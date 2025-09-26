HIMSS 2026 Healthcare Kiosks

Healthcare Tradeshow HIMSS

The HIMSS tradeshow brings global healthcare leaders together to explore innovations in digital health, AI, cybersecurity, and interoperability, featuring educational sessions, top exhibitors, and dynamic networking opportunities. Main AI takeaways from HIMSS25 include the acceleration of healthcare automation, integration of AI into clinical workflows, enhanced data analytics for patient care, and a focus on ethical, responsible AI adoption



HIMSS 2025

At the 2025 HIMSS tradeshow, Kioskindustry and the Kiosk Association highlighted a comprehensive portfolio of healthcare self-service solutions, with a major emphasis on accessibility, patient check-in, and usability innovations.

Featured Solutions and Demos

Accessible Patient Check-In : Demonstrations included the latest JAWS screen reader from TPGi for accessible patient check-in, enabling visually impaired users to navigate kiosks seamlessly.

Tablet Check-In Kiosks : Kiosk Group showcased the new Ally Series tablet-based kiosk, designed for healthcare environments where modularity and longevity are valued.

Tactile Navigation : Storm Interface displayed the AudioNav tactile navigation pad, aiding users with limited sight through tactile and audio cues.

Enhanced Display and Integration : ELO presented healthcare-optimized check-in kiosks, emphasizing easy interoperability with major electronic health records (EHR) platforms like Epic and Cerner.

Vision Accessibility : Dolphin Computer Access demonstrated SuperNova, offering screen magnification, speech, and braille support for those with visual impairments.

Patient Wristband Printing : Boca Printers showed healthcare printers for wristbands and badges, underpinning efficient patient identification processes.

Full Patient Journey: Other members, such as Kiosk Information Systems, provided advanced patient check-in kiosks focusing on streamlined workflows, shorter wait times, and ADA compliance, with demos at both their booths and partner accessibility booths.

Booth Details and Industry Trends

The Kiosk Association was anchored at Booth 3165, with member companies like Kiosk Information Systems, Kiosk Group, Storm Interface, imageHOLDERS, and others also exhibiting nearby.

The demonstrated solutions addressed the full spectrum of healthcare interaction points—check-in, registration, wayfinding, and secure payment.

Accessibility and inclusive design were key themes, with education on ADA best practices, tactile navigation, and digital screen reading prominently featured.

Market Insights

Industry presentations shared updated research on kiosk benefits, including faster check-in, reduced lines, improved order accuracy, and growing consumer comfort with self-service, especially among younger demographics.

The global healthcare kiosk market continues to expand, driven by preferences for automation, labor shortages, and the push for a more inclusive patient experience.

Kioskindustry and the Kiosk Association thus demonstrated not only the latest in kiosk technology but also a strong commitment to accessible healthcare operations and enhanced patient engagement at HIMSS 2025

