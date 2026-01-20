ATM Geeks sharpens service expertise for a rapidly evolving payments industry

ATM Geeks addresses the rising demand for servicing cash handling equipment.

As payment technology continues to evolve, consumers now have more ways than ever

to pay for goods and services. While digital and contactless payments are expanding,

automated teller machines (ATMs), first introduced in the 1960s, remain a vital

component of the global payments ecosystem.

Nick Mehdi, founder of ATM Geeks, has witnessed this evolution firsthand. A Los

Angeles based ATM services provider, ATM Geeks was built on Nick’s early exposure to

the industry after his family installed an ATM at the fuel station they operated more than

a decade ago. Since then, Nick has observed both the growth of ATM deployments and

the mounting operational challenges faced by ATM operators in a rapidly shifting

landscape.

Today, ATM Geeks delivers a comprehensive range of services for cash-handling

equipment, supporting ATM operators nationwide.

Growth From the Start

Nick launched his first ATM venture, United ATM, an independent ATM deployer (IAD),

in 2013 after earning a finance degree from California State University, Northridge, and

gaining experience in the banking sector. Operating initially from a 1,000-square-foot

office, United ATM expanded quickly as gas stations and retailers increasingly added

ATMs to their locations.

Southern California’s competitive ATM market proved advantageous. Independent ATM

deployers (IADs) and independent service organizations (ISOs) needed reliable

partners for installations, deinstallations, repairs and parts support, services United

ATM was well positioned to provide.

When Nick sold United ATM in October 2023, the buyer opted not to acquire the service

division. Recognizing the central role service plays in ATM profitability, Nick launched

ATM Geeks to focus exclusively on installations, programming, swap-outs, repairs and

technology upgrades.

“Having reliable service level agreements, clear site documentation, and skilled teams

from warehouse to first transaction is critical,” Nick said.

Building a Reputation

One of United ATMs’ earliest projects came through a referral from ATM manufacturer

Hyosung, resulting in the installation of 110 ATMs across California. Early relationships

with several large IADs helped establish the company’s credibility and fueled rapid

expansion.

“I didn’t expect the demand to be this strong,” Nick said, noting that many clients had

previously relied on larger national service providers.

Industry veteran Bruce Coward joined ATM Geeks as General Manager nine months

after its founding. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Bruce has played a key role in

expanding the company’s national footprint and building a technician network that now

includes over 230 service professionals across the U.S. and Canada.

A National Technician Network

ATM Geeks’ field network includes technicians and rigging specialists skilled in both the

technical and physical demands of cash-device deployments, from software and

compliance to anchoring and site constraints.

Recruiting qualified technicians has been aided by industry growth and increased

hands-on experience among operators. ATM Geeks supplements this expertise with

manufacturer-trained technicians who provide in-house technical support.

A Structured, Customer-Focused Approach

Each project begins with a detailed statement of work, serving as a checklist for

technicians in the field. Technicians document each job with photographs, which are

reviewed by ATM Geeks’ project coordination team to ensure quality and compliance

before being shared with customers.

The company also offers route-density pricing for clustered installations and provides

shared-liability cash logistics solutions designed to reduce armored carrier meets and

costly revisits.

Meeting Complex Deployment Challenges

Among the company’s most complex projects have been ATM installations in

metropolitan transit stations, which require coordination among multiple stakeholders

and adherence to strict security and infrastructure requirements.

As ATM Geeks continues to scale, its technician network is becoming increasingly

formalized. The company recently became an authorized NCR Alteos service provider

and plans to bring technicians in-house in markets where density supports W-2 staffing.

Navigating Industry Pressures

ATM Geeks’ mission centers on helping operators manage declining cash withdrawals,

lower interchange fees and rising technology costs. While advancements such as

contactless payments, cash recycling and enhanced security improve efficiency, they

also require ongoing investment.

Adoption of NFC-enabled “tap-and-go” ATMs has been gradual in the ISO/IAD market,

but Bruce Coward expects broader uptake as older machines are replaced and consumer demand increases.

Positive Outlook for ATM Services

Industry research points to continued growth in ATM services. Grand View Research

projects the global ATM market will grow from $26.49 billion in 2025 to $31.64 billion by

2030, driven by security enhancements, biometric authentication, and smart ATM

functionality.

The outlook is especially favorable for independent operators as banks increasingly

outsource ATM ownership and operations. As banks reduce branch footprints, IADs are

expanding into underserved locations where cash access remains essential.

Expansion Beyond ATMs

ATM Geeks’ growing technician network has opened doors in adjacent cash-handling

markets, including casino redemption kiosks and smart safes for retail and foodservice

businesses. The company recently became certified on Sesami smart safes and other

platforms.

The firm has doubled its sales from 2024 to 2025 and aims to reach $15 million in

revenue within five years, positioning itself as a key service partner in an evolving

payments ecosystem.