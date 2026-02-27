Last Updated on February 27, 2026 by Staff Writer

Dot Inc. at CSUN

March 9, 2026 – March 13, 2026

Booth #702, Anaheim Marriott, California, US.

We are thrilled to invite you to join Dot Inc. at the 2026 CSUN Assistive Technology Conference!

This year, we are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in assistive technology. From groundbreaking AI integrations, to accessible infrastructure and new hardware, we have an incredible lineup to share with you.

We look forward to sharing our latest innovations and discussing how our solutions can create meaningful impact in the year ahead.

Here is our latest news!

The Dot Pad X Experience: Redefining Access

At the core of our exhibit is the Dot Pad X. We will be showcasing live demonstrations of its full versatility:

• Multiline Reading: Seamless integration with screen readers and Dot Books.

• Tactile Graphics: Creating and exploring real-time graphics with Dot Canvas.

• Limitless possibilities with Dot’s SDK: Demonstrations of user created Dot Pad X games and productivity apps.

The Future is Dot AI: with Microsoft and Google

We are proud to unveil a suite of AI-powered solutions that transform education and productivity:

• Dot Point (Microsoft Partnership): Leveraging the power of the Microsoft Copilot+ PC, this solution allows PowerPoint presentations to be experienced tactilely like never before.

• Gemini on Chromebooks (Google Partnership): We are bringing the classroom to life by combining Google Gemini and Chromebooks, giving students instant access to textbooks, handouts, and educational materials.

• Dot Explore: Our innovative new Braille practice app that leverages AI to provide comprehensive pre-and-early Braille instruction.

Accessible Infrastructure: Co-Location with LG

We are excited to announce our partnership with LG to showcase the Accessible Kiosk. Powered by the Dot Module and full Dot cell technology, these kiosks revolutionize public access – from purchasing tickets and navigating indoor maps to rendering tactile experiences of museum art pieces.

Visit LG and Dot Inc. to experience it firsthand – our booths are located right next to each other.

New Product Reveal: The Nemonic Dot Braille Printer

Be the first to see our newest hardware addition: a pocket-sized Braille Printer. This device is capable of producing durable indoor and outdoor Braille labels, ensuring accessibility is always within reach.

Dot Pad paired with iPhone

Dot Inc. Presentations at CSUN

From Pre-Braille to Data Fluency: Developing Tactile Skills

Tuesday, March 10th 2026. 3:20 PM – 4:00 PM PT

Location: Grand AB. Presenters: Tim Hornik and Dave Williams

Description:

• Explore how dynamic multiline braille displays like the Dot Pad X are redefining tactile literacy.

• Learn from current research and pilots how students develop from early tactile skills to fluently interpreting and creating complex data – and what this means for the future of inclusion.

AI for Touch: Generative Tools for Scalable Tactile Access

Friday, March 13th. 4:20 PM – 5:00 PM PT

Location: Platinum 6. Presenters: Tim Hornik and Dave Williams

Description:

This session explores how generative AI tools are transforming tactile learning. Learn how platforms like Dot Vista use AI to create tactile-ready graphics on demand, expanding access while supporting best practices in tactile design.

Workplace with tablet pc showing calendar and a cup of coffee on a wooden work table close-up

Schedule a Private Tour

We want to ensure you get a comprehensive look at these product lines.

Please send a message to your Sales Development Manager, Justin or Timothy, to schedule a dedicated time slot.

We will take you through each use case and discuss strategic next steps for your markets.

📍 Visit Us:

Dot Inc. Booth #702

We look forward to seeing you in Anaheim!

Dot Pad Wins GESS 2025

Advancing Inclusive Education Across the Middle East Region

Dot Pad, was recognized at the GESS (Global Educational Supplies and Solutions) Education Awards 2025, held in Dubai on November 12, 2025.

The product was awarded “SEN (Special Educational Needs) and Inclusive Resource and Equipment Supplier of the Year,” selected from a record number of submissions representing 61 countries worldwide. Learn more.

6 images of students at a school in Amman, Jordan using the Dot Pad

Images of students using the Dot Pad at the Royal School for the Blind, Amman, Jordan taken in December 2025.

Firmware Update: Dot Pad X vA.0.2.6

A new firmware update is now available to download for the Dot Pad X.

Version (DPA320X) vA.0.2.6 provides essential improvements to battery optimization in low-battery scenarios.