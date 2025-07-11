EAA Compliance – Acrelec Video Demonstation

Acrelec EAA ADA Demonstration

Good to see clear video demonstrating accessibility as mandated by new EAA. Words can be difficult to judge.

The European Accessibility Act (EAA)

The European Accessibility Act (EAA) significantly impacts self-ordering in restaurants, particularly for those operating in or serving customers within the European Union. Starting June 28, 2025, all new consumer-facing digital devices—including self-service kiosks, table ordering tablets, and mobile ordering platforms—must comply with EAA accessibility requirements12.

Requirements of EAA

This means:

Self-ordering systems must be accessible to people with disabilities , covering a wide range of needs such as mobility, vision, hearing, and cognitive impairments12.

Physical and digital accessibility are both required, so kiosks must have features like tactile buttons, screen readers, high-contrast displays, and easy-to-navigate interfaces2.

Menus and ordering flows must be usable by all , including support for multiple languages, clear ingredient/allergen information, and the ability to customize orders easily5.

Inclusive usability testing is recommended, involving real users with disabilities to ensure the systems are genuinely accessible and to identify potential friction points before deployment2.

Long-term compliance is necessary, meaning restaurants must maintain and regularly update their self-ordering technology to keep up with evolving accessibility standards2.

Customer Impact

The EAA aims to create better user experiences for all customers, not just those with disabilities, by making self-ordering more intuitive and reducing barriers to use. For restaurants, this means:

Wider customer reach and improved satisfaction, as more people can independently use self-ordering kiosks or mobile systems56.

Reduced risk of non-compliance penalties and reputational harm.

Future-proofing investments in digital ordering technology by ensuring systems are adaptable to changing regulations and customer needs12.

Summary of EAA Compliance

In summary, the EAA requires restaurants to prioritize accessibility in self-ordering systems, fundamentally shaping how these technologies are designed, tested, and maintained in the EU12.

Video Demonstration

At ACRELEC we’re proud to announce new accessibility features designed to make our self-ordering experience more inclusive than ever!

🌟 Screen Magnifier

🌟 High Contrast Mode

🌟 Audio-Enabled Navigation

These updates are a major step forward in supporting ADA and EAA compliance—ensuring our kiosks are not only compliant but truly usable by everyone, including customers with visual or motor impairments.

🎥 Watch the video below to see how these features come to life.

