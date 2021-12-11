Restaurant Market Report by Square (36 pages) By The Numbers

Good to see a point of view from Square. The reports include quite a bit of data. Wakefield did the work for them. They do multiple “Future Of” sectors such as Commerce, Retail and Restaurants. See the Town Square area of Square. Square is a big cheerleader for QR codes for sure. They make no mention of biometrics or facial we note. They include building community involvement and likely that entails spending time and money on social channels we would guess. For more information contact [email protected]

Future of Restaurants Market Report for 2022 Square

Excerpts:

79% of customers say that they’d prefer to order via online kiosks rather than directly through staff — and not just for fast food. 45% of customers prefer it for casual dining and 21% prefer it for fine dining.

able to turn tables faster, and recent Square data show that businesses average a 35% increase in sales within the first 30 days after they implement self-serve ordering with QR codes. 11% of customers would avoid a restaurant with no digital menus

45% of restaurants say that they plan to offer QR code menus even after COVID subsides.

94% of restaurants surveyed say that they currently offer contactless payment options.

52% of restaurants surveyed say that they plan to offer tableside payment options.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Ongoing Labor Shortage

Automation is not a bad word

Omnichannel strategy

On-demand delivery

self-serve ordering

More ways to pay

Diverse revenue streams

Building community

Methodology

More Information