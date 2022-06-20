ADA Kiosks and EV Charging Clearinghouse – KMA June Newsletter

Kiosk Association June – ADA Self-Service & EV Charging Stations
Contact: [email protected]
This month we’ve launched a new clearinghouse for EV Charging Stations (//ev-charging.stations.
As part of our kickoff, we have compiled an EV charging market snapshot reflecting current SLED and FED opportunities for EV charging NEVI-related infrastructure (which have “soared” as the media likes phrasing). Currently $2B in just these markets for active RFPs. Car dealerships, C-Stores and corporate is another market, as is upscale consumers.
Our ADA Committee is evolving to keep pace with the anticipated regulatory actions in this self-service space. As co-chairman, Nicky Shaw of Storm Interface and Michael O’Hare of TechForAll Consulting have four initiatives they are in process of executing.
-
Expand our sounding board to officially include organizations such as the NFB, AFB, Canadian groups, and the RNIB
-
Formalize and automate our existing educational communications to procurement entities in the SLED space
-
Expand the working groups to include new self-service segments such as Smart Cities, robotics and EV Charging
-
Formalize our industry input from current sponsors such as Panasonic, LG and Intel.
Recent Posts
-
-
EV Charging Market Numbers & Charts
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Recent EV Charging Posts
-
-
-
PennDOT to distribute millions on electric vehicle charging stations
-
-
For more information contact [email protected] or visit //kioskindustry.org/. Since 1996 for 26 years serving the self-service technology market. For a complete list of verticals visit The Industry Group.
Thanks for being a subscriber and for your support – Craig in Denver