Datacap Systems has launched Virtual Gift™, a hosted digital gift card storefront platform designed for POS providers, ISVs, and payment partners looking to add branded gifting capabilities without building or maintaining a separate commerce stack. Delivered through Datacap’s existing Pay API™ and Datacap Gift™ ecosystem, Virtual Gift enables partners and their merchants to quickly deploy white-label digital gifting experiences that support email, SMS, print, link sharing, QR redemption, and multiple payment methods including credit, debit, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

Rather than positioning itself as a standalone kiosk or consumer app solution, Virtual Gift extends Datacap’s broader omnichannel payments infrastructure by consolidating gift card issuance, redemption, balance tracking, fulfillment, and storefront delivery into a unified integration layer. The platform is processor-agnostic, partner-centric, and designed to reduce operational complexity while helping merchants expand digital revenue channels across online, mobile, in-store, and unattended environments.

Datacap Launches Virtual Gift – FINAL (2)

Summary

Virtual Gift gives Datacap partners a hosted, white-label gift card storefront that supports email/SMS/print delivery, scheduled delivery, multiple tenders (credit, debit, ACH, Apple Pay, Google Pay), and barcodes/QRs usable in-store and online.

It bolts onto Datacap Gift via the existing Pay API stack, so the same integration now handles gift issuance, balance, redemption, and physical card ordering in one consolidated payment ecosystem.

Datacap is pitching this as a way for POS and ISV partners to add a consumer-facing gifting experience quickly, with Datacap hosting the front end, while keeping processor-agnostic and channel-centric flexibility.

Significance for self-service / kiosks?

Stronger omnichannel story for kiosk projects: Kiosks, web, and mobile can all sell and redeem the same virtual gift card using shared barcodes/QR and Datacap’s unified integration, which is the kind of “single payment spine” we’ve been advocating for unattended.

Reduces friction for kiosk ISVs and resellers: Partners no longer need to build their own digital gift portals or bolt on a third-party gift provider; they can light up a Datacap-hosted storefront and just link or QR from the kiosk UI, receipts, or on-screen promos.

Fits our “less plumbing, more CX” mantra: The PR reinforces consolidation of the payments stack (gift plus core payments via one Pay API and one gift engine), which simplifies certification and long-term support in large kiosk deployments.

Useful talking point for industry content: This is a concrete example you can cite when writing about “digital-first gifting in unattended retail,” and it illustrates how channel-centric, processor-agnostic providers can keep control with the POS/kiosk channel instead of going direct to merchants.

Opens new uses in hospitality and QSR self-service: Self-order kiosks can sell gift cards (e.g., “Buy a $50 e-gift for someone else”) during checkout or idle mode, and the recipient can redeem in-store or online using the same rails, which is attractive to brands looking to grow non-tender revenue.

Incremental Value to Existing Infrastructure

Channel-friendly positioning: Datacap emphasizes that it is “channel-centric and processor-agnostic,” explicitly courting POS providers and, by extension, kiosk and unattended ISVs—aligned with your focus on protecting the channel.

Minimal incremental integration work: Because Virtual Gift rides on Pay API and Datacap Gift, existing Datacap-integrated kiosk platforms can add digital gifting without a new payment integration, which is a practical plus for your readership.

Real-world deployment angle: Hosted storefront with links/QRs is easy to surface on kiosks (idle screen, receipt QR, printed signage), making it something you can translate into deployment best practices and case studies rather than just marketing fluff.

Question — Is this something that could be used in addition to Is this something that could be used in addition to QSR self-order kiosks