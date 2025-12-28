22Miles Wraps 2025 with Momentum in Digital Signage, Wayfinding, and AV Innovation

digital signage, wayfinding, and AV systems integration. In its December newsletter, the company highlights continued thought leadership, regional growth, and real-world customer deployments that underscore how enterprise-grade signage platforms are evolving beyond screens into fully managed digital experience ecosystems. As 2025 comes to a close, 22Miles is reinforcing its position as a key technology provider at the intersection of.

Thought Leadership Through Podcasts and Webinars

A central theme of the December update is 22Miles’ growing role as an educational resource for AV professionals and digital signage operators. Through a series of podcasts and webinars, the company has been addressing practical topics such as CMS selection, content strategy, accessibility requirements, and AV project management.

Rather than focusing solely on product promotion, these sessions reflect a broader industry trend: signage platforms are increasingly judged not just on features, but on how well they support deployment planning, compliance, and long-term operations. This approach resonates with enterprise buyers who are managing multi-site rollouts and complex stakeholder environments.

Regional Scale: Indiana as a Digital Signage Hub

The newsletter also highlights 22Miles’ strong regional footprint in Indiana, where more than 30 organizations across healthcare, education, cultural venues, and corporate campuses rely on its platform. The Midwest continues to be an important proving ground for large-scale signage networks, particularly in environments where wayfinding accuracy, uptime, and content governance are critical.

This concentration of deployments illustrates a broader market reality: digital signage success often depends less on flashy interfaces and more on consistent execution across diverse locations and use cases.

Keeping Installations on Track: Lessons from the Field

One of the featured blog posts in the newsletter offers insight from a 22Miles Product Delivery Specialist with more than a decade of deployment experience. The key takeaway—“Don’t assume, ask questions”—will sound familiar to anyone who has managed signage or kiosk projects at scale.

The article emphasizes three recurring success factors: organization, communication, and patience. These lessons align closely with what integrators and end-users alike have learned over the past few years: digital signage failures are rarely caused by software limitations alone, but by breakdowns in coordination between IT, facilities, AV, and content teams.

Debunking Wayfinding Myths

Wayfinding remains one of the most misunderstood segments of the digital signage market. In another featured piece, 22Miles addresses persistent myths around complexity, cost, and maintenance. While legacy projects often involved expensive mapping exercises and heavy customization, modern platforms are increasingly designed for iterative updates, centralized management, and lower total cost of ownership.

This shift is particularly relevant for venues facing frequent layout changes, temporary events, or accessibility updates—situations where static signage quickly becomes a liability rather than an asset.

Customer Spotlight: Nashville Music City Center

The December newsletter closes with a customer spotlight on the Nashville Music City Center, where 22Miles technology is being used to transform in-venue displays into flexible digital advertising and communications assets. Centralized scheduling and location-based content control allow the venue to rotate promotions, manage sponsors, and tailor messaging by event or audience.

This use case highlights a growing trend: venues are increasingly viewing digital signage as a revenue-generating and operational tool, not just an informational display.

Looking Ahead to 2026

With increased activity on LinkedIn and a stated focus on higher education and large-venue deployments in early 2026, 22Miles appears poised to continue expanding both its market presence and its role as an industry educator.

For organizations planning digital signage or wayfinding projects in the coming year, the themes from this newsletter—simplification, operational discipline, and platform scalability—offer a clear snapshot of where the market is headed.