ADA Kiosks and EV Charging Clearinghouse – KMA June Newsletter

Kiosk Association June – ADA Self-Service & EV Charging Stations

This month we’ve launched a new clearinghouse for EV Charging Stations (//ev-charging.stations. org). EV charging infrastructure now has significant funding from the NEVI Infrastructure Act. Funds will be released before the end of 2022. Existing ADA regulations such as ADA 2010 and Section 508 apply. We have a complete writeup on kma.global. We predict that both the U.S. Access Board and ANSI will weigh in on EV-related regulations before the end of 2022.

As part of our kickoff, we have compiled an EV charging market snapshot reflecting current SLED and FED opportunities for EV charging NEVI-related infrastructure (which have “soared” as the media likes phrasing). Currently $2B in just these markets for active RFPs. Car dealerships, C-Stores and corporate is another market, as is upscale consumers.

Our ADA Committee is evolving to keep pace with the anticipated regulatory actions in this self-service space. As co-chairman, Nicky Shaw of Storm Interface and Michael O’Hare of TechForAll Consulting have four initiatives they are in process of executing.

Expand our sounding board to officially include organizations such as the NFB, AFB, Canadian groups, and the RNIB Formalize and automate our existing educational communications to procurement entities in the SLED space Expand the working groups to include new self-service segments such as Smart Cities, robotics and EV Charging Formalize our industry input from current sponsors such as Panasonic, LG and Intel.

Recent Posts

Recent EV Charging Posts

