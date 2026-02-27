Last Updated on February 27, 2026 by Staff Writer

Problem Solutions – Bill Pay Systems

Advanced Kiosks has unveiled the Vault Payment Collection Kiosk, a ruggedized, unattended payment system engineered specifically for the security requirements of courts, municipalities, and public agencies. As a GSA-contracted solution, the Vault automates in-person bill payments by securely accepting cash, credit, debit, and digital wallets like Apple Pay. This PCI-compliant government kiosk eliminates manual reconciliation errors by utilizing integrated ID and barcode scanning for instant, accurate account lookups. Designed to provide 24/7 self-service utility billing and fine collection, the Vault allows public institutions to reduce staff overhead while providing citizens with a secure, tamper-resistant way to manage payments outside of traditional office hours.

advancedkiosks.com or contact the sales team at (603) 865-1000. The system is available through GSA contract and cooperative purchasing agreements. For more information, visitor contact the sales team at (603) 865-1000.

