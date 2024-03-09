Service Kiosk for Government Services – Advanced Kiosks

Case Study for Service Kiosk for Local Government

Olmsted County has kiosks in various locations across the community. The kiosks are just another tool – an innovative way – to help residents access the information, services, and help they need from Olmsted County. We hope the kiosks will help minimize barriers and enable even more residents to access Olmsted County services in locations that are convenient and comfortable to them.

An introductory video about the kiosks provides a preview of what the kiosks look like and what they do. Check out our latest video on the Olmsted County Kiosks on our Olmsted County Facebook page that further illustrates the kiosk features as well as their new scanning functionality.

Residents can obtain help with services provided by Olmsted County’s Health, Housing, & Human Services (HHH) teams as well as Legal Assistance of Olmsted County. Residents can also apply for State of Minnesota benefits through a direct link to the MNbenefits application.

Industry: Housing Redevelopment Authority / Government Product: Office Extension Kiosk Model: Document Kiosk (QTY: 11) Zamok Subscription: Premier Details: Public Housing / Health & Human Services

Olmsted County, Minnesota’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) collaborated with Advanced Kiosks to revolutionize their service delivery by introducing an innovative self-service solution. Faced with the challenge of streamlining operations and reducing time spent on routine tasks, the HRA implemented a pilot program with an initial test kiosk from Advanced Kiosks.

Encouraged by the positive feedback, they expanded their initiative, installing an additional ten Office Extension kiosks across various public facilities such as libraries and Community Service centers. This strategic placement ensures that essential services are accessible to all county residents, enhancing convenience and efficiency.

The custom-designed interface developed by Advanced Kiosks caters specifically to the needs of the HRA, offering features beyond conventional expectations. With functionalities ranging from applying for various assistance programs to scanning and submitting healthcare renewals, the kiosks empower individuals to complete critical tasks independently, at any time of the day.

The custom-designed interface developed by Advanced Kiosks caters specifically to the needs of the HRA, offering features beyond conventional expectations. With functionalities ranging from applying for various assistance programs to scanning and submitting healthcare renewals, the kiosks empower individuals to complete critical tasks independently, at any time of the day.

This autonomy not only improves user experience but also extends the reach of HRA services outside traditional office hours. Olmsted County has further maximized the kiosks' impact by actively promoting these new capabilities through instructional videos (see column on right) on social media platforms, facilitating a smoother transition for the community to this advanced technology.



