Digital Directory Kiosks Deployed at Hartsfield-Jackson

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Deploy Smart Wayfinding and Digital Directory Kiosks

Atlanta, GA, July 2021 – Industry leaders in interactive signage and digital self-service solutions, Acquire Digital has partnered with Flyin’ High Signs and Gable to deploy an innovative Digital Directory and Wayfinder kiosk program for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The teams have worked diligently to provide a custom digital directory and wayfinding solution to improve airport navigation and inform the nearly 300-thousand passengers who visit ATL each day. The airport’s signage vendor, Flyin’ High Signs, is heading up the installation and support of 43 custom kiosks designed and developed by Gable.

With nearly 300,000 daily travelers, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the busiest international airport within North America. In a facility with seven concourses and 195 gates, the airport’s goal was to provide a state-of-the-art digital experience to improve airport navigation, communication, and overall efficiencies.

A Better Solution

With post-pandemic traveling increasing, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport wanted a ‘smart directory solution’ that provided tailored information based upon flight data or points of interest and dining options. Flyin’ High Signs, the airport’s signage vendor, incorporated Acquire’s Smarthub Wayfinder technology and Gable’s kiosks to achieve the high demands of a busy airport.

The Gable team incorporated a design that would stand up to the heavy traffic at the airport and catch visitors’ attention from a distance. According to Flyin’ High Signs, the custom large format 75” touch-screen kiosks are in the final stage of installation throughout the terminals.

Smart Features that Drive the Experience

The touch screen kiosks feature real-time flight data, retail and concession information, two-way video guest services, advertisements, and other engaging content feeds. Two-way video calling software provides the ability for guests to speak to a live customer service representative who can also take control of the display to assist ADA passengers. According to the Acquire team, passengers can quickly scan their boarding passes to see real-time flight details with FIDs and Delta flight data integrations. Highlighted wayfinding incorporates multimodal transportation to include travel times to a passenger’s gate.

To provide directions on the go, passengers can access an interactive HTML directory on a mobile device by scanning a QR code or via text message transfer from the kiosk. In the future, the airport plans on implementing the Wayfinder API within the airport’s website to make the solution more accessible to visitors.

Acquire Digital, Flyin’ High Signs, and Gable foresee huge success in this partnership and the project itself. The deployment is expected to improve the overall visitor experience, facility efficiencies, and important messaging. The teams hope to use the Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport kiosk deployment as a way to constantly improve the solution to bring cutting-edge technology to other airports around the world.

Global Leader

Acquire Digital is a global leader in innovative digital signage software and interactive experiences. With over 22 years of experience in the visual solutions and digital signage markets, the company is known for its industry firsts. Its passion for reaching beyond the boundaries of digital signage has played a key role in shaping Acquire into the globally recognized company it is today. The company produces world-class UX and UI solutions that create an interactive and immersive experience.

