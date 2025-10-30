NEW! We are releasing data reports and ADA Guidelines

Takeaway on global kiosk market — A more conservative, “real” estimate from direct industry participants—especially in the U.S.—often puts the true kiosk sector (excluding ATM, vending, and all tangential categories) at closer to $8–15 billion globally for core interactive and self-service kiosks.

Below is how we define the core kiosk sector and why third-party numbers often overstate its size.

Core kiosk = staffed? unstaffed? touch/voice? fixed vs. portable?

What’s excluded : ATM, ITMs, lottery, full-service POS lanes/SCO (if you wish), vending, EV chargers, ticket printers without UI, etc.

Why syndicated numbers skew high: broad scope, desk research bias, resold datasets.

Kiosk Market Reports Data

2025 – Research and Markets estimated the U.S. self-service kiosk market at $2.4 billion , projecting growth to $4.6 billion by 2026 at a 13.6% CAGR . For 2024 – IMARC projected the global interactive kiosk market at $35 billion , with growth to $67.2 billion by 2033 , representing a 7.5% CAGR.

, projecting growth to at a . For 2024 – IMARC projected the global interactive kiosk market at , with growth to , representing a 2025 – IndustryArc — Self-Service Kiosk Market size is estimated to reach US$43.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2024-2030. Odd how they list Ingenico, PopID, Toshiba and Armodilo as major kiosk manufacturers? Examples of internet scrapes. Most firms that publish these estimates make money selling research reports and often lack direct interviews, field audits, or validation with actual large kiosk deployers and manufacturers.

2025 – The kiosk industry commissioned BCC to create a comprehensive kiosk report in 2021. 134 pages and interviews with actual participants provided the data and basis. Here is copy of our last report — 2019 Report KMA – Self Service Kiosks_Final_March-11-2021-IFT-updated-compressed — for specific competitive intelligence, accurate company rankings, industry nuances, or tactical investment decisions, our reports include by design key real-world detail or context.

Contrast with TIG’s $8–15B “core kiosks” (our takeaway). Consider our exclusion list explicitly (no ATM, no vending, no tangential devices). That makes our conservative framing more rigorous.

We can compare —

Graphic and rest of reports and data on The Industry Group

