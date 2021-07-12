Kiosk Card Printers – Evolis Announces News Complete Range of Card Printers for Kiosks

Card Printers Kiosks News
A complete range of card printers for all your Kiosk projects.
We have redesigned our KC range with new and improved products, to offer you a complete package of 3 card printers:
- KC Essential: the most compact and modular solution
- KC Prime: ready to be integrated, with its 200 card feeder.
- KC Max: optimized to accommodate 4 x 100-card feeders.
Our KM range, answering the needs of high autonomy, completes the Kiosk range with 2 other models:
- KM500B: 1 high capacity feeder of 500 cards, to manage a single card design.
- KM2000B: 4 feeders of 500 cards, to manage up to 4 different card designs.
Kiosk Card Printers Designed to meet all markets needs.
- Government & administrations: accelerate certain administrative procedures, provide a local service
- Education: facilitate the delivery of student cards, provide students more autonomy.
- Retail: issue personalized gift cards and promotional loyalty cards
- Healthcare: identify all persons present in the establishment, limit physical contact.
- Finance: improve the user experience, encourage the use of issued bank cards.
- Hotel & Leisure: facilitate visitor check-in, optimize the flow of visitors.
Evolis card printers range, for self-service kiosk issuance