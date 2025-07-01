How Kiosks Meet EAA 2025 Compliance with Conversational Voice AI

EAA 2025 Compliance with Conversational Voice AI
Nice writeup by Sodaclick. Coming up at the RetailNOW show in Vegas we will have conversational AI in the booth with the AI Connect Bar.
Here’s a summary of the Sodaclick article
Why This Matters
The European Accessibility Act (EAA) came into force on June 28, 2025, requiring digital self-service products (kiosks, ATMs, ticket machines) to be accessible to people with disabilities—approximately 135 million in the EU alone.
The Problem with Most Kiosks
Most existing kiosks are:
- Touch-only**, difficult for users with motor or visual impairments
- Designed for people with perfect hearing, sight, and dexterity
- Monolingual**, with tiny text and no audio support
How Conversational Voice AI Solves This
Sodaclick positions Voice AI as a fast, scalable way to:
- Offer touch-free interactions for users with mobility limitations
- Provide **audio prompts** to assist the visually impaired
- Enable natural, spoken commands rather than complicated menus
- Support multiple languages, boosting accessibility and engagement
- Empower users with privacy and confidence
Benefits in Action
- 30% shorter interactions
- 98%+ order accuracy using Sodaclick’s AI
- Up to 40% more engagement from multilingual and visually impaired users
EAA Compliance Action Plan
- Audit your kiosk fleet
- Prioritize updates to new systems (mandatory since June 2025)
- Implement Voice AI solutions
- Keep systems current with training and updates
- Work with accessibility experts** to ensure best practices
- How to update older kiosks, ATMs, etc? We’ll cover that in next article.
Bigger Than Compliance
The EAA isn’t just red tape—it’s a call to build **more inclusive, customer-friendly experiences**. Brands that lean in stand to boost both their reputation and market reach.
If you want to transform one of your kiosk concepts into an EAA-compliant visual, I’d love to help you bring it to life!
Does EAA Apply To Me?
The European Accessibility Act (EAA) applies specifically to new products and services released after June 28, 2025.
That means:
- All newly deployed kiosks, ATMs, ticketing machines, and other self-service terminals in the EU must comply with the EAA’s accessibility standards starting from that date.
- Existing installations aren’t automatically subject to the same requirements *unless* they undergo significant updates or modifications.
- However, many organizations are taking this opportunity to retrofit or upgrade older units voluntarily—either to stay ahead of future regulations or to improve inclusivity for their customers.
So if you’re designing or deploying new kiosk projects right now, accessibility can’t be an afterthought—it needs to be baked in from the start. If you’re considering updating older models, it might be a good time to think about where Conversational Voice AI fits into your roadmap.
What does that look like in a current verticals?
Fast casual and QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) environments are prime candidates for Conversational Voice AI, especially under the new EAA 2025 requirements. Here’s how this tech can elevate both compliance and customer experience in these high-traffic settings:
Why Voice AI Fits Fast Casual & QSR
These environments are:
- Fast-paced** with high customer turnover
- Often **crowded or noisy**, making touchscreens harder to use
- Dependent on **speed, accuracy, and accessibility**
Voice AI helps by:
- Reducing friction**: Customers can speak their order instead of navigating menus
- Improving accessibility**: Great for users with visual, motor, or cognitive impairments
- Supporting multiple languages**: Ideal for diverse customer bases
- Boosting throughput**: 30% faster interactions and 98%+ order accuracy (per Sodaclick)
Real-World Use Case
Imagine a QSR kiosk that:
- Greets customers with “Hi! What would you like today?”
- Offers **spoken menu options** with audio descriptions
- Lets users say “I want a veggie burger combo, no mayo” and confirms the order aloud
- Speaks in **multiple languages** based on user preference
- Provides **private, touch-free checkout** for added dignity and hygiene
EAA Compliance in Action
For new deployments:
- Voice AI is a fast-track to compliance** with EAA’s accessibility mandates
- It’s especially effective in **busy, high-volume locations** where traditional UIs fall short
- You can **retrofit existing kiosks** with voice layers to extend their lifespan and reach