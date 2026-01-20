ATM Geeks sharpens service expertise for a rapidly evolving payments industry

ATM Geeks addresses the rising demand for servicing cash handling equipment.
As payment technology continues to evolve, consumers now have more ways than ever
to pay for goods and services. While digital and contactless payments are expanding,
automated teller machines (ATMs), first introduced in the 1960s, remain a vital
component of the global payments ecosystem.
Nick Mehdi, founder of ATM Geeks, has witnessed this evolution firsthand. A Los
Angeles based ATM services provider, ATM Geeks was built on Nick’s early exposure to
the industry after his family installed an ATM at the fuel station they operated more than
a decade ago. Since then, Nick has observed both the growth of ATM deployments and
the mounting operational challenges faced by ATM operators in a rapidly shifting
landscape.
Today, ATM Geeks delivers a comprehensive range of services for cash-handling
equipment, supporting ATM operators nationwide.
Growth From the Start
Nick launched his first ATM venture, United ATM, an independent ATM deployer (IAD),
in 2013 after earning a finance degree from California State University, Northridge, and
gaining experience in the banking sector. Operating initially from a 1,000-square-foot
office, United ATM expanded quickly as gas stations and retailers increasingly added
ATMs to their locations.
Southern California’s competitive ATM market proved advantageous. Independent ATM
deployers (IADs) and independent service organizations (ISOs) needed reliable
partners for installations, deinstallations, repairs and parts support, services United
ATM was well positioned to provide.
When Nick sold United ATM in October 2023, the buyer opted not to acquire the service
division. Recognizing the central role service plays in ATM profitability, Nick launched
ATM Geeks to focus exclusively on installations, programming, swap-outs, repairs and
technology upgrades.
“Having reliable service level agreements, clear site documentation, and skilled teams
from warehouse to first transaction is critical,” Nick said.
Building a Reputation
One of United ATMs’ earliest projects came through a referral from ATM manufacturer
Hyosung, resulting in the installation of 110 ATMs across California. Early relationships
with several large IADs helped establish the company’s credibility and fueled rapid
expansion.
“I didn’t expect the demand to be this strong,” Nick said, noting that many clients had
previously relied on larger national service providers.
Industry veteran Bruce Coward joined ATM Geeks as General Manager nine months
after its founding. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Bruce has played a key role in
expanding the company’s national footprint and building a technician network that now
includes over 230 service professionals across the U.S. and Canada.
A National Technician Network
ATM Geeks’ field network includes technicians and rigging specialists skilled in both the
technical and physical demands of cash-device deployments, from software and
compliance to anchoring and site constraints.
Recruiting qualified technicians has been aided by industry growth and increased
hands-on experience among operators. ATM Geeks supplements this expertise with
manufacturer-trained technicians who provide in-house technical support.
A Structured, Customer-Focused Approach
Each project begins with a detailed statement of work, serving as a checklist for
technicians in the field. Technicians document each job with photographs, which are
reviewed by ATM Geeks’ project coordination team to ensure quality and compliance
before being shared with customers.
The company also offers route-density pricing for clustered installations and provides
shared-liability cash logistics solutions designed to reduce armored carrier meets and
costly revisits.
Meeting Complex Deployment Challenges
Among the company’s most complex projects have been ATM installations in
metropolitan transit stations, which require coordination among multiple stakeholders
and adherence to strict security and infrastructure requirements.
As ATM Geeks continues to scale, its technician network is becoming increasingly
formalized. The company recently became an authorized NCR Alteos service provider
and plans to bring technicians in-house in markets where density supports W-2 staffing.
Navigating Industry Pressures
ATM Geeks’ mission centers on helping operators manage declining cash withdrawals,
lower interchange fees and rising technology costs. While advancements such as
contactless payments, cash recycling and enhanced security improve efficiency, they
also require ongoing investment.
Adoption of NFC-enabled “tap-and-go” ATMs has been gradual in the ISO/IAD market,
but Bruce Coward expects broader uptake as older machines are replaced and consumer demand increases.
Positive Outlook for ATM Services
Industry research points to continued growth in ATM services. Grand View Research
projects the global ATM market will grow from $26.49 billion in 2025 to $31.64 billion by
2030, driven by security enhancements, biometric authentication, and smart ATM
functionality.
The outlook is especially favorable for independent operators as banks increasingly
outsource ATM ownership and operations. As banks reduce branch footprints, IADs are
expanding into underserved locations where cash access remains essential.
Expansion Beyond ATMs
ATM Geeks’ growing technician network has opened doors in adjacent cash-handling
markets, including casino redemption kiosks and smart safes for retail and foodservice
businesses. The company recently became certified on Sesami smart safes and other
platforms.
The firm has doubled its sales from 2024 to 2025 and aims to reach $15 million in
revenue within five years, positioning itself as a key service partner in an evolving
payments ecosystem.