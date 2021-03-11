Direct View LED display bundles announced by LG Business Solutions – March 2021

At LG we know that selecting the right Direct View LED display can sometimes be difficult, so we created the DVLED Ultimate Business Display to make it easier. LG has created one display solution pre-configured with all the components needed for full operation* that includes options for both indoor and outdoor operation with fixed resolutions ranging from Full HD up to 8K Ultra HD. The Ultimate Business Display comes in 25 size configurations from 81 inches to as large as 589 inches (49 feet) and aspect ratios in both 16:9 and 32:9 ultra stretch formats.

Brochure PDF

Full Catalogue PDF

Nice review of the new offering by Dave Haynes at sixteen-nine.net

Excerpts:

The bundles are pitched as all parts and components in one ready-to-assemble bundle. They include the LED components, controller, CMS software (assume LG’s SuperSign), a rugged shipping case on wheels, training and three years of after-care support.

The crazy ones are the 8K and the dual 4K 589-inch one, which is 49-feet diagonal, or JUST a little too big for my TV room.

Makes it easy for integrators and sellers to just buy on needed dimensions and use.

Samsung also bundles some LEDs, Sony has started to with its 2nd Gen Crystal LEDS, and a bunch of pure-play LED manufacturers – from SNA to smaller, lesser-known ones – also have bundles.

More Information LG Business Solutions

