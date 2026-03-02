Last Updated on March 2, 2026 by Staff Writer

Visit Booth 3461 for Healthcare Kiosks, Touchless Tech, and Identity Solutions at HIMSS 2026

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Industry Group (TIG) and the Kiosk Association (KMA) will present a fully integrated, accessibility-focused self-service ecosystem at HIMSS 2026 (Booth #3461, The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas). With the May 11, 2026 HHS Section 504 deadline approaching, healthcare organizations are facing new enforcement realities around digital accessibility and patient interaction. APNews release

The Industry Group invites attendees to Booth #3461 at The Venetian Expo for a hands-on technical briefing of a fully integrated ecosystem designed for the modern hospital campus.

Touchless Hygienic Screens: Experience HoverTap™, enabling safer interactions across the hospital. This technology works seamlessly with gloves, liquids, and plastic drapes to maintain a sterile environment.

Medical-Grade Durability: Inspect the Insight Touch 21″ Medical AIO, fully 60601-1 certified for clinical environments.

High-Speed Identity: Live demonstrations of secure wristband and badge printing powered by BOCA Systems.

Universal Accessibility: See how Storm Interface assistive hardware integrates with JAWS Kiosk software to create an ADA-compliant and user-friendly experience for all patients.

Strategic Briefings & Learning Objectives:

Conversational AI: Learn how AI can retrofit existing screens to support 90+ languages, even in high-noise environments.

Regulatory Compliance: Review ADA- and HIPAA-compliant patient check-in workflows and intelligent queue management.

Scalable Signage: Explore solutions ranging from lobby wayfinding to patient-room communication systems.

Operational Modernization: View smart lockers and secure employee vending solutions designed to streamline internal hospital operations.

Pre-book a 15-minute VIP Demo To skip the floor crowds and receive a personalized 1-on-1 walkthrough of our 2026 Compliance Roadmap, attendees are encouraged to schedule a briefing in advance.

Schedule VIP Demo – email [email protected]

We are entering a critical window for healthcare accessibility,” said Craig Keefner, Editor in Chief. With the 2026 deadlines approaching, our goal at HIMSS is to provide a clear, technical path forward for providers to remain compliant while improving the patient experience.

About The Industry Group

The Industry Group (TIG) is a central network for self-service technology, encompassing the Kiosk Association (KMA) and specialized portals for retail, healthcare, and digital signage.

MEDIA CONTACT: Craig Keefner, [email protected], Text: 720-324-1837

More Resources

HIMSS — What’s the best EHR for a small practice? For small primary care practices (roughly 1–10 providers), common “short list” EHRs in 2026 are athenahealth, eClinicalWorks, Kareo/Tebra, Practice Fusion, OptiMantra, and CharmHealth. Bonus section on HIPAA software https://patientkiosk.io/best-ehr-for-small-practice/

HIMSS 2026: The “Digital Front Door” Survival Guide from PatientKiosk — 5 Point Patient Kiosk “No-Fail” Checklist — For IT Directors, Compliance Officers, and Patient Experience Leaders https://patientkiosk.io/himss-2026-survival-guide/

HIMSS Special – The Edge AI Paradigm Shift: Processing PHI on the Device — Why Cloud AI is a HIPAA Liability for Patient Kiosks (And The Edge Inference Fix) https://kioskindustry.org/ai/hipaa-compliant-edge/

Forget the chatbot hype. The real AI revolution in self-service is happening at the edge.

Relying on the cloud for QSR voice ordering or patient check-in is a latency and privacy liability. For 2026, the new baseline specification is local Edge AI Inference.I just published our hype-free, fact-based guide to AI kiosk hardware. We cut through the noise to compare:

▪️ Intel Core Ultra vs. ARM (Rockchip, Qualcomm, NVIDIA)

▪️ Fanless Box PCs vs. System on Module (SoM)

▪️ Upgrading legacy hardware with Hailo-8 M.2 modulesSee the full technical breakdown here: kioskindustry.org/ai

https://kioskindustry.org/ai/