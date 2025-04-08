Wireless Modem Ventus for Kiosks and Digital Signage

The Ventus VRB842 Router offers a proactive solution with IP-based Network Tripwire and Scheduled Power Reboot functionality, ensuring devices stay operational without manual intervention.

The VRB842 continuously monitors up to five user-defined IP addresses or URLs. If a device stops responding, the router automatically triggers a power cycle, restoring connectivity before downtime affects business operations.

This automated recovery system reduces the need for on-site troubleshooting and keeps systems running efficiently.

Key Features:

Smart Auto-Recovery

Pings up to five user-defined IPs or URLs

Minimizes Downtime

No Manual Intervention Needed

Optimized for Critical Systems

Learn how the VRB842 Remote Reboot Router can improve network reliability today. Ensure continuous uptime for your network. Contact us for more information on how the VRB842 can support your business.

Ventus Wireless, 333 Wilson Ave, 3rd Floor, Norwalk, CT 06854, United States, (866) 949-9994

More Wireless Modem Articles

Providers

DPL Wireless

DPL Wireless offers the Hercules line of modems tailored for kiosk applications like Bitcoin ATMs, ordering kiosks, and digital signage. Their modems feature dual SIM/carrier support for redundancy, remote reboot capabilities, and high throughput. Additionally, DPL provides a 5-year warranty, robust metal enclosures for durability, and 24/7/365 support via their Hercules Portal for remote device management245.

Digi International

Digi International ranks among the top wireless modem manufacturers globally. They provide advanced wireless communication solutions suitable for various kiosk applications. Their products are known for reliability and adaptability to different environments3.