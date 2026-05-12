Last Updated on May 12, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Best to remind ourselves of deadlines for regulations.

“If you run kiosks, digital signage, or unattended retail, you’re now in the middle of overlapping calendars: accessibility mandates with named compliance dates, payment and privacy regimes that version in the background, and new rules spilling over from banking, healthcare, and EV charging.

This piece is a quick way to see which deadlines actually hit your estate between now and 2027 and where you’re dealing with ‘always‑on’ obligations instead of a single cut‑over day.

Think of it as a working crib sheet for self‑service teams: one place to check the dates that should be driving your planning conversations this year.”

Regulations

CUSS — What IATA actually says CUSS 1.x is planned to be deprecated on 31 December 2025; after that, no new features or updates will be delivered on CUSS 1.x, and future work is only on CUSS 2. Milestone 2 (end of Q1 2026): new CUSS application submissions are certified only against CUSS 2, with CUSS 2 platforms becoming available for testing and certification. Milestone 3 (end of Q3 2026): airports may start mandating CUSS 2‑compliant applications and platforms and discontinue CUSS 1.5 alternatives; this is effectively the “mandate compliance” phase with a burn‑in period. Milestone 4 (end of year 2026): “full cutover” – airports and airlines will no longer operate or support CUSS 1 platforms or applications, and all new kiosk deployments must be natively CUSS 2‑compliant; non‑compliant airlines may be removed from kiosks.

Digital Signage — If you run screens in branches, kiosks, or ATMs, what’s your team’s plan for April 2027? FDIC Board Approves Final Rule to Amend Official Signs and Advertising Requirements | FDIC.gov If your screens show fintech promos, crypto products, or partner content without clearly separating insured from non-insured products, you have a compliance problem. Final Rule

HHS Section 504 digital accessibility rule (healthcare, social services): Applies to recipients of HHS federal financial assistance (providers, plans, etc.) and explicitly covers kiosks as “self-service machines.” Large entities (15+ employees): compliance deadline May 11, 2026. Small entities (<15 employees): compliance deadline May 10, 2027. Kiosks must provide accessible operation or an alternative path with equivalent confidentiality and convenience (e.g., staffed assistance that is not second‑class service).

ADA / DOJ digital accessibility (U.S. state/local governments and, emerging, public accommodations): DOJ’s web/app rules for state and local governments set staggered compliance dates (not kiosk‑specific but often applied to kiosk interfaces in practice); kiosks in government and transit settings are getting folded into these timelines via procurement. (Dates vary by entity size and adoption; more detailed DOJ kiosk‑specific dates are still evolving.) European Accessibility Act (EAA) – self-service kiosks and terminals: First major deadline: June 28, 2025, when most businesses offering products and services in the EU must comply with EAA requirements, including self-service kiosks/terminals. Scope includes retail, banking, ticketing, and other public‑facing kiosks that fall under EAA “products and services.”

Payments: PCI DSS, EMV, unattended PCI DSS for kiosks: PCI DSS applies continuously; there is no single global “kiosk deadline,” but new versions and enforcement dates matter for unattended terminals. Current practice in 2026 is to treat kiosks like POS/ATMs: they must meet the active PCI DSS version timelines (for example, PCI DSS v4 migration windows), and acquirers may impose their own cut‑offs for older versions. Non-compliance can trigger fines, higher interchange, or removal of card acceptance, so contractual/acquirer deadlines are often more critical than the baseline PCI dates. EMV / card brand requirements (unattended): EMV liability shift deadlines for unattended/contactless have largely passed in the U.S. and EU, but acquirers and brands enforce ongoing requirements on unattended terminals, including kiosks. For new kiosk deployments, practical “deadlines” are acquirer rules: you generally cannot deploy a non‑EMV unattended payment device for card acceptance in 2026 in most developed markets.

