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Last Updated on March 28, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Is This Kiosk “EAA Approved”? No — And That’s the Problem.

We’re starting to see vendors throw around the phrase “EAA approved kiosk.”

Let’s be clear — that does not exist.

The European Accessibility Act (EAA) does not issue certifications, stamps, or approvals for kiosks. There is no governing body handing out badges. If you hear that in a sales pitch, you are listening to marketing — not compliance.

And this is where buyers get into trouble.

Accessibility under EAA is not about buying the “right box.” It’s about the entire deployment — software, UI, content, physical placement, and real-world usability. The same kiosk can be compliant in one environment and fail in another.

What actually matters?

Alignment with standards like WCAG and EN 301 549

Real accessibility testing (not just internal QA)

Documentation — VPAT-style, audit trails, remediation plans

Ongoing accountability after deployment

In other words, show me the work — not the label.

The uncomfortable truth for operators:

👉 You own compliance. Not the vendor.

There is no shortcut here. No sticker. No checkbox.

If anything, the rise of “EAA approved” language is a signal the market is still looking for a CE-style certification model that doesn’t exist.

Until then, the winners will be the ones who treat accessibility as a discipline, not a feature.

Here is the writeup on kma.global regarding — https://kma.global/is-this-kiosk-eaa-approved/