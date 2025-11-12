Global Payments New POS Device

November 12, 2025
global payment genius POS

Modular countertop point-of-sale device, aimed at retail stores and restaurants

Looks to us like Global Payments has a new “modular” model of Genius POS.  The new one actually has a POS terminal sidebar? Cradle mount. Original launched in May 2025. Typical square countertop pedestal. Maybe room for Epson?  From digitaltransactions.net

Genius POS circa November 2025

Genius POS circa November 2025

Global Payments Inc. has launched a modular countertop point-of-sale (POS) device, touted as an industry first and designed for flexibility in retail stores and restaurants. Toast Inc. has also made headlines by signing a deal with TGI Fridays to provide its POS and mobile ordering technology for U.S. restaurants.​

Global Payments Device Launch

  • Global Payments’ new POS device features dual screens (merchant and customer) and modular options to scale with business growth, eliminating the need for frequent hardware upgrades.​

  • The device is optimized for high-volume environments such as stadiums and busy restaurants, leveraging the company’s Genius platform for fast and adaptable transaction processing.​

  • The product rollout is scheduled for enterprise clients in December, followed by small businesses in the next quarter.​

Toast POS Expansion

  • Toast secured a major deal to supply POS solutions, mobile ordering, and handheld Toast Go devices to TGI Fridays for all U.S. locations.​

  • The agreement also includes options for additional technology like kiosks, supporting Toast’s strategy to expand its footprint in the restaurant industry.​

  • Toast now serves 156,000 global locations, with recent major clients including Caribou Coffee and Potbelly Sandwich Shop.​

Main Competitors

Global Payments Competitors:

  • FIS Inc. (including Worldpay, acquired by Global Payments)

  • Fiserv (including Clover POS)

  • Square (owned by Block Inc.)

  • Adyen

Toast Competitors:

  • Square (Block Inc.)

  • Lightspeed Commerce

  • TouchBistro

  • Revel Systems

  • Upserve (a Lightspeed company)

  • NCR Corporation

Both companies operate in highly competitive markets, with Square and Fiserv presenting significant competition in both retail and restaurant POS environments, while Toast is mainly focused on restaurant operations and is often compared to TouchBistro, Lightspeed, and Revel.

Author: Staff Writer

With over 40 years in the industry, Craig is considered to be one of the top experts in the field. Kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and thousands of others. Craig was co-founder of kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global -- Currently he manages The Industry Group

