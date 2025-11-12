Modular countertop point-of-sale device, aimed at retail stores and restaurants

Looks to us like Global Payments has a new “modular” model of Genius POS. The new one actually has a POS terminal sidebar? Cradle mount. Original launched in May 2025. Typical square countertop pedestal. Maybe room for Epson? From digitaltransactions.net

Global Payments Inc. has launched a modular countertop point-of-sale (POS) device, touted as an industry first and designed for flexibility in retail stores and restaurants. Toast Inc. has also made headlines by signing a deal with TGI Fridays to provide its POS and mobile ordering technology for U.S. restaurants.​

Global Payments Device Launch

Global Payments’ new POS device features dual screens (merchant and customer) and modular options to scale with business growth, eliminating the need for frequent hardware upgrades.​

The device is optimized for high-volume environments such as stadiums and busy restaurants, leveraging the company’s Genius platform for fast and adaptable transaction processing.​

The product rollout is scheduled for enterprise clients in December, followed by small businesses in the next quarter.​

Toast POS Expansion

Toast secured a major deal to supply POS solutions, mobile ordering, and handheld Toast Go devices to TGI Fridays for all U.S. locations.​

The agreement also includes options for additional technology like kiosks, supporting Toast’s strategy to expand its footprint in the restaurant industry.​

Toast now serves 156,000 global locations, with recent major clients including Caribou Coffee and Potbelly Sandwich Shop.​

Main Competitors

Global Payments Competitors:

FIS Inc. (including Worldpay, acquired by Global Payments)

Fiserv (including Clover POS)

Square (owned by Block Inc.)

Adyen

Toast Competitors:

Square (Block Inc.)

Lightspeed Commerce

TouchBistro

Revel Systems

Upserve (a Lightspeed company)

NCR Corporation

Both companies operate in highly competitive markets, with Square and Fiserv presenting significant competition in both retail and restaurant POS environments, while Toast is mainly focused on restaurant operations and is often compared to TouchBistro, Lightspeed, and Revel.

