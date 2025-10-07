NRF Kiosk 2026 – Your Guide to The Big Show and Self-Service

We are #2203 for NRF NY. See our portal page.

We are in #2203 for NRF NY. Here is our portal page. January 11-13 at Javits Center in New York City. Level 1 center aisle across from Business France.

Participants in our booth include

The Industry Group supporters at the show as well

Other Companies in Self-Service

BrightSign

Cantaloupe

Blue Star

Blue Yonder

Diebold

Esper

Fujitsu

FunPad

Loomis

Microtouch

NCR Voyix

Oracle

PAX

Posiflex

Samsung

Chainway

Soundhound

Star Micronics

Stratacache

SUNMI

Tillster

Toshiba

Zebra

NRF Big Show 2025 Kiosk

We are in the same location (1602 first booth down A), NRF kiosk machine and more. See portal page on NRF. This year we are participating in the Tech Tours. This year we will be announcing “Best Self-Service 2024” awards. To set up meeting or get more information send email to [email protected] (proton mail account). Check your NRF Mobile App (NRF Events) for 20 different products.

Quick Highlights — For POS Terminal, we’ll have six different countertops from Insight Touch in the booth. Contact Rachel Wu — [email protected]

Kiosks In the Booth

Pyramid Computer

Pyramid Computer will have two units at the show — PYRAMID’s POLYTOUCH® kiosk systems get the best out of self-checkin and self-checkout, self-ordering and self-service! For your customers and you! We equip your self-service solution with exactly the modules you need for your use case. Almost anything is possible!

Contact Zahdan to set up an appointment.

Zahdan ELZahdan

Vice President,

North America Sales and Global Accounts

+1 708-770-5774

[email protected]

Insight Touch

(1). 15.6 “stainless steel machine: Intel CPU， Kitchen display System (2). 13.3 “Touch PC with light strip: Rockchip CPU, For registration and conference reservation system (3). 10.1 “Mini Touch PC: Intel CPU, for retail information query system (4).10.1 “desktop Kiosk: Rockchip CPU, QR Code scanning and 58mm receipt printing, for restaurants self-ordering (5).10.1“ L-style Touch Tablet PC: Rockchip CPU, Retail Product Query System (6). 8 “Mini Touch Tablet PC: Rockchip CPU, Retail Product Query System



Rachel Wu — [email protected]

Insight Touch Technology

2094 Walsh Ave., Ste B2

Santa Clara, CA 95050

Phone: 408-982-6259

Cell: 408-334-5009

www.insight-touch.com

Dolphin Computer and SKG

Dolphin and SKG–Deliver a positive experience for all customers and make your self-service stations accessible with SuperNova Kiosks.More than 30 years of expertise means the Dolphin team of assistive technology specialists are here to help make your kiosk project a success. SKG Manufacturing is a US-based contract manufacturer of fully integrated kiosks and storage solutions in Grand Rapids, MI. Their robust in-house design, cutting, forming, welding, powder coating, assembly, and testing facility on over 100,000 sq.ft. of floorspace allow their customers unparalleled quality, efficiency, and production speed.

Mary Jo Barry

SVP of Sales – Dolphin

609-293-3816

[email protected]

Stephen Very

Office: 616-333-2944

Cell: 604-290-4684

Email: [email protected]

www.skgmanufacturing.com

Ventus Managed Connectivity

Providing connectivity for our booth is member Ventus (see them in booth 3263)

Ventus is an industry leader in IT networking innovations, leveraging technology to produce market-driving network solutions. Since 1999, Ventus has experience delivering secure enterprise-class networks, Ventus develops cellular wireless and fixed line SD-WAN, Hybrid WAN, and Cellular WAN solutions for an expanding array of business connectivity applications.

Digi International acquired Ventus in 2021, bringing together two companies with a deep commitment to providing the best products, software and services that meet the demands of mission-critical networks. Both companies will continue to build and support strong customer relationships.

Contact Matthew

[email protected]

People You Can Meet in Our Booth

Send an email to [email protected] to schedule

Daniel Olea with Olea Kiosks

Rob Chilcoat Unattended Payments

Traci Murray & Matt Ater TPGi

Matthew Lilya with Ventus

Doraiswami with Pyramid Technologies

APAC News

Maken Kiosk Returns to NRF

We’ll have a limited number of free passes plus we generally provide highly discounted passes (around 100) to those who wish.

Here is a form you can fill out on Google Forms

Best Kiosks 2024 Awards – free to submit

You can contact Craig via email at craigkeefner at pm.me

Get the NRF Events App!

Start networking and building your on-site schedule now by downloading the NRF Events app. You can access the app through desktop or mobile versions, making it easy and convenient to plan ahead and make the most of your Big Show experience.

Use the app onsite to:

View and rate sessions

Network and schedule meetings

Find exhibitors or specific projects

Play the $5,000 Giveaway for a chance to win $5,000! (U.S. retailers only)

Get easy directions to anywhere in the building

4 steps to get started today:

Access the desktop version here and download the mobile version in your device’s app store by searching “ NRF Events” or scan the QR code. Log in with your credentials

If this is your first time using the NRF Events app: Enter the Badge ID/Reg ID below

If you used the NRF Events app previously: Enter established password (click the “Forgot Password” link if you need it to be reset) Complete your profile setup. Click on “Notifications” in the bottom navigation bar to enable messages.

Wrap of NRF 2023

From NRF 2024 – A Look Back

Here is our photo wrap on the NRF 2024 show.

Recommended – Angela Diffly on Hospitality Technology wrapup. We contributed images and content.

NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show Recap

NRF 2024, also known as Retail’s Big Show, was a massive event for the retail industry, bringing together over 6,200 brands from around the globe to New York City. It was a whirlwind of learning, collaboration, and discovery, showcasing the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of retail.

Here are some of the highlights from the show:

Focus on the future: The NRF Innovation Lab featured cutting-edge technologies like AI, robotics, and AR/VR, giving attendees a glimpse into the future of retail experiences.

The NRF Innovation Lab featured cutting-edge technologies like AI, robotics, and AR/VR, giving attendees a glimpse into the future of retail experiences. Big names, big ideas: Keynote speakers included industry leaders like Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette and Target CEO Brian Cornell, who shared their insights on navigating the ever-changing retail landscape.

Keynote speakers included industry leaders like Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette and Target CEO Brian Cornell, who shared their insights on navigating the ever-changing retail landscape. Connections galore: The expo floor was buzzing with networking opportunities, as retailers, vendors, and solution providers connected to make deals and build partnerships.

The expo floor was buzzing with networking opportunities, as retailers, vendors, and solution providers connected to make deals and build partnerships. A celebration of retail: The show wasn’t all business; there were also plenty of fun events and activities, like the Retail Hosted City Experience, which took attendees on tours of some of NYC’s most iconic stores.

What did we learn from NRF 2024?

A few key takeaways emerged from the show:

Technology is at the forefront: Retail is becoming increasingly tech-driven, and those who embrace new technologies will be the ones who thrive.

Retail is becoming increasingly tech-driven, and those who embrace new technologies will be the ones who thrive. The customer is king (or queen): More than ever, retailers need to focus on providing personalized and omnichannel experiences that meet the needs of their customers.

More than ever, retailers need to focus on providing personalized and omnichannel experiences that meet the needs of their customers. Sustainability matters: Consumers are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their shopping habits, so retailers need to find ways to be more sustainable.

