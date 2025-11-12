Modular countertop point-of-sale device, aimed at retail stores and restaurants
Looks to us like Global Payments has a new “modular” model of Genius POS. The new one actually has a POS terminal sidebar? Cradle mount. Original launched in May 2025. Typical square countertop pedestal. Maybe room for Epson? From digitaltransactions.net
Global Payments Inc. has launched a modular countertop point-of-sale (POS) device, touted as an industry first and designed for flexibility in retail stores and restaurants. Toast Inc. has also made headlines by signing a deal with TGI Fridays to provide its POS and mobile ordering technology for U.S. restaurants.
Global Payments Device Launch
-
Global Payments’ new POS device features dual screens (merchant and customer) and modular options to scale with business growth, eliminating the need for frequent hardware upgrades.
-
The device is optimized for high-volume environments such as stadiums and busy restaurants, leveraging the company’s Genius platform for fast and adaptable transaction processing.
-
The product rollout is scheduled for enterprise clients in December, followed by small businesses in the next quarter.
Toast POS Expansion
-
Toast secured a major deal to supply POS solutions, mobile ordering, and handheld Toast Go devices to TGI Fridays for all U.S. locations.
-
The agreement also includes options for additional technology like kiosks, supporting Toast’s strategy to expand its footprint in the restaurant industry.
-
Toast now serves 156,000 global locations, with recent major clients including Caribou Coffee and Potbelly Sandwich Shop.
Main Competitors
Global Payments Competitors:
-
FIS Inc. (including Worldpay, acquired by Global Payments)
-
Fiserv (including Clover POS)
-
Square (owned by Block Inc.)
-
Adyen
Toast Competitors:
-
Square (Block Inc.)
-
Lightspeed Commerce
-
TouchBistro
-
Revel Systems
-
Upserve (a Lightspeed company)
-
NCR Corporation
Both companies operate in highly competitive markets, with Square and Fiserv presenting significant competition in both retail and restaurant POS environments, while Toast is mainly focused on restaurant operations and is often compared to TouchBistro, Lightspeed, and Revel.
More Resources
- Toast POS Pricing – Legacy POS Comparison
- Toast POS – A Closer Look 2025 Edition
- Kiosks Modular Construction
- Externals
- “Global Payments Launches New Genius™ POS Platform” (May 16 2025) — official press release from Global Payments detailing the launch of the Genius platform. Global Payments Inc. https://investors.globalpayments.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/473/global-payments-launches-new-genius-pos-platform
- “Eye on POS: Global’s New Device for Genius; Toast Signs TGI Fridays” (Nov 11 2025) — article from Digital Transactions covering the modular countertop POS device and rollout details. Digital Transactions
https://www.digitaltransactions.net/eye-on-pos-globals-new-device-for-genius-toast-signs-tgi-fridays/
- “Global Payments Launches Modular Countertop Designed for Genius” (Nov 11 2025) — detailed press release from Global Payments on the new hardware device configuration, specs and rollout schedule. Global Payments Inc.
https://investors.globalpayments.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/494/global-payments-launches-modular-countertop-designed-for