Privacy and data protection GDPR (EU), CCPA/CPRA (California), PIPEDA (Canada), and similar laws: These already apply to kiosks that collect personal data; there is no single 2026 kiosk‑only deadline, but new amendments and enforcement dates in each jurisdiction drive project timelines. Key obligations include explicit consent for data collection, clear notice at the point of data capture, data minimization, and mechanisms to delete or access personal data collected at kiosks. Biometric privacy (U.S. state laws): Several U.S. states are targeting biometric capture in retail, transit, and access‑control kiosks, with specific compliance dates in their statutes or effective dates (e.g., New York and West Virginia proposals mentioned in 2026 coverage). These typically require notice, consent, limitations on retention, and secure destruction timelines for biometric identifiers used at kiosks (e.g., facial recognition, palm, fingerprint).

State-level self-checkout / kiosk regulations: Some U.S. states (e.g., Washington HB 1739) are moving to regulate self‑service checkout locations, directly affecting unattended retail and mixed‑use kiosk/checkout environments, with their own statutory effective dates. These rules can govern staffing ratios, monitoring, and loss‑prevention practices, which in turn impact how kiosks are deployed in stores. Energy and environmental standards: Kiosks deployed as commercial electronics may have to meet regional energy efficiency or e‑waste rules (e.g., EU Ecodesign, local U.S. efficiency standards) which come with phased compliance dates by product category. Retail and unattended retail

June 28, 2025 – EAA accessibility deadline for most businesses trading in the EU, including self-service kiosks/terminals. May 11, 2026 – HHS Section 504 digital accessibility compliance deadline for covered entities with 15+ employees (U.S. healthcare/social service kiosks). May 10, 2027 – HHS Section 504 digital accessibility compliance deadline for covered entities with fewer than 15 employees. Ongoing / rolling – PCI DSS version transitions, EMV/acquirer mandates, data privacy law effective dates, and state biometric/self‑checkout laws, which you need to track per region and vertical.



Additional Considerations

There are a few concrete, date‑driven items touching digital signage and EV charging, but most ANSI/ETSI work sets technical standards rather than hard legal deadlines; calendar dates mainly come from regulators (FDIC, Access Board, EU, Asian ministries).

FDIC digital signage for banks (U.S.): FDIC’s updated “official signs and advertising” rule (Part 328) now covers digital channels and ATM/automated device signage. Compliance date for digital sign requirements in sections 328.4 and 328.5 was delayed to March 1, 2026, then further extended to January 1, 2027. Applies to insured depository institutions’ digital signage on ATMs and similar self‑service devices, and certain digital banking pages; for retail banking “signage networks” this is effectively a digital‑signage deadline.

Local sign/zoning changes (general digital signage): Many cities and states update sign codes and content rules, but these are fragmented; guidance tends to be “watch local zoning, brightness, dwell‑time and safety rules,” not global dates. For financial, healthcare, and transportation venues, the strongest date drivers are sector rules (FDIC, HHS, DOT, etc.) rather than “digital signage” as a category.



EV charging – U.S., ANSI, and accessibility

ANSI EV Standards Panel (EVSP) – roadmap and 2026 gaps report: ANSI’s EVSP published its “Roadmap of Standards and Codes for Electric Vehicles at Scale” focusing on EVs and charging infrastructure; it identifies gaps but does not itself impose compliance dates. An April 2026 “Gaps Progress Report” highlights priority issues (fire protection in older buildings, power export/vehicle‑to‑grid, cable management) but again is guidance for standards bodies and regulators, not a regulatory deadline document.

U.S. Access Board – EV charging accessibility (ADA/ABA): The U.S. Access Board has an ongoing rulemaking to set accessibility requirements for EV charging stations under ADA/ABA; a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) outlines proposed technical specs and is working toward final guidelines. The NPRM stage does not yet set an enforceable compliance date, but once finalized, you can expect phased deadlines similar to other ADA guidelines (likely tied to new construction/alterations, with grace periods).



