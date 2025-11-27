Powering Smarter Retail at Michaels

Nice video of self-checkout at Michaels by Funpad. They are located in China. It seems many Michaels stores now use self-checkout, and the chain has been rolling it out widely over the last few years.​

Where self-checkout is used

Reports from employees and shoppers show self-checkout kiosks installed in numerous Michaels locations since at least 2022, often with four kiosks plus one staffed register.​

A credit rating report in 2024 noted that Michaels had self-checkout kiosks in about 40% of its stores, with plans to expand them to most of the chain by the end of that year.​

Some specific stores reported going almost all self-checkout, keeping a single traditional register mainly for cash payments and returns.​

What to expect in-store

In many remodeled locations, you will see a cluster of card-only self-checkout machines near the front, with one attended lane for cash or more complex transactions.​

Customers and staff describe mixed feelings: some like the shorter lines and quicker trips, while others dislike the reduced human interaction and feeling “forced” into self-checkout if no regular lane is open.

Takeaway for Michaels

At a typical Michaels, the self-checkout you see is likely running standard barcode-and-scale tech with some simple fraud rules, rather than heavy-duty AI watching every move.​

If Michaels later upgrades, the big signs would be things like cameras directly over the checkout, fewer “unexpected item” errors, and prompts that clearly reference “AI” or “computer vision” for security or item recognition

From LinkedIN — We deliver intelligent, secure, and cost-efficient self-checkout for leading retailers across the U.S. The successful rollout at Michaels demonstrates how advanced retail technology can elevate store operations and enhance the shopping experience.

Built-in EAS detection with automatic tag deactivation inside scanner

AI-enabled side camera for real-time shrink monitoring

This combined approach delivers strong, automated loss prevention without disrupting the customer journey—helping Michaels reduce shrink, streamline operations, and lower labor costs

