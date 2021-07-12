Kiosk Card Printers – Evolis Announces News Complete Range of Card Printers for Kiosks

Card Printers Kiosks News

A complete range of card printers for all your Kiosk projects.

We have redesigned our KC range with new and improved products, to offer you a complete package of 3 card printers:

KC Essential: the most compact and modular solution

KC Prime: ready to be integrated, with its 200 card feeder.

KC Max: optimized to accommodate 4 x 100-card feeders.

Our KM range, answering the needs of high autonomy, completes the Kiosk range with 2 other models:

KM500B: 1 high capacity feeder of 500 cards, to manage a single card design.

KM2000B: 4 feeders of 500 cards, to manage up to 4 different card designs.

Kiosk Card Printers Designed to meet all markets needs.

Government & administrations : accelerate certain administrative procedures, provide a local service

: accelerate certain administrative procedures, provide a local service Education : facilitate the delivery of student cards, provide students more autonomy.

: facilitate the delivery of student cards, provide students more autonomy. Retail : issue personalized gift cards and promotional loyalty cards

: issue personalized gift cards and promotional loyalty cards Healthcare : identify all persons present in the establishment, limit physical contact.

: identify all persons present in the establishment, limit physical contact. Finance : improve the user experience, encourage the use of issued bank cards.

: improve the user experience, encourage the use of issued bank cards. Hotel & Leisure: facilitate visitor check-in, optimize the flow of visitors.

Evolis card printers range, for self-service kiosk issuance

More Information on Card Printers

To Request Information