200. CPUs are latest generation Arrow Lake. Contact [email protected] for more info

ASUS just announced the NUC 15 Pro+.

ASUS today announced NUC 15 Pro+, a mini PC that marries cutting-edge technology with sophisticated design. Powered by up to the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processors (Series 2) and Intel Arc™ Graphics, NUC 15 Pro+ delivers unparalleled speed and breathtaking visuals. It boasts Intel WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and an array of I/O ports to ensure unrivalled connectivity and compatibility, including the ability to support up to four 4K displays. Inside its premium aluminum chassis is an advanced cooling design to ensure whisper-quiet performance.

The attached file provides a good overview of the ASUS NUC (Next Unit of Computing) products, highlighting their features, performance, and applications. Here’s a summary:

Key Features of ASUS NUC:

Performance : Built on Intel NUC foundations, offering best-in-class performance with Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc graphics.

Quality & Reliability : Demonstrates high reliability with extensive testing (1000 hours at 125°C, 1450 hours humidity testing) and a sub 1% return rate.

Security : Features enterprise-level security with Intel vPro technology.

Connectivity : Supports multiple displays (up to quad 4K), Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 7.

Sustainability: Compact design reduces material usage and energy consumption.

Product Lineup:

ASUS NUC 14 Pro/Pro+ : Equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors and Arc graphics, ideal for demanding workloads.

ASUS NUC 15 Pro : Offers exceptional performance with Intel Core Ultra 7 and 5 processors, DDR5 memory, and Wi-Fi 7.

ASUS NUC 14 Essential : Uses Intel Core N series processors for efficient performance.

ASUS NUC 13 Rugged: Built with Intel Atom processors for fanless, dust-resistant applications.

Applications:

Retail & Digital Signage

Manufacturing & Logistics

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Surveillance

Transportation & Asset Tracking

Operating Systems:

Supports Windows 11, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu, and ChromeOS Flex.

Summary Points

Asus NUC 15 Pro+ boosts performance by 18%, but lacks Strix Halo

Compact 0.7-liter design offers tool-free RAM and storage upgrades

Ultra-quiet cooling reduces noise by 1.2X under heavy workloads

Overall, ASUS NUC products are designed for compact, high-performance computing across various industries, emphasizing reliability, security, and versatility.

Ryzen CPUs are made by AMD (Advanced Micro Devices). AMD designs and manufactures these processors, which are based on the Zen microarchitecture. While AMD produces the CPU dies, they often partner with fabrication companies like TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) for manufacturing. For example, some Ryzen 9000 series CPUs are being produced at TSMC’s Arizona facility26.

What About Strix Halo?

The AMD Strix Halo APU, also known as the Ryzen AI Max series, is a powerful mobile processor designed to offer exceptional CPU and graphics performance in a single package. Here are some key features and details about this APU:

Key Features:

CPU Cores : The Strix Halo APU can feature up to 16 Zen 5 cores and 32 threads, providing high CPU performance comparable to desktop processors like the Ryzen 9 7950X28.

Integrated GPU (iGPU) : It includes a massive RDNA 3.5 iGPU with up to 40 Compute Units (CUs) , offering performance rivaling some discrete laptop GPUs, such as the NVIDIA RTX 407026.

Memory Interface : The APU uses a quad-channel LPDDR5X-6400 memory interface , providing a wide 256-bit memory bus for high bandwidth23.

AI Performance : It includes an XDNA 2 Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance , making it suitable for AI-intensive applications24.

Design and Manufacturing: The APU is built on a 5 nm EUV process and features a triple-die architecture, including two CPU CCDs and a large I/O die housing the GPU and NPU34.

Applications and Performance:

Gaming Performance : The Strix Halo APU offers gaming performance comparable to laptops with discrete RTX 4070 GPUs but at lower power consumption6.

AI and Professional Use : Its AI capabilities and powerful GPU make it suitable for AI applications and professional workloads, such as content creation and data processing27.

Release and Availability: The Strix Halo APUs were debuted at CES 2025 and are initially available in laptops like the ASUS ROG Flow Z13, with broader adoption expected in various mobile computing platforms34.

Overall, the Strix Halo APU represents a significant advancement in mobile computing, offering a balance of CPU, GPU, and AI performance in a compact package.