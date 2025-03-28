NAMA Show for Vending 2025

Vending Show NAMA

The NAMA Show May 7-9 Vegas is vital to the vending industry for several reasons:

Innovation and Technology: The show features the latest advancements in vending machines, micro-markets, coffee services, and pantry services. It highlights innovations such as digital payment systems and data analytics tools that enhance consumer convenience and operational efficiency12. Networking and Partnerships: The event provides a platform for industry professionals to connect with suppliers, manufacturers, and other operators. This networking is crucial for forging partnerships and staying updated on industry trends35. Education and Advocacy: The NAMA Show offers educational sessions and advocacy initiatives that address key issues such as tax parity and the acceptance of SNAP EBT in vending machines. These efforts help shape the future of the industry26. Product Launches: The show is a premier venue for launching new products, with over 100 new exhibitors and numerous product premieres each year. This focus on new products helps operators stay competitive by offering the latest consumer preferences, such as healthy snacks14. Market Trends: It provides insights into emerging trends, such as the growth of micro-markets and the demand for healthier options. This information is vital for operators looking to adapt their offerings to changing consumer needs13.

Overall, the NAMA Show is a pivotal event for the vending industry, offering a comprehensive platform for innovation, education, and business growth.

NAMA Exhibitors This Year

365 Retail Markets

CPI – Crane Payment Innovations — North Hall — 2331

ID Tech

Dr. Pepper

Mondelez

PAX

Zhilai — North Hall — 2640

