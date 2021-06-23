Food Kiosk – Chicken Shack Deploys Order Kiosks

Self-Service Restaurant Kiosks Enhance Customer Experience

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. and GRUBBRR team with The Chicken Shack on a self-service kiosk solution program for the restaurant chain’s multiple locations.

In Brief

22 Locations (west of Mississippi)

Line busting the cash register lines major benefit

Increased ticket averages per customer

Insight

Frank Mayer has been expanding its unattended portfolio for restaurant kiosks and Grubbr. They also have Smart Pickup, Curbside and Smart Locker products with Grubbr. The Grubbr application solution makes for a complete solution (not just a kiosk anymore). Apparently the Fast Casual kiosk market is working for Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. (and Grubbr)

Press Release

GRAFTON, WI – The Chicken Shack, a fast casual restaurant chain with 22 locations across Nevada, California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, partnered with kiosk designer and manufacturer Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. and software provider GRUBBRR to produce self-service kiosks for their restaurants.

The self-service kiosks were purchased to alleviate lines at the cash register and allow counter employees to focus efforts on other tasks. Customers have responded positively to the addition of kiosks and can easily browse the menu and place an order.

The stores’ kiosks are Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.’s 32” free-standing model running GRUBBRR’s software technology. And because the kiosk and software integrate with the rest of the restaurant’s ecosystem, it’s easy to track and run reports for the various ordering options.

“The kiosks have increased ticket averages, helped with labor by effectively acting as another cashier, and rewarded customers,” Nicholas Vitt, Marketing Director at The Chicken Shack, says.

“We’re happy The Chicken Shack has had success using self-service technology,” Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. President Mike Mayer adds. “Combining GRUBBRR’s integrated software program with Frank Mayer and Associates’ kiosks has proven to be a successful partnership that equates to success for restaurants.”

For more information about QSR and fast casual kiosks, visit www.frankmayer.com/industries/restaurant-self-order-kiosks/ or contact [email protected].

The Chicken Shack is a fast-growing quick casual counter service restaurant specializing in fresh chicken fingers and wings. The restaurant is committed to a family business approach, defined processes, and the highest quality product and service. With over 15 years in business, the restaurant chain has now grown into five states. For more information, visit www.mychickenshack.com.

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. is a leader in the development of interactive kiosks, in-store merchandising displays, and store fixtures for businesses nationwide. The company helps companies, retailers, and brands utilize the latest solutions and technologies to create engaging customer experiences. Visit www.frankmayer.com for more information.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, GRUBBRR is a leading financial technology company focused on automating commerce with its award-winning line of self-ordering products, including kiosks, mobile ordering, contactless smart lockers, and more. The technology has had proven success with helping businesses maximize revenue, decrease labor costs, and increase operational efficiency. To learn more about GRUBBRR and its products, visit https://grubbrr.com/.

***

CONTACT: Cheryl Lesniak, Director of Marketing

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc., 1975 Wisconsin Ave., Grafton, WI 53024

(262) 834-1489 | [email protected]

More Information on Order Kiosk