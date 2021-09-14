Learn About Sponsor – Intel Corporation

By | September 14, 2021
Intel Kiosk Technology

We are pleased to welcome Intel as a 2 year Gold Sponsor.  James Tan, Dane and Bart head up the team.  Finding Kiosk Solutions via the Intel Marketplace is one of the GoTo sites for the kiosk industry.  For example if you goto Intel Solutions Marketplace and search for COVID you find the KMA Covid Catalog.

More from Intel

Interactive Kiosks in Action

Explore how businesses and smart cities are using interactive kiosks to enhance customer engagement and provide high-quality services.

Self-Service Kiosk Success Stories

Register to download our guide to see real-world success stories in banking and quick-service restaurants (QSRs).

Kiosks for Quick-Service Restaurants

Self-service kiosks at quick-service restaurants (QSRs) put control and convenience in your customers’ hands.

Explore More Resources on Kiosk Solutions

Digital Signage Kiosks Member picks restaurant kiosk
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for most Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 25 years in the kiosk industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.

