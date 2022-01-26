Transit Station Digital Signage Case Study

From Digital-Signage.blog

Transit Station Digital Signage Solution – Spokane Transit Case Study

January 25, 2022 –Fifteen new 55-inch real-time display monitors were recently installed at the STA Plaza. The monitors are designed for long-term commercial use and offer bright and vibrant imagery with enhanced visibility.

Spokane Transit partnered with Spokane-based Zipline Interactive to custom build displays that show departure times and the status of each bus. Another vendor, Nanonation, provided the software and media players needed to display and manage content on the new screens.

“Combining these advanced software technologies with the new monitors has allowed us to create an enhanced user experience for our customers here at the Plaza and throughout the bus system,” said Chris Tohm, STA’s Web Services Manager.

