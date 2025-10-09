Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks For Prescriptions

Amazon Pharmacy to launch electronic kiosks for prescriptions at One Medical locations

From Reuters — Amazon is launching electronic pharmacy kiosks at its One Medical locations in Los Angeles starting December 2025, allowing patients to immediately pick up common prescriptions like antibiotics and asthma inhalers right after their doctor visit, removing a major barrier to treatment and reducing the need for separate pharmacy trips.​

What Are Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks?

These in-office kiosks, operated by Amazon Pharmacy, are positioned in One Medical facilities throughout greater Los Angeles, including Downtown LA, West LA, Beverly Hills, Long Beach, and West Hollywood. The kiosks will offer frequently prescribed medications, such as antibiotics, inhalers, blood pressure treatments, and seasonal remedies, but will not include refrigerated or tightly controlled medications.​

How the Service Works

Patients can create an Amazon Pharmacy account, book an appointment at a participating One Medical office, and have their provider send their prescription to Amazon Pharmacy. During checkout in the Amazon app, users select kiosk pickup, pay, and receive a QR code to retrieve their medications within minutes. There is virtual access to pharmacists for consultation, just like at a regular pharmacy counter.​

Impact and Expansion Plans

Amazon aims to broaden kiosk deployments beyond California by 2026, partnering with other health systems. The program seeks to address pharmacy deserts—areas lacking easy drug access—and improve adherence to prescriptions, as nearly one-third of prescriptions nationwide go unfilled due to logistical barriers. One Medical membership is not required to access the kiosk service; appointments and medication pickups are available to non-members as well.​

Why Amazon Is Doing This

High shipping and delivery costs have tempered the profitability of Amazon’s mail-order pharmacy business. By placing kiosks where patients receive care, Amazon hopes to reduce those costs and raise demand, while boosting treatment initiation rates and improving overall patient health outcomes.​

