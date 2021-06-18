New Sponsor – Dolphin Computer Access SuperNova Kiosk Accessibility

Reference link for YourDolphin

Make self-service kiosks accessible to people with visual impairments.

When you welcome people who are blind or partially sighted to use your self-service kiosks, it’s a win for your customers and a win for your brand.

Deliver a positive experience for all customers and make your self-service stations accessible with SuperNova Kiosks.

More than 30 years of expertise means the Dolphin team of assistive technology specialists are here to help make your kiosk project a success.

A complete solution for all levels of sight.

The World Health Organisation estimates that there are 285 million people who are living with sight loss worldwide. This includes 39 million people who are blind and 246 million people who are partially sighted.

Make your self-service stations accessible for all levels of sight. Choose SuperNova Kiosks and empower people with partial sight to explore the screen in comfort and provide complete access for people who are blind.