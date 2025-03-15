Walmart Self Checkout – AI and RFiD To Rescue

Walmart Self Checkout – AI and RFiD Battle Theft

ATM Technology : Walmart is introducing advanced ATM-like technology at self-checkout areas to enhance security and reduce shoplifting incidents. This system aims to monitor transactions more effectively.

In a related initiative, a judge has ruled that individuals caught shoplifting at Walmart may be required to perform community service, such as washing cars in the store's parking lot, as a form of punishment.

These steps reflect Walmart‘s commitment to improving security and addressing the challenges posed by theft in retail environments.

Retail theft is a massive issue that costs companies billions every year. Self-checkout, while convenient for customers, has also opened the door to new ways of stealing — whether by accident or on purpose. Walmart, as one of the largest retailers in the world, has been hit hard by this problem. Traditional methods like security guards and receipt checks haven’t been enough to stop shoplifters, so Walmart is now turning to smarter tech.

How Walmart’s New Anti-Theft Technology Works

At the heart of this new system are RFID tags and AI-powered cameras. Every product will carry an RFID tag — a tiny chip that holds product information. As shoppers scan their items at self-checkout, sensors will make sure each product is properly scanned. If something isn’t scanned, the system will instantly alert store staff.

What About Kroger?

Kroger is indeed using AI in its self-checkout systems. The company has implemented a visual AI-based self-checkout solution developed with Everseen’s Visual AI technology. This system uses high-resolution cameras and AI to detect and correct errors at self-checkout stations, reducing the need for employee intervention and improving the checkout experience for customers12.

However, Kroger is not specifically using RFID in its self-checkout systems. Instead, Kroger is deploying RFID technology in its inventory management, particularly in the bakery department, to improve inventory accuracy and reduce waste. This RFID initiative involves attaching RFID-embedded labels to bakery products to track freshness and automate inventory counts367.

In summary, while Kroger is leveraging AI in self-checkout, its RFID adoption is focused on inventory management rather than self-checkout processes.

What About Costco?

Costco is actively using AI to enhance various aspects of its operations, including inventory management and customer experience. However, AI is not specifically mentioned in the context of checkout processes at Costco. Instead, AI is used for tasks like demand forecasting, personalized marketing, and fraud detection. With RFID, Costco has explored in inventory management. The company has conducted pilot programs to assess the benefits of RFID in tracking inventory, which could potentially improve supply chain efficiency and product tracking

