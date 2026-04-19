Voice — the new modality for Self-Service – How Popular?

🔊

Last Updated on April 19, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

We like to say interactive touchscreens have “peaked” as far as usage. The new modalities such as Voice interaction or Gesture are emerging as replacements. When was the last time you used a touchscreen at a drive-thru? How about voice?

Here is starting basis for TIG and The Industry Group.

First question — how many kiosks and drive-thru screens are there in the world and what percentages of each come with microphone to accept speech

1) Global Installed Base

Self-service kiosks (all types)

~8M – 15M units globally (most defensible current range)

(most defensible current range) Alternative modeling: ~3M – 9M “interactive/AI-relevant” kiosks ~13M – 16M total installed base (upper estimate)



Our normalized view

Total kiosks: ~10M – 14M

~10M – 14M “Modern interactive” kiosks (touch/AI-capable): ~5M – 8M

Drive-thru ordering points (screens / menu boards)

There is no single published global number, but we can triangulate:

~200k–250k QSR locations globally (Top 100 chains + regional)

~60–70% have drive-thru lanes in US-heavy markets

Many locations have 1–3 lanes

Derived estimate:

Drive-thru lanes/screens globally:

👉 ~500k – 800k lanes/screens

This aligns closely with TIG modeling:

~600k drive-thru lanes (base case)

2) Microphone / Speech Capability Penetration

This is where it gets interesting—and very misunderstood.

A. Kiosks (in-store)

Reality:

Historically: almost zero microphones

Today: growing but still niche

Estimated penetration:

Category % with microphone All kiosks (global) 5% – 15% New QSR kiosks (last 2–3 yrs) 15% – 25% AI-focused deployments 30%+ (pilot level)

Why so low?

Privacy concerns (especially EU / healthcare)

Noise environments

UX reliability still inconsistent

Touch still faster for structured ordering

👉 Bottom line: Kiosks are still overwhelmingly touch-first systems.

B. Drive-thru systems

Completely different story.

Reality:

Microphones are core infrastructure, not optional

Estimated penetration:

Category % with microphone Legacy drive-thru ~95%+ Modern digital/AI-enabled ~100%

Evolution:

Old model: headset + analog mic

headset + analog mic Current model: digital arrays + noise canceling

digital arrays + noise canceling Emerging: AI voice ordering (soundhound, Presto, etc.)

👉 Bottom line:

Drive-thru = voice-native channel

3) Combined View (Simple Model)

Segment Installed Base % with Microphone Units with Voice Kiosks 10M – 14M 5% – 15% ~0.5M – 2M Drive-thru screens 0.5M – 0.8M 95%+ ~0.5M – 0.75M

4) Strategic Interpretation (This is the real takeaway)

1. Voice is NOT evenly distributed

Drive-thru = mature voice channel

Kiosk = emerging voice channel

2. Installed base for AI voice ≈ 1M–3M endpoints

Matches well with:

~3M “AI-relevant endpoints” estimate

3. Biggest unlock = retrofit, not new build

10M+ kiosks exist

Most lack microphones

Add-on AI modules (Hailo / Intel edge + mic arrays) = massive TAM

4. Geography matters

US: highest drive-thru voice penetration

highest drive-thru voice penetration Asia: higher kiosk density, lower voice usage (language complexity + UX)

higher kiosk density, lower voice usage (language complexity + UX) EU: constrained by privacy (GDPR, EAA)

5. Modality future (your wheelhouse)

We’re heading toward:

Touch + voice + mobile + vision (multi-modal stack)

5) Bottom Line

The industry is sitting on ~10–14 million kiosks globally, but only a small fraction are voice-enabled. In contrast, nearly every one of the ~600,000 drive-thru lanes already depends on microphones. That asymmetry is the opportunity: voice is proven at the edge (drive-thru), but still under-deployed in-store. The next cycle is not about installing more kiosks—it’s about upgrading the installed base with conversational AI.

NEXT QUESTION

In the US we have kiosks for self-order, medical kiosks for check-in, medical or telehealth kiosks for diagnostics + all types of directory and wayfinding. Where is biggest growth in interactive voice?

Short answer:

👉 The biggest growth in interactive voice is NOT in kiosks.

👉 It’s in high-throughput, labor-constrained, transaction-heavy environments—led by drive-thru, followed by service triage (healthcare + enterprise), and then selective in-store use cases.

Let’s break it down if we can.

1) Where Voice Is Actually Scaling (Ranked)

#1 — Drive-thru (Clear #1 by a mile)

This is no longer experimental—it’s scaling.

Chains like Wendy’s, White Castle, Checkers already expanding deployments

Dairy Queen rolling voice AI across thousands of locations after pilots

after pilots Accuracy now ~90–95% in best cases

Why it wins:

Fixed menu → constrained vocabulary

Known workflow → order → confirm → pay

Labor shortage → immediate ROI

Headset already trained customers for voice

👉 This is the only segment where voice is becoming default.

#2 — Call replacement / “front door” voice (Healthcare + Enterprise)

This is the sleeper—and arguably bigger long-term.

Voice agent deployments up 340% YoY

Majority of enterprises now running production voice systems

Cost reduction up to 30%+ vs human support

In our vertical:

Hospital “Digital Front Door” appointment scheduling triage check-in pre-processing

Insurance / benefits navigation

Telehealth intake (not diagnosis UI yet—intake + routing)

👉 This is where the volume is exploding—not on the kiosk, but before the kiosk.

#3 — QSR in-store kiosks (emerging but selective)

This is where people think growth is—but it’s actually constrained.

Where voice works:

Accessibility (Vispero / JAWS use case)

Hands-free ordering (dirty hands, ADA, hygiene)

Upsell / guided ordering

Where it struggles:

Noise + chaos

Multi-user environments

Privacy concerns

👉 Result:

Voice is additive , not primary modality

, not primary modality Penetration growing, but slowly (~15–25% new installs)

#4 — Healthcare kiosks (very targeted growth)

Not general use—specific workflows only.

High-growth use cases:

Constraints:

HIPAA + privacy

ambient noise

liability of misinterpretation

👉 Voice here = assistive + guided, not conversational free-form

#5 — Wayfinding / retail concierge (limited but real)

This is the “demo that finally works—but only sometimes.”

Where it works:

Airports / large venues

malls / casinos

multilingual environments

Why it’s still niche:

People default to touch or mobile

Voice feels awkward in public spaces

2) The Real Pattern

Voice growth follows a very predictable rule:

More

3) Our Installed Base Lens

From your TIG model (~3M AI-relevant endpoints):

Drive-thru → 0.6M (high voice penetration)

QSR kiosks → 1.6M (low voice penetration)

Healthcare → 0.45M (targeted voice)

Translation:

👉 Most voice growth is NOT adding new endpoints

👉 It’s:

upgrading drive-thru

replacing call centers

selectively augmenting kiosks

4) What Will Actually Grow Fastest (Next 3 Years)

Tier 1 (Explosive growth)

Drive-thru AI ordering Voice agents (call replacement / front door)

Tier 2 (Strategic growth)

Accessibility voice for kiosks (ADA / EAA driven) Hybrid kiosk (touch + voice + mobile handoff)

Tier 3 (Selective / niche)

Wayfinding voice Diagnostic voice (regulated, slower)

5) Bottom Line

The biggest growth in interactive voice isn’t happening at the kiosk—it’s happening before the kiosk and at the drive-thru. Drive-thru is the only environment where voice is becoming the primary interface, while enterprise and healthcare are rapidly shifting voice to the “front door” for triage and routing. Kiosks will adopt voice, but as part of a multi-modal stack—not as a replacement for touch.

Related Resources