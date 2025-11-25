Interactive Digital – Latest News by 22Miles

November News

From Red Tape to Results: Virginia Tech’s Journey to a Smarter Campus

“This isn’t just about technology—it’s about culture. You’re changing how people interact with their environment. Once the system’s in place, people start thinking differently about communication, collaboration, and space utilization.” — Read Article

-Dave Wilder, Senior Building Director, Virginia Tech DC Area

Recent 22Miles Podcasts and Webinars: Insights for Digital Signage and AV Professionals

Recently, 22Miles has been sharing its expertise through a series of podcasts and webinars for AV professionals and digital signage users, offering insights on everything from CMS selection and content strategy to AV project management and accessibility best practices. Listen Here

22Miles in Indiana: A Regional Footprint of Innovation

Across the Indianapolis metro area and surrounding communities, more than 30 organizations rely on 22Miles to power their digital signage strategies. From hospitals to museums, universities to Fortune 500 campuses, 22Miles has established one of the most diverse and impactful digital signage networks in the Midwest. Read More

How to Keep Digital Signage Installations on Track: Insights from 22Miles’ Product Delivery Specialist

“Don’t assume, ask questions.” That’s the mantra of 22Miles Product Delivery Specialist Kevin Kwasneski, who has spent over a decade guiding digital signage projects to success. In our latest feature, Kevin shares real-world lessons on organization, communication, and patience, the three keys that separate smooth rollouts from stressful ones.

The Myths of Wayfinding Complexity DEBUNKED

When most people hear the word wayfinding, a few words may come to mind: complicated, expensive, and high-maintenance. And we get it. You’ve probably seen quotes upwards of $80,000 or been told that a team needs to walk every inch of your property with fancy equipment. Maybe someone warned you that you’ll be tied to a developer every time you want to update a route. But the truth? It’s a lot simpler than that, especially with 22Miles.

Is Your Campus Achieving ADA Compliance and Promoting Inclusivity Through Digital Signage, Wayfinding, and Mobile Integration?

This eBook provides an overview of ADA compliance in higher education, focusing on the integration of and mobile technology to foster inclusivity and equal access for all students, especially those with disabilities.

