Year-End 2025 Highlights
Advanced Kiosks has been hard at work rolling out new innovations, completing major projects, and helping agencies and organizations modernize how they serve the public.
1/ 🚀 Year-End Wrap from Advanced Kiosks
Advanced Kiosks closed out 2025 with major momentum across payments, public sector deployments, AI software, and developer tools. Here are the highlights worth noting 👇
2/ 💳 New Product: Vault Self-Service Payment Kiosk
The new Vault kiosk expands unattended payments with:
• Cash, card, check & digital wallet acceptance
• ID validation & secure change dispensing
• Real-time reporting & layered physical security
A strong fit for courts, municipalities, and utilities.
3/ 🏛️ Public Sector Deployments Continue to Expand
Repeat customers are expanding kiosk programs—always a strong signal of ROI and reliability.
Notable examples include courts, colleges, and municipal facilities focused on accessibility and throughput.
4/ 🎓 Education & Government Success Stories
Universities and towns are using kiosks to:
• Reduce wait times
• Improve multilingual access
• Streamline check-in and document workflows
Self-service is clearly becoming infrastructure—not a pilot.
5/ 🤖 Zamok Software Gets Smarter
Zamok kiosk software received multiple upgrades, including:
• Improved security defaults
• Easier downloads & onboarding
• A new AI-powered conversational Zamok Chat Agent (coming in 2026)
6/ 🧠 AI + Kiosks = Guided Self-Service
The upcoming Zamok Chat Agent points toward a future where kiosks:
• Answer questions conversationally
• Route users intelligently
• Reduce staff dependency
A meaningful step beyond static workflows.
7/ 👮 Smart Police Stations in Action
A new deployment with the Decatur, TX Police Department shows how kiosks can handle:
• Visitor management
• Document services
• Payments
All while reducing front-desk interruptions.
8/ 🛠️ New Developer Portal Launched
Advanced Kiosks also rolled out a Developer Portal with documentation and resources—making customization and integration easier for IT teams and partners.
9/ 🧩 Museums, Tourism & Engagement
Not all kiosks are transactional. A fun example: interactive kiosks at the Waycross Train Museum, including a kid-friendly caboose experience.
10/ 👥 Team Growth
Rob Johnson joined as Senior Strategic Account Executive, focused on guiding public sector organizations through self-service adoption.
11/ 📌 Big Picture
This update reinforces key trends we’re seeing industry-wide:
✔ Self-service payments expanding
✔ AI moving from concept to deployment
✔ Public sector leading practical adoption
✔ Software + services driving long-term value
🔗 Full newsletter: https://advancedkiosks.com/advanced-kiosks-news-year-end-2025