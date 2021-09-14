Learn About Sponsor – Intel Corporation

Intel Kiosk Technology

We are pleased to welcome Intel as a 2 year Gold Sponsor. James Tan, Dane and Bart head up the team. Finding Kiosk Solutions via the Intel Marketplace is one of the GoTo sites for the kiosk industry. For example if you goto Intel Solutions Marketplace and search for COVID you find the KMA Covid Catalog.

Explore how businesses and smart cities are using interactive kiosks to enhance customer engagement and provide high-quality services.

Register to download our guide to see real-world success stories in banking and quick-service restaurants (QSRs).

Self-service kiosks at quick-service restaurants (QSRs) put control and convenience in your customers’ hands.

