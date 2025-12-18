Payments, public sector deployments, AI software, and developer tools by Advanced Kiosks

By | December 18, 2025
0 Comment
Looking for Accessible Kiosks?

advanced kiosk newsletter

Year-End 2025 Highlights

Advanced Kiosks has been hard at work rolling out new innovations, completing major projects, and helping agencies and organizations modernize how they serve the public.

1/ 🚀 Year-End Wrap from Advanced Kiosks
Advanced Kiosks closed out 2025 with major momentum across payments, public sector deployments, AI software, and developer tools. Here are the highlights worth noting 👇

2/ 💳 New Product: Vault Self-Service Payment Kiosk
The new Vault kiosk expands unattended payments with:
• Cash, card, check & digital wallet acceptance
• ID validation & secure change dispensing
• Real-time reporting & layered physical security
A strong fit for courts, municipalities, and utilities.

3/ 🏛️ Public Sector Deployments Continue to Expand
Repeat customers are expanding kiosk programs—always a strong signal of ROI and reliability.
Notable examples include courts, colleges, and municipal facilities focused on accessibility and throughput.

4/ 🎓 Education & Government Success Stories
Universities and towns are using kiosks to:
• Reduce wait times
• Improve multilingual access
• Streamline check-in and document workflows
Self-service is clearly becoming infrastructure—not a pilot.

5/ 🤖 Zamok Software Gets Smarter
Zamok kiosk software received multiple upgrades, including:
• Improved security defaults
• Easier downloads & onboarding
• A new AI-powered conversational Zamok Chat Agent (coming in 2026)

6/ 🧠 AI + Kiosks = Guided Self-Service
The upcoming Zamok Chat Agent points toward a future where kiosks:
• Answer questions conversationally
• Route users intelligently
• Reduce staff dependency
A meaningful step beyond static workflows.

7/ 👮 Smart Police Stations in Action
A new deployment with the Decatur, TX Police Department shows how kiosks can handle:
• Visitor management
• Document services
• Payments
All while reducing front-desk interruptions.

8/ 🛠️ New Developer Portal Launched
Advanced Kiosks also rolled out a Developer Portal with documentation and resources—making customization and integration easier for IT teams and partners.

9/ 🧩 Museums, Tourism & Engagement
Not all kiosks are transactional. A fun example: interactive kiosks at the Waycross Train Museum, including a kid-friendly caboose experience.

10/ 👥 Team Growth
Rob Johnson joined as Senior Strategic Account Executive, focused on guiding public sector organizations through self-service adoption.

11/ 📌 Big Picture
This update reinforces key trends we’re seeing industry-wide:
✔ Self-service payments expanding
✔ AI moving from concept to deployment
✔ Public sector leading practical adoption
✔ Software + services driving long-term value

🔗 Full newsletter: https://advancedkiosks.com/advanced-kiosks-news-year-end-2025

More Resources

Posts 2025: 33
payment kiosk
Author: Staff Writer

With over 40 years in the industry, Craig is considered to be one of the top experts in the field. Kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and thousands of others. Craig was co-founder of kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global -- Currently he manages The Industry Group

Related Posts