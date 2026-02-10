Ride-Hailing Kiosk by Uber and Ayden

Partnership with Uber and Ayden

Right now we are looking at one Uber kiosk in LaGuardia. Buthe expanded partnership between Adyen and Uber, announced in February 2026, represents a significant evolution in their 14-year relationship. This deal ensures Uber can scale rapidly in emerging markets by instantly adopting local payment habits while simultaneously solving a major “pain point” for travelers through new, physical booking hardware.The impact of this deal can be summarized across three key areas:

The partnership focuses on removing friction as Uber scales into diverse global markets.

  • New Geographic Footprint: Uber is using Adyen for payments in the UAE, Hong Kong, and the Caribbean.

  • Local Acquiring: They are expanding local processing in Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, and Australia to improve authorization rates and reduce transaction costs.

  • Alternative Payment Methods (APMs): By integrating local favorites like Pix (Brazil), Afterpay (Australia), and WeChat Pay (Global), Uber can better serve local users and international travelers who may not use traditional credit cards.

A major highlight of this announcement is the launch of physical Uber Kiosks, powered by Adyen’s point-of-sale terminals.

  • Target Audience: Designed specifically for travelers who lack a local data plan, have a dead phone battery, or do not have the Uber app installed.

  • User Experience: Users enter their destination on the kiosk, choose a ride type, and receive a printed paper receipt with trip details.

  • Strategic Rollout: The first kiosk is live at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) Terminal C, with plans to expand to international airports, hotels, and ports globally.

Much wider support 

  • Consolidated Platform: Uber is moving more of its global volume onto Adyen’s single “Checkout API,” simplifying its financial backend across 70 countries.

  • Omnichannel : This marks a transition for Uber from being a purely “in-app” digital company to a “unified commerce” player, bridging the gap between digital bookings and physical airport/venue infrastructure.

  • Growth Momentum: Adyen reported supporting “strong volume acceleration” for Uber in the US, UK, and Brazil over the past year, signaling that Adyen is capturing a larger share of Uber’s massive transaction volume.

How the real kiosks work

The image we provide is purely speculation. Uber has only shown the screen in pictures.

How they work  | The real-world Uber kiosks are designed to be “phone-free” hubs. Here is the actual workflow they use:

  • Interface: A large touch screen where you enter your destination.

  • Payment: Integrated Adyen card readers (like the one shown in the image) to handle physical card or mobile wallet payments on the spot.

  • The Receipt: A critical feature for travelers without data plans; it prints a physical slip with the driver’s name, license plate, and car model so you can find your ride without needing to check an app.

