Walmart Self Checkout – 2025 Edition

It always pays to pay attention to Walmart Self Checkout these days. They want to bring it all in house and basically relegate NCR to safety valve.

So What Has Walmart Been Up To in Self Checkout Technology

Over the past 12 months, Walmart has made significant strides in advancing its self-checkout technology. Here are some key developments:

Expansion of “Scan & Go” Technology

Walmart has continued to expand its “Scan & Go” technology, which allows customers to scan items with their smartphones as they shop and pay directly through the app. This technology has been rolled out to more Walmart stores, reducing checkout times and improving the overall shopping experience.

AI-Powered Self-Checkout Kiosks

Walmart has been testing and implementing more advanced AI-powered self-checkout kiosks. These new systems use computer vision and machine learning to:

Identify products without barcodes (like fresh produce)

Detect potential theft or scanning errors

Provide a more intuitive and user-friendly interface

Contactless Payment Options

In response to the ongoing demand for contactless solutions, Walmart has enhanced its self-checkout systems to support a wider range of contactless payment methods, including mobile wallets and tap-to-pay cards.

Queue Management Systems

Walmart has implemented advanced queue management systems for self-checkout areas. These systems use sensors and AI to monitor wait times and automatically open new lanes when needed, improving efficiency and reducing customer wait times.

Integration with Walmart+ Program

Self-checkout technology has been further integrated with Walmart’s membership program, Walmart+. Members can now enjoy expedited self-checkout processes and exclusive lanes in some locations.

Voice-Assisted Self-Checkout

Walmart has been piloting voice-assisted self-checkout kiosks in select stores. These systems use natural language processing to guide customers through the checkout process, making it more accessible for all users.

Mobile Self-Checkout Expansion

The retailer has expanded its mobile self-checkout options, allowing customers to complete their entire shopping journey using their smartphones in more stores across the country.

So What Else Has Walmart Been Up To?

In the last twelve months, Walmart has piloted several innovative technologies to enhance its operations, customer experience, and competitiveness. Here are some of the key technological initiatives Walmart has been testing:

Drone Delivery

Walmart has expanded its drone delivery service, partnering with companies like DroneUp, Zipline, and Flytrex. The retailer has been testing drone deliveries in multiple states, aiming to provide faster and more efficient last-mile delivery options for customers.

AI-Powered Inventory Management

Walmart has been piloting advanced AI and machine learning systems to improve inventory management and reduce out-of-stock situations. This technology helps predict demand, optimize stock levels, and streamline the supply chain.

Autonomous Vehicles

The company has been testing autonomous vehicles for both in-store and last-mile delivery operations. This includes self-driving trucks for freight transportation and smaller autonomous vehicles for local deliveries.

Augmented Reality (AR) Shopping

Walmart has been experimenting with AR technology to enhance the shopping experience, both in-store and online. This includes virtual try-on features for clothing and makeup, as well as AR-powered navigation within stores.

Blockchain for Supply Chain Transparency

The retailer has been piloting blockchain technology to improve traceability and transparency in its supply chain, particularly for food safety and product authenticity.

Robotics in Warehouses and Stores

Walmart has been testing various robotics solutions, including:

Automated pickup towers for online orders

Shelf-scanning robots for inventory management

Floor-cleaning robots to improve store maintenance

Voice Shopping

Walmart has been expanding its voice shopping capabilities, allowing customers to use voice assistants like Google Home and Amazon Alexa to add items to their Walmart shopping carts.

Advanced Analytics for Personalization

The company has been leveraging big data and advanced analytics to provide more personalized shopping experiences and targeted promotions to customers.

These technological pilots demonstrate Walmart’s commitment to innovation and its efforts to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving retail landscape.

