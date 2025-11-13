Advanced Kiosks News November

Smart Police Stations, Court and Government Offices & Payment Kiosk
Advanced Kiosks provides hardware and a complete software application with remote monitoring. You can email [email protected] Here’s what’s up this month:
- Itasca County Case Study, Updated with DATA – The results are in, and this one really shows how our technology is being used in smart police stations to streamline public safety workflows and improve data accuracy.
- Office Extension for Courts – Full Product Demonstration – A deep dive into our solution for courts and government offices, built to cut down paperwork and improve public access to services.
- Zamok Developers Page – We’re continuing to expand the Zamok platform and launching a new developers page on our site. Zamok is now standard on every kiosk we ship, even if the software isn’t purchased. Every system leaves the factory secured by Zamok with a 30-day trial, so no kiosk ever ships unsecured.
- White-Labeled IT Support Booth – A new high-end, fully enclosed booth developed for a customer in Cambridge, MA. It features a smart booth with privacy glass walls and built-in KVM integration, allowing remote technicians to securely access and repair computers in real time through Zoom video. We’ll have a short video showing how users enter, the glass frosts for privacy, and the support session begins seamlessly.
- Vault Kiosk – Our newest payment kiosk, featuring a Crane Payment Innovations bulk note recycler — a powerful addition for high-volume payment environments. This kiosk ties directly into Zamok through a new component we’re calling “The System,” which will soon have its own page demonstrating how Zamok integrates with payment applications such as tax and property tax systems.
- The White-Labeled IT Support Booth video will be a blog and video that will be ready at the end of the week.
