To assist companies in their due diligence for regulatory conformance the Kiosk Association has worked up a 14 point checklist that outlines the ADA, Accessibility as well as PCI considerations for self-service. Other standards such as UL also apply but for purposes of this document we are focused on accessibility and also PCI. These are the immediate liability issues that any legal department at any company is going to want to consider.

General Areas of Discovery and Review

Hardware

Spacing — Depth, Clearance, Maneuvering, Protruding Objects Reach Ranges Interface considerations or Operable Parts Assistive considerations – user controls such as Braille and Tactile guidance Hardware assistive device inventory (audio jack e.g.)

Software

Does your application extend to assistive technologies (Example: ICT with a display screen shall be speech-output enabled for full and independent use by individuals with vision impairments.) The Big Seven – captions, contrast, audio, focus, target size, errors and labels

Devices

Assisted interface – review available tactile interface devices (AudioNav & NavPad e.g.) Review biometric and proxy interfaces – is there facial or is a mobile device required?

Test

People with Disabilities – Blind, sight-impaired, deaf, quadriplegic e.g. Mobility – People in Wheelchair or Quadraplegic user group testing

Installation

Space, protruding, and maneuvering space? Light and any other environmental factors (ambient noise e.g.)

Notes:

The above points are meant to provide a brief generalized direction that should be reviewed for any project.

Historically self-service or user-operated projects have been approached with little priority on ADA and accessibility. More times than not true ADA is only offered as option which has costs in time and money, and generally minimized as much as possible to achieve price and delivery endpoints.

The Kiosk Association recommends beginning with true ADA as overall project scope to start with. Calculate your costs, timeframes and liabilities upfront. If you want to subsequently reduce the accessibility components for cost calculations, then you can always reduce your overall scope from your start point. You could develop a plan/method to accommodate and develop future accessibility for that matter.

PCI Devices — The Kiosk Association recommends all POS-related devices be EMV/PCI. You should be targeting PCI-PTS v4 at a minimum which can be deployed through 2023, or even better PCI-PTS v5 devices. (FYI, you can continue to use the payment devices after these dates, they just have to be in the field before then.)

Worth noting that later generation POS devices can come with audio codecs with interface. speakers, as well as cameras for barcode scanning.

