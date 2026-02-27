Last Updated on February 27, 2026 by Staff Writer
Problem Solutions – Bill Pay Systems
Advanced Kiosks has unveiled the Vault Payment Collection Kiosk, a ruggedized, unattended payment system engineered specifically for the security requirements of courts, municipalities, and public agencies. As a GSA-contracted solution, the Vault automates in-person bill payments by securely accepting cash, credit, debit, and digital wallets like Apple Pay. This PCI-compliant government kiosk eliminates manual reconciliation errors by utilizing integrated ID and barcode scanning for instant, accurate account lookups. Designed to provide 24/7 self-service utility billing and fine collection, the Vault allows public institutions to reduce staff overhead while providing citizens with a secure, tamper-resistant way to manage payments outside of traditional office hours.
The Vault automates in-person bill payment by accepting cash, credit, debit, checks, and digital wallets like Apple Pay, all within a PCI-compliant environment. Integrated ID, QR, and barcode scanning enables accurate account lookup, so payments are tied to the correct account every time. The result: fewer disputes, fewer cash-handling errors, and staff freed up for higher-value work.
Designed for high-traffic public spaces, the Vault kiosk operates 24/7 and features a segmented steel chassis, dual-lock vault, and tamper-resistant cash path architecture. Every transaction is validated, recorded, and audit-ready, giving agencies full financial transparency without the manual reconciliation burden.
On the software side, the Vault is powered by Advanced Kiosks’ Zamok platform, which provides centralized transaction control, role-based administrative access, real-time monitoring, and detailed reporting across all deployed locations. See also Facelock software.
The system is available through GSA contract and cooperative purchasing agreements. For more information, visit advancedkiosks.com or contact the sales team at (603) 865-1000.