EV charging – Asia examples

India – CEA regulations for public EV charging stations: Public charging is treated as a “de‑licensed activity,” but operators must comply with Central Electricity Authority (CEA) technical and safety regulations plus Ministry of Power guidelines (Jan 2022, Sept 2024). These rules cover grid connection, metering, tariffs, safety, approved equipment (IS 17017 series, Bharat AC‑001/DC‑001), interoperability (e.g., OCPP/OCPI), and signage/striping to mark charging bays. The regulations are in force now rather than tied to a single 2026 deadline; compliance is effectively required before operating a public station.

Hong Kong – technical guidelines for EV charging facilities: Hong Kong’s Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) technical guidelines set statutory and best‑practice requirements for EV charging installations, including placement and directional signage in car parks. The latest consolidated guidelines supersede prior ones and apply to new installations; again, the key “date” is the issue date of the guideline (currently active) rather than a forward‑looking compliance deadline.



ETSI and other standards bodies

ETSI and IEC for digital signage and EV charging: ETSI and IEC publish technical standards that digital signage and EVSE vendors rely on (e.g., communications protocols, safety, EMC), but the standards themselves do not come with calendar deadlines; regulators or programs (e.g., EU EAA, e‑mobility funding rules) decide when implementation is mandatory. For EV charging, Europe leans on IEC/ISO/EN standards (such as IEC 61851 and related EN adoptions), with compliance expected for new installations as a condition of grid connection, CE marking, or funding eligibility rather than a “by 2026” mandate.



How this differs from kiosk/ADA/PCI timelines

For kiosks, you’re seeing named accessibility and healthcare dates (EAA June 28, 2025; HHS May 11, 2026/May 10, 2027) that clearly set when digital interfaces, including kiosks, must comply.

For digital signage and EV charging, most of what ANSI and ETSI publish are technical baselines ; the real dates come from: Sector regulators (FDIC, Access Board, ministries of energy/transport). Local building, electrical, and zoning codes that incorporate those standards on a rolling basis.



Hard Dates for Calendars

Area Date Scope Practical meaning EAA June 28, 2025 EU businesses offering covered products and services Accessibility obligations apply to in-scope self-service kiosks and terminals. CUSS 1.x deprecation December 31, 2025 Airlines, airports, CUSS vendors No new features or updates for CUSS 1.x; migration pressure moves to CUSS 2. CUSS 2 certification only End of Q1 2026 New application submissions New CUSS applications are certified only against CUSS 2. HHS Section 504, large entities May 11, 2026 Covered HHS-funded entities with 15+ employees Healthcare/social-service kiosks must meet accessibility requirements or provide an equivalent alternative path. CUSS 2 mandate phase End of Q3 2026 Airports and operators Airports may begin requiring CUSS 2 and ending CUSS 1.5 alternatives. CUSS 2 full cutover End of 2026 Airports, airlines, deployers CUSS 1 platforms and apps move out of support; new deployments should be native CUSS 2. FDIC digital signage rule January 1, 2027 Insured banks with ATMs and related digital signage Digital sign and advertising requirements take effect under updated Part 328 rules. HHS Section 504, small entities May 10, 2027 Covered HHS-funded entities with fewer than 15 employees Small covered entities reach their accessibility compliance date. PCI DSS / EMV / privacy / biometrics Rolling Payment, identity, and data-collecting deployments Track acquirer, regulator, and jurisdiction-specific dates rather than a single global deadline.

The key distinction is that accessibility and certain sector rules give you named compliance dates, while payments, privacy, and many technical standards are enforced through rolling version changes, acquirer mandates, procurement rules, or jurisdiction-specific statutes.

About The Article

Craig Allen Keefner is a veteran of the self‑service industry, with over 40 years of experience spanning kiosks, digital signage, unattended retail, and transactional systems for sectors such as QSR, healthcare, bill payment, EV charging, and smart city deployments. He manages the Kiosk Industry Group and works closely with the Kiosk Manufacturer Association on accessibility, payments, and regulatory standards, including ongoing engagement with the U.S. Access Board, Canadian accessibility agencies, and PCI bodies. Connect with Craig on LinkedIn to follow his latest analysis of kiosk, signage, and self‑service trends.