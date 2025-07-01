How Kiosks Meet EAA 2025 Compliance with Conversational Voice AI

EAA 2025 Compliance with Conversational Voice AI

Why This Matters

The European Accessibility Act (EAA) came into force on June 28, 2025, requiring digital self-service products (kiosks, ATMs, ticket machines) to be accessible to people with disabilities—approximately 135 million in the EU alone.

The Problem with Most Kiosks

Most existing kiosks are:

Touch-only**, difficult for users with motor or visual impairments

Designed for people with perfect hearing, sight, and dexterity

Monolingual**, with tiny text and no audio support

How Conversational Voice AI Solves This

Sodaclick positions Voice AI as a fast, scalable way to:

Offer touch-free interactions for users with mobility limitations

Provide **audio prompts** to assist the visually impaired

Enable natural, spoken commands rather than complicated menus

Support multiple languages, boosting accessibility and engagement

Empower users with privacy and confidence

Benefits in Action

30% shorter interactions

98%+ order accuracy using Sodaclick’s AI

Up to 40% more engagement from multilingual and visually impaired users

EAA Compliance Action Plan

Audit your kiosk fleet

Prioritize updates to new systems (mandatory since June 2025)

Implement Voice AI solutions

Keep systems current with training and updates

Work with accessibility experts** to ensure best practices

How to update older kiosks, ATMs, etc? We’ll cover that in next article.

Bigger Than Compliance

The EAA isn’t just red tape—it’s a call to build **more inclusive, customer-friendly experiences**. Brands that lean in stand to boost both their reputation and market reach.

If you want to transform one of your kiosk concepts into an EAA-compliant visual, I’d love to help you bring it to life!

Does EAA Apply To Me?

The European Accessibility Act (EAA) applies specifically to new products and services released after June 28, 2025.

That means:

All newly deployed kiosks, ATMs, ticketing machines, and other self-service terminals in the EU must comply with the EAA’s accessibility standards starting from that date.

Existing installations aren’t automatically subject to the same requirements *unless* they undergo significant updates or modifications.

However, many organizations are taking this opportunity to retrofit or upgrade older units voluntarily—either to stay ahead of future regulations or to improve inclusivity for their customers.

So if you’re designing or deploying new kiosk projects right now, accessibility can’t be an afterthought—it needs to be baked in from the start. If you’re considering updating older models, it might be a good time to think about where Conversational Voice AI fits into your roadmap.

What does that look like in a current verticals?

Fast casual and QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) environments are prime candidates for Conversational Voice AI, especially under the new EAA 2025 requirements. Here’s how this tech can elevate both compliance and customer experience in these high-traffic settings:

Why Voice AI Fits Fast Casual & QSR

These environments are:

Fast-paced** with high customer turnover

Often **crowded or noisy**, making touchscreens harder to use

Dependent on **speed, accuracy, and accessibility**

Voice AI helps by:

Reducing friction**: Customers can speak their order instead of navigating menus

Improving accessibility**: Great for users with visual, motor, or cognitive impairments

Supporting multiple languages**: Ideal for diverse customer bases

Boosting throughput**: 30% faster interactions and 98%+ order accuracy (per Sodaclick)

Real-World Use Case

Imagine a QSR kiosk that:

Greets customers with “Hi! What would you like today?”

Offers **spoken menu options** with audio descriptions

Lets users say “I want a veggie burger combo, no mayo” and confirms the order aloud

Speaks in **multiple languages** based on user preference

Provides **private, touch-free checkout** for added dignity and hygiene

EAA Compliance in Action

For new deployments:

Voice AI is a fast-track to compliance** with EAA’s accessibility mandates

It’s especially effective in **busy, high-volume locations** where traditional UIs fall short

You can **retrofit existing kiosks** with voice layers to extend their lifespan and reach

