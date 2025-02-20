4G Kiosk Modem – DPL Wireless Hercules

Free 4G Modem Trial

Our 4G kiosk modem provider member DPL Wireless, is offering a free trial of their top-tier Hercules Modem.

Trial kit comes with Antennas and Remote Restart cable – everything you need to get started. Call or email Dennis to find out more.

DPL is a big provider in the Bitcoin Kiosk, aka Bitcoin ATM market, which has been gathering steam with the favorable view of the current administration.

High Availability Design

The Hercules Duo is a 4G LTE CAT-4, dual carrier (including 2 SIMs), dual Ethernet, high throughput modem, ideal for applications requiring faster speeds and higher throughput such as bitcoin ATMs (BTMs), interactive teller machines (ITMs), kiosks, and digital signage. The Hercules Duo’s dual SIM/carrier feature makes it ideal for fringe areas and high-volume locations requiring high network availability or redundancy. Its two Ethernet ports allow it to provide multi-service support for auxiliary devices such as video toppers, or it can be configured for WAN Failover.

4G Kiosk Modem Benefits include:

Increased uptime

Less service calls

Remote Restart

24x7x365 in-house support

Dennis Walsh

Dennis Walsh

Director of Sales www.dplwireless.com (506) 333-0056

Whether a 4G modem for self-service kiosks needs an external antenna depends on several factors: Signal Strength and Quality

Indoor Location: If the kiosk is indoors, especially in a building with thick walls or a basement, an external antenna may be necessary to improve signal reception5. An external antenna can significantly boost signal strength and quality in such cases. Outdoor Location: The need for an external antenna for outdoor kiosks depends on their proximity to cellular towers and potential obstructions. The built-in antenna might suffice if the kiosk has a clear line of sight to a nearby tower. Performance Requirements

Data Speed: If higher data speeds are required for the kiosk’s operations, an external antenna can help. In one case, using an external antenna improved download speeds from 2-20 Mbps to 40-100 Mbps. Reliability: For kiosks that require consistent, uninterrupted connectivity, an external antenna can provide a more stable connection, especially in areas with weak cellular signals7. Installation Considerations

Flexibility: External antennas offer more flexibility in terms of placement. They can be mounted on the outside of the kiosk or in a location with better signal reception. MIMO Technology: Many 4G modems support MIMO (Multiple Input, Multiple Output) technology. Using two external antennas can take advantage of this, potentially improving performance. Specific Scenarios

