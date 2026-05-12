EUDI Wallet website Launched — All About EUDI — FAQ

By | May 12, 2026
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EUDI Wallet

Last Updated on May 12, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

The European digital identity ecosystem is taking shape and SiteKiosk is becoming part of it.

With the launch of the official German EUDI Wallet website, the rollout of digital identities across Europe is gaining even more visibility. It marks another important step toward bringing the EUDI Wallet into real world use cases across member states.

At SiteKiosk, we are already moving in that direction.

We are currently in the onboarding process of the EUDI Wallet ecosystem, with a clear focus on enabling practical wallet integration at publicly accessible self-service terminals and kiosk systems.

Digital identities will only create real value when they can be used securely and intuitively at physical touchpoints.

We are excited about what is ahead and look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks.

▶️ More Information: https://lnkd.in/dDSj2TJY

Posts 2026: 9
EUDI Wallet
Author: Craig Allen Keefner

With over 40 years in the industry, Craig is considered to be one of the top experts in the field. Kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and thousands of others. Craig was co-founder of kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global -- Currently he manages The Industry Group

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