Year-End 2025 Highlights

Advanced Kiosks has been hard at work rolling out new innovations, completing major projects, and helping agencies and organizations modernize how they serve the public.

1/ 🚀 Year-End Wrap from Advanced Kiosks

Advanced Kiosks closed out 2025 with major momentum across payments, public sector deployments, AI software, and developer tools. Here are the highlights worth noting 👇

2/ 💳 New Product: Vault Self-Service Payment Kiosk

The new Vault kiosk expands unattended payments with:

• Cash, card, check & digital wallet acceptance

• ID validation & secure change dispensing

• Real-time reporting & layered physical security

A strong fit for courts, municipalities, and utilities.

3/ 🏛️ Public Sector Deployments Continue to Expand

Repeat customers are expanding kiosk programs—always a strong signal of ROI and reliability.

Notable examples include courts, colleges, and municipal facilities focused on accessibility and throughput.

4/ 🎓 Education & Government Success Stories

Universities and towns are using kiosks to:

• Reduce wait times

• Improve multilingual access

• Streamline check-in and document workflows

Self-service is clearly becoming infrastructure—not a pilot.

5/ 🤖 Zamok Software Gets Smarter

Zamok kiosk software received multiple upgrades, including:

• Improved security defaults

• Easier downloads & onboarding

• A new AI-powered conversational Zamok Chat Agent (coming in 2026)

6/ 🧠 AI + Kiosks = Guided Self-Service

The upcoming Zamok Chat Agent points toward a future where kiosks:

• Answer questions conversationally

• Route users intelligently

• Reduce staff dependency

A meaningful step beyond static workflows.

7/ 👮 Smart Police Stations in Action

A new deployment with the Decatur, TX Police Department shows how kiosks can handle:

• Visitor management

• Document services

• Payments

All while reducing front-desk interruptions.

8/ 🛠️ New Developer Portal Launched

Advanced Kiosks also rolled out a Developer Portal with documentation and resources—making customization and integration easier for IT teams and partners.

9/ 🧩 Museums, Tourism & Engagement

Not all kiosks are transactional. A fun example: interactive kiosks at the Waycross Train Museum, including a kid-friendly caboose experience.

10/ 👥 Team Growth

Rob Johnson joined as Senior Strategic Account Executive, focused on guiding public sector organizations through self-service adoption.

11/ 📌 Big Picture

This update reinforces key trends we’re seeing industry-wide:

✔ Self-service payments expanding

✔ AI moving from concept to deployment

✔ Public sector leading practical adoption

✔ Software + services driving long-term value

🔗 Full newsletter: https://advancedkiosks.com/advanced-kiosks-news-year-end-2025

