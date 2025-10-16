Self-Checkout Vegas-Style – What’s Wrong With Self-Checkout?

How retailers can minimize in-store friction during the checkout process to drive business growth

Coresight Research and Diebold Nixdorf published a report that analyzed friction in stores, especially the pain points US-based shoppers mention as a key reason to leave a store without making a purchase. Additionally, the report presents solutions for retailers covering every scenario.

Case Example 1 – Poor Inventory Systems + Dumb Advertising Search — Last time we walked out of a retail store without purchasing was 2 days ago in Lowe’s. Searched online and found what we wanted, at the store, went to store and it wasn’t there. Had to order. Likely due to online search adding in additional potential options to offer widest possible, but not addressing the specific requirement I had. I wanted cordless but they decided that perhaps I might like corded too. I was actually looking for the lightest leaf blower for my 69-year-old wife, but that isn’t a valid search parameter.

Case Example 2 — Too many options not enough clarity — another variation of too many options and not enough specific attention. Checking out at King Soopers in Denver via Toshiba self-checkout terminals. In order to help shoppers KS created a single sheet of digital specials. Scan one code and they all apply. My wife likes, but, they have separate digital specials that are keyed to shelf label. So now we have two to track. Then they overlay qty specials like “Buy 5 and get lower price”. That’s three. We are not done yet. There is the online app where you clip coupons to save money. Now we have four channels. To make it a bit more difficult, any of those are applied “post-scan” and show up after you have completed self-checkout. Overall? You feel like you are in Vegas….

Most Common Pain Point?

There is actually nothing wrong with self-checkout itself. The problem is the situation that retailers ask it to handle. For us it is simply poor inventory management being used and reflected back into the consumer. The first commercial database by Oracle was released in 1979. Forty six years later, accuracy still eludes us. Surrounding product with multiple offers to perhaps increase supplementary and add-on sales generally creates a fog of choice. You do have thieves, customers and staff, but they are actually good to have. Not unlike Microsoft offering rewards for finding exploitable bugs. It is a necessary real-world QA.

What this Report Gets Right

The report uses recent consumer and retail industry survey data to quantify key sources of friction, such as out-of-stocks and long checkout lines, and supports recommendations with proprietary research. This adds credibility and relevance, especially with data sourced as recently as August 2025.​

It offers practical, actionable solutions for both pre-checkout and checkout friction. For example, it details how AI and robotics can address inventory issues, while also describing mobile POS devices and intuitive self-checkout solutions to accelerate the payment process.​

The material balances technology and human elements, recognizing that technology alone doesn’t resolve every issue and that associate engagement remains a competitive advantage for brick-and-mortar retailers.​

Vendor and technology examples (e.g., shelf-scanning robots from Badger and Simbe, CV platforms for queue analytics, GenAI advisory) make recommendations concrete and illustrate current industry practices.​

What the Report Got “less than right”

The report is sponsored by Diebold Nixdorf, which adds bias factor. While the analysis is credited to Coresight Research, some sections—especially those referencing Diebold Nixdorf products or services—could benefit from clearer distinction between objective analysis and sponsored content.​

Some solutions require significant financial investment (e.g., shelf-edge cameras, robots, fully frictionless checkout systems) without deep discussion of return on investment or feasibility for smaller retailers.​

While the technology recommendations are forward-looking, there’s limited discussion on challenges with integration, cybersecurity, privacy, and shopper data trust—crucial elements for successful digital transformation.​

The overview of operational improvements (such as redesigning store layouts or making processes more intuitive for both staff and shoppers) could be supplemented with more in-depth case studies showcasing implementation and measurable outcomes.​

The discussion of survey methodology is good but could further detail how respondents were selected (e.g., demographic or regional breakdown, how representative the sample is) to help assess the generalizability of findings.​

Overall Critique

This report is well-researched and provides an actionable framework for retailers seeking to reduce friction at checkout, backed by timely survey data and current industry technology. However, readers should note that it is sponsored and refer to financial feasibility, data privacy, implementation complexity, and vendor dependency when interpreting recommendations. The report would be even stronger with more independent analysis, case studies, and attention to varied retailer needs.

More Self-Checkout Articles