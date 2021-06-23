Krypto Bitcoin ATM Kiosk by Kiosk Information Systems at ATMIA this week

Krypto Bitcoin ATM Kiosk

Bitcoin ATM machines are exploding in popularity, with over 800 ATMs being installed every month throughout the US retail landscape.*

Bitcoin ATM Kiosk Overview

The Krypto Kiosk series provides a secure and convenient 2-way ATM platform for self-service bitcoin purchase and redemption at retail outlets like convenience stores, gas stations, malls, and grocery stores. KIOSK Information Systems has extensive experience with financial services platforms, with a long history of success in high-volume nationwide deployments.

This ATM platform leverages important financial design elements facilitating simple field servicing while maximizing cash security.

The Krypto Kiosk ATM Series is equipped with the following common transaction components:

21.5” PCAP touch display • QR code scanner for bitcoin wallet transfers

Card reader for credit/debit to bitcoin purchases

Bill acceptor for cash to bitcoin purchases

Bill dispenser for bitcoin to cash conversion

Printer for transaction receipts

Navigation pad to ensure ADA accessibility

