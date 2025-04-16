Restaurant Report on Self-Service – Tillster

The “2025 Tillster Phygital Index Report” is a comprehensive analysis of consumer behaviors and preferences related to digital and physical ordering experiences in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) and fast-casual sectors in the United States. The report is confined to US-based consumers, based on a survey of 1,005 diners conducted in February 2024.

Cover image courtesy Acrelec

Key trends include increased interest in pickup options, demand for personalization, expectations for interoperable ordering, and a decline in reliance on third-party services.

Consumers expect seamless interaction across multiple touchpoints—inside the store, curbside, delivery, or via apps and websites.

Digital ordering has become a deeply ingrained habit, reshaping customer engagement.

Improvements desired include better order tracking, exclusive offers, and easier reordering.

Nearly equal usage of apps and websites (23-37%), emphasizing the need for cohesive digital experiences.

Consumers expect a consistent experience across all digital channels; inconsistency frustrates 89% of customers.

Use of third-party platforms is declining, with a shift toward owned channels to improve profitability and control.

65% prefer restaurant-specific apps/websites for pickup and delivery.

Proprietary vs. Third-Party Platforms; App vs. Website

Challenges include parking issues, affecting over half of pickup orders.

Curbside pickup is increasingly popular, with 89% willing to visit a QSR offering this service, up from 69%.

61% of consumers have abandoned delivery orders due to high costs, highlighting an opportunity for restaurants to promote their own platforms.

Usage of restaurant-specific apps/websites for pickup/delivery is rising, with 42% for pickup and 36% for delivery.

Kiosks can increase average order size by 15-30%, reduce staffing pressures, and cater to both “beeliners” (efficiency-focused) and “explorers” (menu browsers).

Expectations for kiosks to match cashier capabilities are high (83%).

Users enjoy exploring menus and customizing orders; many experience surprise at new menu options.

57% of kiosk users want more kiosks.

45% of diners used kiosks in the past three months; 26% used them regularly.

Loyalty Programs: 61% belong to at least one; 85% are satisfied; personalization and rewards are key drivers.

Personalization: 58% are likely to recommend a QSR based on personalized experiences; personalized messages are most received via mobile apps and email.