Wireless Modem Ventus for Kiosks and Digital Signage

The Ventus VRB842 Router offers a proactive solution with IP-based Network Tripwire and Scheduled Power Reboot functionality, ensuring devices stay operational without manual intervention.
The VRB842 continuously monitors up to five user-defined IP addresses or URLs. If a device stops responding, the router automatically triggers a power cycle, restoring connectivity before downtime affects business operations.
This automated recovery system reduces the need for on-site troubleshooting and keeps systems running efficiently.
Key Features:
- Smart Auto-Recovery
- Pings up to five user-defined IPs or URLs
- Minimizes Downtime
- No Manual Intervention Needed
- Optimized for Critical Systems
DPL Wireless
DPL Wireless offers the Hercules line of modems tailored for kiosk applications like Bitcoin ATMs, ordering kiosks, and digital signage. Their modems feature dual SIM/carrier support for redundancy, remote reboot capabilities, and high throughput. Additionally, DPL provides a 5-year warranty, robust metal enclosures for durability, and 24/7/365 support via their Hercules Portal for remote device management245.
Digi International
Digi International ranks among the top wireless modem manufacturers globally. They provide advanced wireless communication solutions suitable for various kiosk applications. Their products are known for reliability and adaptability to different environments3.
Antenna
Ventus Wireless offers a range of cellular wireless networking hardware, including routers and antennas, designed for applications like ATMs, kiosks, and digital signs, with a focus on managed connectivity solutions and ensuring reliable, always-on connectivity.
Here’s a more detailed breakdown:
- V2000X4: A network router supporting cellular 4G LTE-A and broadband connectivity, suitable for M2M/IoT deployments, retail, restaurants, and branch environments.
- LC100: A compact device with a lay-flat antenna, designed for tight installations, and offering optional corded antennas for placement outside enclosures.
- LC300: Engineered for mission-critical devices like ATMs, digital signs, kiosks, and IoT equipment, with dual SIM capability, five Ethernet ports, and a dedicated Ventus Compact Dual Antenna.
- VXI300: Provides secure LTE-A connectivity with advanced signal reception from distances of up to 328 feet from required network access.
- Ventus Compact Dual Antenna (CDA): A 4G LTE compact antenna series for cellular wireless networking hardware.
- VRB842: A router providing secure 4G LTE connectivity with remote power reboot functionality.