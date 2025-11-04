Wireless Promo — Get Complimentary Trial With Promo Code

Complimentary Trial Kit With KioskIndustry Promo Code

First things first — here is the promo code and contact information for your complimentary Hercules Duo trial kit with Remote Restart. Contact Dennis below for more information, and take advantage while it is available. It will be withdrawn after the first 100.

DPL Wireless Complimentary Trial kit including Hercules Duo with Remote Restart – the perfect accessory for any Vending/Kiosk or MicroMarket IoT device. Dual SIM, Dual Ethernet modem that can provide primary connectivity or be available as back up for Local Area Networks. Call or email to learn more: [email protected] 506.333.0056 KioskIndustry_DPL (Promo Code)

Jumping on Kioskindustry’s promo code for a complimentary DPL Hercules Wireless modem is a smart move for anyone operating kiosks, ATMs, Bitcoin ATMs, vending machines, or other unattended devices seeking reliable, secure, and easily managed connectivity. Below are compelling reasons why this is an opportunity that should not be missed.​

Proven High Availability

The DPL Hercules Wireless modem, especially the Hercules Duo, offers high throughput with 4G LTE CAT-4, dual SIM/carrier capabilities for redundancy. This means your machines stay online even if one carrier has issues, minimizing downtime and maximizing transaction completion rates. Operators in fringe or high-traffic locations especially benefit from dual-carrier failover, which is critical in environments where connectivity can determine revenue.​

Increased Uptime and Reliability

Hercules modems are engineered to keep machines running with industry-leading uptime. They feature WAN and carrier failover, robust hardware (die-cast aluminum enclosure), and a proprietary “store and forward” protocol that ensures transactions succeed even in poor cellular coverage. With built-in remote restart capability, service calls and physical site visits are dramatically reduced, saving on labor and operational costs.​

State-of-the-Art Security

Security is a top priority for unattended devices. Hercules modems include MAC and IP address change detection, link loss detection, early jackpotting warnings, and support for enterprise-grade IPSec VPN and TLS transaction compatibility. Real-time alerts and GPS/Wi-Fi location tracking make theft or logical attacks easier to detect and mitigate. Some advanced models even offer proprietary Ethernet tampering detection, vibration sensing, and audit trails for technician visits.​

Remote Management Capabilities

DPL’s Hercules Portal, standard with these modems, enables remote device management from any location. Operators can monitor device status, view ATM journals, reboot machines, generate easy reports (e.g., for Reg-E or trace requests), forecast cash levels, and receive real-time error alerts, all without traveling to the site. The AI-powered platform further reduces downtime by resolving common hardware and software issues automatically.​

Support and Warranty

DPL stands behind its products with 24/7/365 live agent support and ongoing network monitoring, giving operators peace of mind and a direct line to expert help. The 5-year warranty and industry-leading low return rate reflect the reliability and confidence in their hardware.​

Seamless Integration and Compatibility

Hercules modems are purpose-built for kiosks and ATMs, supporting all major carriers in the US and Canada, as well as international options depending on location. They work with major payment processors and offer features tailored for each operator’s needs, such as support for Bitcoin ATMs, digital signage, video toppers, and more.​

Financial and Operational Incentives

The “no overage guarantee” means unlimited ATM transactions are included, simplifying financial planning and eliminating surprise costs. With this promo code, operators get not only the modem, but also antennas and remote restart cables as part of the kit, making it a turnkey upgrade. This is a limited-time opportunity with real monetary value—jumping on it means immediate savings and long-term operational benefits.​

Industry Leadership

DPL Wireless is recognized as the gold standard in ATM and kiosk wireless connectivity, trusted by operators large and small. Accepting this promo gives operators access to technology that levels the playing field, allowing businesses to grow faster, manage fleets more efficiently, and spend less time troubleshooting networks.​

Wrap Up

For operators who want security, reliability, versatile remote management, and elite support, grabbing the DPL Hercules Wireless modem offer through Kioskindustry is a no-brainer. The technology and support are proven, and the promo provides an unbeatable upgrade with immediate and ongoing benefits.

