Advanced Kiosks News November

Itasca County Case Study, Updated with DATA – The results are in, and this one really shows how our technology is being used in smart police stations to streamline public safety workflows and improve data accuracy. Office Extension for Courts – Full Product Demonstration – A deep dive into our solution for courts and government offices, built to cut down paperwork and improve public access to services. Zamok Developers Page – We’re continuing to expand the Zamok platform and launching a new developers page on our site. Zamok is now standard on every kiosk we ship, even if the software isn’t purchased. Every system leaves the factory secured by Zamok with a 30-day trial, so no kiosk ever ships unsecured. White-Labeled IT Support Booth – A new high-end, fully enclosed booth developed for a customer in Cambridge, MA. It features a smart booth with privacy glass walls and built-in KVM integration, allowing remote technicians to securely access and repair computers in real time through Zoom video. We’ll have a short video showing how users enter, the glass frosts for privacy, and the support session begins seamlessly. Vault Kiosk – Our newest payment kiosk, featuring a Crane Payment Innovations bulk note recycler — a powerful addition for high-volume payment environments. This kiosk ties directly into Zamok through a new component we’re calling “The System,” which will soon have its own page demonstrating how Zamok integrates with payment applications such as tax and property tax systems. The White-Labeled IT Support Booth video will be a blog and video that will be ready at the end of the week.

